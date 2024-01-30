Boost health and happiness with Kiwifruit; know more benefits from nutritionist

Want to give your mental health a boost in two weeks or less? You can trust Kiwifruit to ease mood swings and increase flow of happy hormones. Rich in Vitamin K and D, kiwifruit aids in mood regulation, manages depression, and improves mental well-being. A new study done at University of Otago and published in The British Journal of Nutrition, found that supplementation with kiwifruit improved vitality and mood within four days, peaking around 14-16 days, and improved flourishing from day 14. Kiwi is loaded with phytonutrients, minerals and vitamins. Vitamin K in kiwi can help with blood clotting and aids in vitamin D absorption by the body. Rich in potassium, kiwi can help treat kidney stones. (Also read | Furry fruit improves mental health: Study) Kiwifruit can be consumed as a whole fruit, in desserts, salads, jams, juices, marmalades, nectar, jellies, apart from others. (Pixabay)

Kiwifruit can be consumed as a whole fruit, in desserts, salads, jams, juices, marmalades, nectar, jellies, apart from others. Even the peel of kiwi can help improve mental well-being as its peel is used as an ingredient for making natural sleeping aids.

Dr Neeti Sharma, Sr. Consultant - Nutrition & Dietitics at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram in an interview with HT Digital shares benefits of Kiwi apart from enhancing mental well-being.

BENEFITS OF KIWIFRUIT

1. Vitamin K helps in blood clotting and Vitamin D absorption

Kiwi fruit stands out as a reliable source of Vitamin K, a pivotal nutrient known for its indispensable role in blood clotting mechanisms and its ability to assist in the absorption of Vitamin D.

2. Efficient protein digestion support

Kiwi takes centre stage in aiding the digestion of proteins, contributing significantly to the efficient breakdown of dietary proteins. This digestive support promotes better nutrient absorption and utilization.

3. Potassium aids in kidney health and stone prevention

Abundant in potassium, kiwi plays a vital role in fostering a diet conducive to kidney health. Its potassium content helps prevent the formation of stones, contributing to overall kidney well-being.

4. Mood regulation and mental well-being

Beyond its nutritional benefits, kiwi exhibits properties that contribute to mood regulation and the control of depression, fostering mental well-being.

5. Weight management with low-calorie, high-fibre content

Kiwi emerges as an excellent choice for those focused on weight reduction due to its dual combination of being low in calories and rich in dietary fibre. This not only aids in weight management but also supports overall digestive health.

6. Anti-inflammatory powerhouse and immune support

Kiwi's reputation as an anti-inflammatory powerhouse is complemented by its richness in Vitamin C. These properties work synergistically to promote a robust immune system, shielding the body from various illnesses and supporting overall health.

7. Metabolic boost and immune enhancement

Incorporating kiwi into your diet goes beyond mere nutrition; it actively contributes to an increase in metabolism. Additionally, the fruit's inherent immune-enhancing qualities make it a valuable addition to a well-rounded, health-conscious diet, fortifying the body's defences against external threats.