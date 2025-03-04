Top 5 benefits of vitamin C and how to include it in your pre-bridal skincare routine

Every bride dreams to have perfect, luminous skin on her wedding day and but magic for such bridal glow needs the proper skincare ingredients. Among them, vitamin C stands out as the game-changer. Dull skin before the wedding? Vitamin C is the magic ingredient to fix it fast! Here's how.(File Photo)

The bridal beauty hack you can’t ignore

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shaily Mehrotra, CEO and Co-Founder at FCL Skincare, shared, “Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that not only brightens the skin but also helps to combat dullness, uneven skin tone and even signs of aging. A protector for the skin against various environmental stressors, vitamin C plays a vital part in preparing the skin for wedding celebrations. Be it pigmentation, stimulation of collagen production, or photoprotection from harsh UV rays, Vitamin C lends an air of brightness and glow to ensure the bride shines out bright on her big day.”

Gushing over its benefits, she elaborated -

1. Brightens the skin: It is a great antioxidant that helps achieve an even skin tone by removing dark spots. It fights free radicals, inhibiting premature skin aging and dull skin. Incorporating vitamin C serum in your skin routine for a few months before the wedding ensures a natural, dewy look on the big day.

2. Sun Damage-Vitamin C helps reduce UV damage by stimulating the production of collagen which results in a bright and healthier skin. Apply Vitamin C serum after cleansing and use a sunscreen along with it to protect and heal your skin throughout the day.

Bridal skincare 101:

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Anuradha Sharma, Skin Expert at Fixderma India Pvt limited, explained:

1. Collagen production- Collagen is the secret of a healthy and youthful skin, a must for a bride-to-be. Vitamin C plays a crucial role in stimulating collagen production which in turn aids in the reducing signs of aging like fine lines. With an enhanced collagen production there is a significant improvement in elasticity and skin texture. Therefore, it is one ingredient that must find its way into every pre-bridal regimen. Start every morning with a Vitamin C serum because it intensifies collagen production while guarding the skin against environmental stressors.

2. Reduces hyperpigmentation- Brides-to-be often struggle with uneven skin tone caused by prolonged sun exposure, hormonal changes, or past acne scars. Vitamin C is a natural skin brightener and works by preventing skin damage caused by excessive exposure to light. It also contributes to fading existing dark spots and achieving a radiant and clearer complexion.

3. Speeds Up Healing: It is a very potent ingredient that increases the speed of skin repair, thus essentially forming the best pre-bridal skincare. It also reduces acne marks and fades the scars, leaving the skin clear and smooth in all aspects. It improves the skin's healing process by promoting cell regeneration, resulting in giving brides' flawless, silky skin. Its usage also reduces redness and inflammation, avoiding last-minute breakouts. With its restorative properties, Vitamin C ensures the bride’s skin is radiant, healthy, and wedding-ready.

Dr Anuradha Sharma advised, “A pre-bridal skin care regime is all about achieving that radiant glow and vitamin C is in a big league to make this happen. Adding a few months before the marriage in the forms of serums, creams, or masks to the daily care routine, brides can ensure a hydrated, youthful, and even-toned complexion. For best results, pair it with sunscreen and a well-rounded skincare regimen. With the right Vitamin C routine, every bride can step into her wedding day with confidence and a naturally glowing look.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.