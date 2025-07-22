Gastroenterologist says use this travel hack ‘if you can’t poop on vacation’, shares 3 fruits that are nature's laxative

Travel constipation is a common issue that can be caused by changes in routine, diet, physical activity, and stress levels while travelling. Dr Joseph Salhab, a US gastroenterologist, spoke about managing constipation while travelling in a July 21 Instagram post, and it involves a few simple strategies to help keep your digestive system on track. Also read | Harvard gastroenterologist explains how eating 2 kiwis daily can improve gut health, aid digestion naturally Constipation while travelling is not uncommon. Here's what you should know to manage it.(Shutterstock)

In the video he posted, Dr Salhab said, “If you get constipated every time you travel, you are not alone. I actually suffer from this myself, and I came up with a travel poop pack hack. It includes the following items.”

6 things you can try when travelling

He then listed the items and also shared how they help:

1. Psyllium fibre (capsules or packets) – bulks and softens stool

2. Chia seeds and electrolyte packet – fibre meets hydration

3. Kiwis, apples, dragon fruit – nature's laxatives

4. Magnesium citrate (capsules or chewable) – sleep and gentle overnight relief

5. Coffee, green tea or senna tea – kickstarts your colon

6. Travel foot stool – avoids straining

In his caption, Dr Salhab wrote, “If you can’t poop on vacation, then save this travel hack poop pack! I pack a lot of these items whenever I’m travelling. It helps me never miss a beat.”

What is chronic constipation?

In a January 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gowthami N, consultant proctologist at Healing Hands Clinic, said, “Constipation is passing stools less than three times in a week. There may be dry or hard stools, where patients may use fingers to evacuate them, and there might be a lot of incomplete evacuation of stools followed by abdominal pain, and they might feel that there is something stuck in their rectum.” Click here to know what to do about chronic constipation, according to Dr Gowthami N.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.