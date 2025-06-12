Woman who dropped 90 kilos, shares 3 mistakes that slowed down her weight loss: 'Not focusing on nutrition'

Pranjal Pandey underwent a remarkable weight transformation, shedding 90 kilos. She regularly shares glimpses of her journey on Instagram, offering insights into her diet, workout routines, and the lessons she’s learned along the way. Through her posts, Pranjal aims to inspire and motivate others to embark on their own weight loss journeys. “3 things I’d do differently if I had to lose 90 kg again,” wrote Pranjal. (Pexels)

On June 10, Pranjal shared a post and noted down the mistakes she did during her weight loss journey and wished that she knew better. “3 things I’d do differently if I had to lose 90 kg again,” wrote Pranjal.

1. Not focusing on nutrition from the start:

“At the beginning, I just focused on eating less. I’d go hungry most of the day then binge eat 1200kcal worth of junk or simply eat chemicals if they meant lower calories. Focusing on whole, nutrient dense foods is the key to staying full for longer. Eat the appropriate amount of protein, carbs and fibre within your calorie budget,” wrote Pranjal.

2. Not starting strength training sooner:

“Biggest regret. I lost my first 20-30 kg just by eating less. And when I started exercising, I focused more on cardio. But strength training is so important. You can even do it sitting down,” wrote Pranjal. Strength training is one of the foundation blocks of weight loss. It helps in fat loss and muscle building.

3. Not having proper systems/ structure in place:

“I fell off track too many times to count. And it’s only natural for us to get tired. But getting back in track is necessary. And having systems in place that help you do exactly that is so important. I did not have that in the beginning and after every off day/week/month I’d be all clueless about how to get back in track. Forgetting everything about what I used to do, how I used to eat,” Pranjal added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.