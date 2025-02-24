Ramadan 2025 fitness and exercise routines: Try these workouts before sehri, after iftar to stay active while fasting

Ramadan 2025: During Ramadan, it's essential to maintain a balance between physical activity and fasting. You can plan workouts during non-fasting hours, such as after sunset or before dawn. If you aim to maintain a consistent fitness routine throughout Ramadan and avoid burnout or injury, here are some tips for a mindful fitness routine. Also read | Ramadan Timetable 2025: When is Ramadan? Correct date and time to when iftar starts and sehri ends Ramadan 2025: Whenever you exercise, make sure that you do not do it at a time when the heat is extremely high, as you will dehydrate more and feel weaker. (Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Jasmine Modi, acupuncturist and founder of Acushashtra Pvt Ltd, said that Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, but that doesn’t mean fitness needs to take a backseat. In fact, with the right approach, fasting can work in harmony with your workout routine.

Do yoga and stretching during pre-Suhoor or pre-Iftar for about 20-30 minutes. (Pexels)

Adjust your fitness routine during Ramadan

She said, “The key is to focus on low-impact, energy-sustaining exercises like yoga, Pilates, and bodyweight training during Suhoor or post-Iftar, when the body is better fueled. Strength training with moderate intensity and short-duration cardio can also help maintain muscle mass and overall endurance. However, listening to your body is crucial — hydration, recovery, and mindful movement should always take priority. Ramadan isn’t about pushing limits, but about balance — nourishing both body and soul.”

Dr Dharitri Brahmbhatt, clinical and corporate wellness head at Physiotattva, added, “The nutrient content or energy levels might be down during this time, so it is important to do some exercises to stay active. Also, these exercises should be designed so that there is no overexertion, as there are limitations in the energy levels since food and water intake are absent during the fasting period. So choosing the right workout at the right time can help maintain energy and strength.”

What is the best time for a workout?

Since food and water intake are restricted during the day, it's important to time your workout carefully. Here's what Dr Brahmbhatt suggests:

⦿ Before suhoor or sehri (the pre-dawn meal): Stretching or yoga can be done to warm up the body's muscles.

⦿ Before iftar (before breaking fast): Low-intensity activities like walking or bodyweight exercises with light weights can be done for around 30 to 45 minutes max.

⦿ After iftar (past meal): Exercise post a meal, but not immediately after post-meal. Ideally, it should be after minimum of 45 mins to 1-hour post-meal. Stick to moderate workout, avoid heavy workouts.

f you're used to high-intensity workouts, limit your session to short bursts with intervals in between. (Pexels)

Workouts that you can do during Ramadan

1. Low impact cardio of about 30-45mins, pre or post Iftar

Moderate-intensity workouts like walking, cycling or light jogging to keep your body moving and fit without causing excessive fatigue and exertion.

2. Strength training post Iftar for about 30-40mins

Body weight training exercises like squats, lunges, push-ups, planks, dumbbell exercises like biceps and triceps curls, upper limb and lower limb weight training with moderate weights. At home, if you do not have any dumbbells as weights, you can also use water bottles.

3. Yoga and stretching during pre-Suhoor or pre-Iftar for about 20-30 minutes

Yoga improves flexibility, reduces stress and enhances circulation. Gentle stretching can be done as warm-ups to maintain optimum muscle health.

4. High-intensity interval training (HIIT) post Iftar for about 20-30mins

To be done after a break of 45mins to 1 hour post-meal. If you're used to high-intensity workouts, limit your session to short bursts with intervals in between. Remember to adequately keep yourself hydrated after Iftar. Exercises like jumping jacks, squats, jogging, light running, core exercises can be done for a quick energy boost.

Dr Brahmbhatt said, “Remember that exercises help improve your cardiovascular capacity, muscle strength, and body conditioning. Keep the intensity moderate. Don't go for very high-intensity workouts during fasts due to limited energy levels. You might feel exhausted or even have the sensation of fainting and fatigue, so avoid doing overall very high-intensity workouts. Stick to light to moderate workouts or high-intensity with interval training.”

He added, “It's always advisable to exercise in the morning or in the evening when the heat is less. Whenever you exercise, make sure that you do not do it at a time when the heat is extremely high, as you will dehydrate more and feel weaker.”

Focus on complex carbs, protein, and healthy fats during Suhoor and Iftar for sustained energy. (Pexels)

Mindful tips for staying fit while fasting

Dr Rakesh Gupta, senior consultant, internal medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals has shared some tips you can follow to stay active and maintain your fitness while fasting without compromising your health:

⦿ Low-intensity workouts: Walking, yoga, or bodyweight exercises (push-ups, squats, planks).

⦿ Strength training: Light weights or resistance bands to maintain muscle mass without overexertion.

⦿ Cardio: Short, low-impact sessions like brisk walking or cycling post-Iftar. Avoid high-intensity workouts while fasting to prevent dehydration.

⦿ Stretching and mobility work: Helps prevent stiffness and promotes relaxation.

⦿ Hydration is key: Drink plenty of water between iftar and suhoor (sehri) to prevent dehydration.

⦿ Listen to your body: If you feel dizzy, weak, or extremely fatigued, stop immediately.

⦿ Balanced nutrition: Focus on complex carbs, protein, and healthy fats during suhoor and iftar for sustained energy.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.