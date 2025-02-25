Australian woman who shed 40 kg shares 8 strange side effects of drastic weight loss: ‘My feet changed…’

Australia-based fitness influencer Carla Visentin lost 40 kg during her weight loss journey. In a recent post, she talked about all the strange side effects she faced after her drastic transformation, and they will blow your mind. While we all know how our bodies feel colder after losing weight, the side effects Carla mentioned were not just limited to her body temperature. She also mentioned changes in her alcohol tolerance, the pitch of her voice, and more. Australia-based fitness influencer Carla Visentin lost 40 kg.

Also Read | Doctor shares weight loss detox drink to shed 4-5 kg during Ramadan; but does it work? Here's what expert says

The weird side effects of losing weight

Carla titled her post, where she mentioned her weight loss side effects, ‘My strange side effects of losing 40 kg (88 lbs)’. Check them out below:

1. Change in the voice pitch

“The pitch of my voice changed,” Carla wrote in her post. According to the Melbourne-based fitness influencer, her voice used to be deeper, but after losing weight, it was higher pitched and clearer. “It's a thing that can happen but doesn't happen to everyone,” she wrote.

2. Feeling cold more

Explaining how her weather preference has taken a 360 turn and how now she feels the cold more, Carla wrote, “I feel the cold more. I used to love winter when I was heavier, but now winter feels too cold for me, and I need to layer up a lot. I also used to hate summer, but I love it now.”

3. Low blood pressure

After losing significant weight, Carla's blood pressure also lowered significantly. Earlier, she used to check her BP at home and it was almost always high (around 130s). However, now it has significantly lowered. However, this could be an individual side effect because everyone's BP is different.

4. Decreased resting heart rate

After losing weight, Carla's resting heart rate (RHR) decreased. “My RHR used to be higher now it sits in the 40s and 50s. (Normal HR is 60-100, but it varies from person to person). Your HR can naturally decrease with consistent exercise because your heart becomes stronger and more efficient,” she explained.

5. Change in her feet

Listing another bizarre change, Carla said that when she lost significant weight, her feet changed. “I felt like my feet got more narrower and my shoes were fitting looser,” she wrote.

6. Veins became more obvious

Sharing a picture of her leg, the fitness influencer revealed that veins were more visible on her body now. “I see the blue lines all over my body more than ever now,” she wrote.

7. No bad hangovers anymore

Sharing a random fact, the Australian fitness influencer shared that she doesn't have bad hangovers anymore. “I used to get awful hangovers when I was bigger, compared to a year after I lost the weight. I have this theory that it's because my alcohol tolerance is bad now, so I just can't drink as much as I used to. BTW, I don't drink much anymore because my body doesn't like it,” Carla explained.

8. More health anxiety

“I used to have mental health issues, which caused me to neglect myself in many ways. I used to never give an F about myself and my health. Going through this big weight loss transformation was the catalyst for so many amazing changes and choices for my health and mind,” Carla wrote.

However, now, she is super aware of everything, and she does everything to care for herself, but it comes with a cost. She revealed that she often overthinks every little thing in her body, and if something feels even slightly off, she gets anxious.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.