Gastroenterologist explains how fibre can make your constipation worse if you don't follow this key step

Fibre is often a go-to for many people to treat their constipation. But did you know that consuming fibre can go wrong for you if you don't follow an important step? While treating constipation with fibre, it can become a concrete block in your stomach if you don't drink enough water with it. (Shutterstock)

According to a gastroenterologist, Dr Wendi LeBrett, MD (gastroenterology), fibre can become a concrete block in your stomach if you don't drink enough water with it. In an Instagram video posted on June 6, Dr Wendi explained how fibre harms you more if you don't consume it the right way.

What happens when you don't drink enough water with fibre

In the video, Dr Wendi showed a glass filled with psyllium fibre and demonstrated that when there is not enough water, it turns into a hard, concrete-like substance. She did this by overturning the glass of psyllium and showing that it didn't move even a smidge inside the glass.

According to the gastroenterologist, psyllium fibre is her favourite way to treat constipation. But, she cautioned that if you don't take enough water with it, it forms this concrete-like substance in your gut and just makes your constipation worse.

She explained, “Fibre supplementation is one of the best ways to treat constipation, but often people experience bloating, gas, and constipation - not drinking enough water is often the culprit.”

How does fibre work with water?

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), dietary fibre interacts with water by means of polar and hydrophobic interactions, hydrogen bonding and enclosure. The results of these interactions vary with the flexibility of the fibre surface.

So, what happens when you consume dietary fibre that is soluble? Per the Mayo Clinic, soluble fibre, which dissolves in water, forms a gel-like material in the stomach that slows down digestion. Per a report by Johns Hopkins Medicine, this gel also acts as a natural stool softener, making bowel movements easier and more comfortable to pass.

Meanwhile, soluble fibre is found in oats, peas, beans, apples, bananas, avocados, citrus fruits, carrots, barley and psyllium. It can help lower cholesterol and blood sugar.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.