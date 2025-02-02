Study says Jennifer Aniston’s fitness routine is secret to ageless strength: Know all about ultimate menopause workout

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston is known for her timeless beauty, radiant energy and dedication to fitness – but now, the workout she swears by, Pvolve, is making waves in the scientific community. A new study from the University of Exeter confirms that this low-impact resistance training program is highly effective at improving strength, balance and body composition, especially for women navigating menopause. Forget high-impact workouts! Jennifer Aniston’s favourite exercise routine works better for women over 40.(Image by Instagram/pvolve)

Why Pvolve works for women over 40

The study, published in Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, examined 70 moderately active women between the ages of 40 and 60 who were not taking hormone replacement therapy (HRT). Participants were split into two groups: one completed the Pvolve program for 12 weeks while the other followed standard exercise guidelines, engaging in 150 minutes of moderate activity per week.

The results were clear — women in the Pvolve group experienced:

19 percent improvement in hip function and lower body strength

21percent increase in lower body flexibility

10 percent boost in balance and stability

Increased lean muscle mass without added body weight

These improvements were consistent across women in pre-, peri- and post-menopause, highlighting the program’s effectiveness regardless of hormone fluctuations. Unlike high-impact workouts, resistance training focuses on controlled movements that strengthen muscles and bones without excessive strain.

Jennifer Aniston and Beyonce are a few celebrities who have intense fitness regiments

Exercises like bodyweight squats, resistance band workouts and light weightlifting can be incredibly effective. The key is consistency—engaging in strength training a few times a week can yield lasting benefits.

Why menopause impacts strength and stability

Menopause is a transformative phase in a woman's life, bringing about a host of physical and hormonal changes where one of the biggest concerns during this transition is the decline in muscle mass, strength and stability, which can increase the risk of falls and fractures. However, the new research suggested that a simple, low-impact resistance exercise program could be the key to staying strong, balanced and confident—regardless of menopause status.

As women go through menopause, declining hormone levels can accelerate the natural loss of muscle mass, strength and balance. This increases the risk of falls and fractures later in life, particularly in the hips and that is why resistance training is essential as it helps maintain muscle strength and improves stability, reducing the likelihood of injury.

The science behind the workout

As estrogen levels drop, many women experience a natural decline in muscle tone and bone density and this can make everyday activities feel more challenging and even increase the likelihood of injuries. However, the recent study set out to determine whether a structured resistance training routine could counteract these effects and help women maintain their physical resilience.

The study involved 70 moderately active women across different menopause stages—pre-menopausal (ages ~46), peri-menopausal (~52) and post-menopausal (~57). These women were divided into two groups: one that continued their regular activity and another that engaged in a supervised resistance training program four days a week for 12 weeks.

Lead researcher Professor Francis Stephens emphasized the significance of these findings and said, “Women often see a decline in muscle strength and balance around menopause. This ultimately increases the risk of falls and fractures later in life. Our research shows that simple resistance exercises, like those in Pvolve, can effectively maintain strength and stability, even in post-menopausal women.”

Interestingly, the study found that some measures of balance improved even more in post-menopausal women, suggesting that menopause does not limit progress—it might even enhance the benefits of structured resistance training.

The results? A game-changer for women’s health

After 12 weeks of resistance training, participants in the exercise group saw significant improvements in:

Hip Strength: Increased by up to 20 percent, a crucial factor in maintaining mobility and preventing falls.

Increased by up to 20 percent, a crucial factor in maintaining mobility and preventing falls. Balance: Enhanced by 12–13 percent, reducing the likelihood of accidental slips or stumbles.

Enhanced by 12–13 percent, reducing the likelihood of accidental slips or stumbles. Flexibility: Improved by 21percent, helping to ease stiffness and maintain fluid movement.

Improved by 21percent, helping to ease stiffness and maintain fluid movement. Muscle Mass: Gained 2 percent more lean muscle, showing that muscle-building is possible at any stage of menopause.

Surprisingly, the improvements were consistent across all menopause stages, proving that it’s never too late to start strength training and see results.

Growing popularity of Pvolve

Jennifer Aniston first started using Pvolve in 2021 and became an official partner in 2023. She has spoken openly about her love for the program, crediting it for keeping her body strong and resilient.

Pvolve’s president, Julie Cartwright, echoed the study’s findings and said, “Women undergo tremendous physical changes during menopause, and this research proves that Pvolve can serve as an effective intervention to help them feel and live better.”

A workout you can do at home

One of the biggest perks of Pvolve is its accessibility—it can be done at home with minimal equipment, making it an easy addition to any routine. The method combines controlled, functional movements with resistance-based training to enhance flexibility, stability, and overall muscle tone.

For women in their 40s, 50s, and beyond, this study solidifies what Jennifer Aniston and many others already know—Pvolve isn’t just a fitness trend; it’s a scientifically-backed way to stay strong, balanced, and confident through every stage of life.

How to get started

If you’re new to resistance training, start with these simple moves:

Bodyweight Squats – Strengthen hips and thighs for better balance.

Strengthen hips and thighs for better balance. Seated Leg Lifts – Improve lower body stability.

Improve lower body stability. Resistance Band Arm Curls – Build upper body strength without strain.

Build upper body strength without strain. Heel-to-Toe Walks – Enhance coordination and prevent falls.

This study confirms what fitness experts have long advocated: strength training is one of the best ways to combat the physical effects of menopause. Whether you are in your 40s, 50s or beyond, incorporating low-impact resistance exercises into your routine can help you maintain muscle, balance, and confidence—without the need for hormone replacement therapy.

So, if you are looking for a way to stay strong and steady as you age, now is the perfect time to embrace resistance training. Your body will thank you for it!

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.