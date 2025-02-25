Avoid these foods if you want to lose weight: Nutritionist shares list of 10 items she stopped eating while losing 20 kg

Losing weight requires discipline and hard work. While hitting the gym regularly, walking 10k steps daily, and completing your daily protein intake is necessary, you also need to fix lifestyle habits that may be causing you more harm than good. This can be achieved by going on a caloric-deficit diet, avoiding processed food, and more. A nutritionist shared 10 food items she stopped eating while losing 20 kg.

In a new post, LogaPritika Srinivasan, a nutritionist and mom who helps women in their weight loss journey and often shares tips on becoming healthy, shared the 10 food items she stopped eating while she was trying to lose 20 kg. The list mostly consisted of processed food, including items that contained excess sugar. Let's check out her list.

10 foods to avoid if you want to lose 20 kg

Sharing the 10 items she avoided while losing weight, LogaPritika wrote, “Most people focus solely on cutting calories to lose weight. However, it’s also crucial to consider the foods that you’re eating. Foods high in protein and fibre can keep you feeling fuller for longer, which may support weight loss. On the other hand, eating too many foods high in sugar, refined carbs, or fat can add extra calories to your diet without adding beneficial nutrients, making weight loss more challenging.” Check out her list here:

1. Packed yoghurt

2. Cakes

3. Bread and tea

4. Mayonnaise and butter

5. Cereals and granola

6. Puffs

7. Ice cream

8. Sugar

9. Biscuits

10. Sodas and processed juices

Most of the items mentioned in the nutritionist's list are processed foods. As per NHS, processed food is any food or drink that has been changed in some way when it’s made or prepared. It often includes ingredients you would not usually have at home, such as preservatives, sweeteners and emulsifiers. Diets high in ultra-processed foods have been linked to an increased risk of health conditions such as obesity, type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.