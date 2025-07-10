Harvard gastroenterologist explains how eating not 1 but 2 kiwis daily can improve gut health, aid digestion naturally

Dr Trisha Pasricha, a gastroenterologist, shared in a July 7 piece for The Washington Post why she asks her patients to eat kiwi. According to Dr Pasricha, who is an ‘instructor of medicine at Harvard Medical School’, if you want to improve your gut health, 'try two kiwis a day'. Also read | Gastroenterologist shares 8 foods that can lower the risk of colon cancer: From watermelon to kiwi Kiwis are a nutrient-rich fruit that can support gut health and digestion.(PhotoMIX Company)

1 kiwi has most of your daily vitamin C requirement

She said that eating two kiwis daily can alleviate constipation and improve gut health, according to a 2022 study: and no, ‘you don’t have to eat the kiwi’s peel’.

Dr Pasricha said, “A single kiwi contains 80 percent or more of an adult's daily vitamin C requirement and packs two to four grams of fibre. In addition to vitamin E and K and other beneficial antioxidants, one of the kiwi's most important properties is an enzyme called actinidin. It is present in only a few dietary sources and can help break down proteins, aiding in our digestion.”

What eating two kiwis per day for four weeks can do

She added, “In a 2022 study, scientists found that eating two green kiwis per day for four weeks helped people have more complete bowel movements. On average, people pooped between one and two more times a week. For people with constipation, kiwis improved abdominal pain, indigestion and straining during bowel movements.”

A study published in The American Journal of Gastroenterology in June 2023 found that consuming two green kiwis daily led to significant improvements in bowel movement frequency, stool consistency, and overall digestive comfort in individuals with constipation and irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C).

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.