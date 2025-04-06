Nutritionist shares 5 foods that should be avoided in your 40s to stay lean and healthy: Cocktails, sauces and more

Simrun Chopra is a nutritionist who keeps sharing important insights related to weight loss and healthy diet on her Instagram profile. Simrun also went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 23 kilos. The nutritionist’s Instagram profile is replete with diet hacks, lifestyle tips and snippets from her weight loss journey. Also read | Avoid these foods if you want to lose weight: Nutritionist shares list of 10 items she stopped eating while losing 20 kg Avoid these foods to stay lean and healthy.(Shutterstock)

As we age, it is essential to cut down on certain food items that can lead to inflammation and unhealthy weight gain. Simrun Chopra is in her 40s, and she shared a snippet from her own diet, explaining how certain food items can be unhealthy and inflammatory in nature. On April 1, Simrun shared a post noting down the food items that one must avoid in their 40s to stay lean and healthy.

Granola:

They are extremely high in calories and usually packed with a ton of sugar masked as no white sugar added but have various sugar alternatives including jaggery, honey, dates or artificial sweeteners. 1 single serving on the pack is 30 gms which is 2 tablespoons. It amounts to 130 to 150 calories.

Deep fried food:

They increase the calories exponentially. They use rancid oxidised oil which can increase inflammation and have toxic AGE’s. This can have a negative impact on people with PCOS, on lipid profile and liver health.

Traditional soda or juices:

These beverages can be loaded with a ton of sugar and chemicals. These are mostly empty calories and easy to over consume. Instead of traditional sodas, stick to a plain soda, fresh lime soda salt, kombucha.

Cocktails or hard alcohol:

Alcohol/mixers are full of empty calories and while that does not contribute to health. It can cause inflammation.

Condiments or sauces:

Most of these sauces are oil with tons of salt and sugar. They are also empty calories that can lead to weight gain. It's better to have a handful of cashews or hung yoghurt dressing.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.