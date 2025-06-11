Gastroenterologist shares 5 probiotic foods to add to your monsoon diet: Idli, dosa to kanji and buttermilk

What are probiotics, and why do they matter in monsoon? If you've heard the term probiotics before, know that they are more than a passing trend — thanks to their excellent digestive properties. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Saswata Chatterjee, gastroenterologist at CMRI Kolkata, said fermented and probiotic-rich foods not only help in digestion, but also boost immunity. Also read | Not having dahi or kimchi? Doctor reveals why you must have natural probiotics; shares 4 facts about gut health By incorporating fermented dosa batter into your diet, you can reap the benefits of probiotics and support your overall gut health. (Unsplash)

Why are fermented foods good for you in monsoons

Dr Chatterjee said, “The rainy days are notorious for wreaking havoc on digestion, but nature has ever so cleverly endowed us with a solution for this dilemma: fermented and probiotic-rich foods.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, in addition to keeping microbiome balanced, probiotics help fight off germs, prevent and treat dysbiosis (which is an imbalance of the gut microbes), and help prevent infections.

“Such foods are capable of erecting an environment for the sustenance of good gut bacteria and help in digestion, while also boosting immunity. These are vital as weather turns humid and our bodies are then more prone to infections. Some of the fermented foods rich in probiotics that can be included in one's monsoon diet,” Dr Chatterjee added.

According to him, consuming the following natural probiotics will help keep your digestive system healthy and seasonal infections at bay – just remember freshness and hygiene when it comes to fermented foods.

Chaas or buttermilk

He said, “It is a lighter, more hydrating version of curd and is soothing to the stomach in the humid monsoon.”

Curd

Dr Chatterjee added, “Curd being a time-tested favorite contains live cultures that help in recolonising the gut flora while also aiding digestion and preventing bloating.”

Idli-dosa batter

“These south Indian classics are made from fermented rice and lentils, which encourage good gut health when freshly steamed,” Dr Chatterjee said.

Fermented pickles

He added, “Naturally fermented pickles prepared at home can give your probiotics a good push; salt levels, however, should be monitored.”

Kanji

Dr Chatterjee concluded, “A fermented north Indian carrot or beetroot drink, the kanji is full of healthy bacteria and is easy to prepare.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.