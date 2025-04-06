Doctor reveals what happens to your body when you eat 1 kiwi every day: From boosting immunity to repairing DNA

Are you eating one kiwi a day? While it may seem like just another fruit in your basket, this tiny green powerhouse has a surprising impact on your body. Dr. Kunal Sood regularly shared snippets related to health and wellness with his Insta family. In his April 5 post, he reveals what exactly happens to your body when you make kiwi a daily habit. (Also read: Nutritionist shares 5 foods that should be avoided in your 40s to stay lean and healthy: Cocktails, sauces and more ) Dr. Sood emphasises the health benefits of kiwi, highlighting its ability to repair DNA and stimulate repair processes through antioxidants. (Pixabay)

What happens when you eat kiwi every day

In his post, Dr Sood breaks down the science behind why this fuzzy little fruit deserves a regular spot in your diet. He writes, “Kiwi has been shown to not only repair DNA damage but also stimulate DNA repair, and there is research to support it.”

He explains that the fruit's power lies in its antioxidant content particularly vitamin C and vitamin E which helps reduce the damage caused to our DNA by oxidative stress. But it doesn't stop there. Dr. Sood points out that kiwi goes a step further by actively stimulating base excision repair, a critical cellular process that helps maintain genetic stability by correcting DNA damage.

He further adds, "When we protect our DNA, what this actually means for our health is we are reducing our risk of cancer, slowing down the ageing process, augmenting our immune system and protecting our brain." According to him, this has far-reaching effects, not just in terms of disease prevention but also in supporting overall longevity and vitality.

What study reveals

​A study published in Advances in Food and Nutrition Research examined kiwifruit's impact on DNA integrity. The research demonstrated that kiwifruit, rich in vitamins C and E, can protect cellular DNA from oxidative damage and enhance DNA repair mechanisms. This protective effect is attributed to the fruit's antioxidant properties and its ability to stimulate base excision repair processes.

A study published in The American Journal of Gastroenterology found that consuming two green kiwifruits daily led to significant improvements in bowel movement frequency, stool consistency, and overall digestive comfort in individuals with constipation and irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C).