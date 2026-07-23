Panchang Today, July 23, 2026: Shukla Navami under Vishakha Nakshatra
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for July 23, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For July 23, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that rewards thoughtful decisions, measured communication and steady action. With Guruvar, Shukla Navami and Vishakha Nakshatra influencing the day, progress is likely to come through patience, preparation and practical judgment rather than haste.
|KEY TIMINGS TODAY
|SUNRISE
|5:37 AM
|SUNSET
|7:17 PM
|RAHU KAAL
|2:10 pm to 3:52 pm
|HIGHLIGHTED FAVOURABLE WINDOW
|Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:54 pm
How to use it: Prefer this period for important work, a submission or a considered decision. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal. This window is clear of the principal caution periods, although secondary indicators are mixed.
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar (Thursday) is associated with wisdom, learning, ethics and long-term growth. Combined with Shukla Navami, it creates an active yet balanced energy, making it a favourable day to move forward with plans that already have a strong foundation.
Vishakha Nakshatra brings determination, focus and perseverance. It encourages staying committed to meaningful goals instead of becoming distracted by short-term gains. Meanwhile, the Moon gradually shifts from Libra to Scorpio, moving the day's energy from diplomacy and balance towards greater emotional depth, conviction and clarity. Early hours may favour discussions and evaluating options, while later in the day supports making firm decisions. Overall, this is a day for steady ambition, careful planning and thoughtful progress.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
Today supports tasks that require planning, review, negotiations and careful follow-up rather than impulsive action. Guruvar favours presentations, approvals, mentoring and discussions where credibility matters. If you're attending an important meeting or submitting work, present your main objective clearly before explaining the details.
Vishakha encourages staying focused on one meaningful goal instead of spreading yourself too thin. As the Moon moves into Scorpio, the latter part of the day becomes better suited for confidential work, financial planning, research and decisions that require commitment.
Relationships and communication
Communication benefits from honesty balanced with sensitivity. The day begins with a desire to maintain harmony but gradually encourages more direct conversations. If a misunderstanding has been lingering, address it calmly before it grows into unnecessary distance.
Guruvar also supports seeking advice from experienced people and listening carefully before responding. In personal relationships, express your feelings openly instead of expecting others to guess what you need.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Today is well suited for reflecting on both your actions and your intentions. Rather than asking only what you're pursuing, consider why it truly matters to you. A few quiet moments spent journaling, reading, meditating or simply sitting in silence may provide valuable clarity.
As the day's energy becomes more introspective, use it to reassess priorities, release distractions and strengthen your commitment to what genuinely aligns with your values.
|PANCHANG FACTS AT A GLANCE
|Date and Vaar
|July 23, 2026, Thursday (Guruvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Ashadha
|Tithi (Lunar Day)
|Shukla Navami until 7:03 am; then Shukla Dashami
|Nakshtra (Lunar constellation)
|Vishakha until 1:41 am, Friday; then Anuradha
|Yog (Sun-Moon Combination)
|Shubha until 7:18 pm; then Shukla until 8:10 pm, Friday
|Karan (Half Tithi Division)
|Kaulava until 7:03 am; then Taitila until 8:05 pm; then Gara until 9:12 am, Friday
|Moon Sign (Zodiac Position)
|Libra until 7:00 pm; then Scorpio
|AUSPICIOUS TIMINGS (SHUBH MUHURATS)
|PERIOD
|START
|END
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:14 AM
|4:56 AM
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:35 AM
|5:37 AM
|Abhijit Muhurta
|12:00 PM
|12:54 PM
|Amrit Kalam
|3:56 PM
|5:43 PM
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:44 PM
|3:38 PM
|Godhuli Muhurta
|7:17 PM
|7:38 PM
|Sayahana Sandhya
|7:17 PM
|8:19 PM
|Nishita Muhurta
|12:07 AM, Friday
|12:48 AM, Friday
|Sarvartha Siddhi Yog
|1:43 AM, Friday
|5:38 AM, Friday
|Ravi Yog
|5:37 AM
|1:42 AM, Friday
|Ravi Yog
|1:43 AM, Friday
|5:38 AM, Friday
Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:
Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:54 pm
A favourable time for important meetings, presentations, applications or making well-considered decisions.
Amrit Kalam: 3:56 pm to 5:43 pm
Suitable for completing important work, sending meaningful communications, resolving pending matters or strengthening professional relationships.These timings work best when combined with good preparation and clear planning.
|INAUSPICIOUS AND CAUTION TIMINGS
|PERIOD
|START
|END
|RAHU KAAL
|2:10 PM
|3:52 PM
|GULIKA KAAL
|9:02 AM
|10:45 AM
|YAMAGANDA
|5:37 PM
|7:20 AM
|DUR MUHURTAM
|10:10 AM
|11:05 AM
|DUR MUHURTAM
|3:38 PM
|4:33 PM
|AADAL YOG
|1:43 AM ,F
|5:38 AM, Friday
|VIDAAL YOG
|5:37 AM
|1:42 AM, Friday
Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:
Rahu Kaal: 2:10 pm to 3:52 pm
If possible, avoid launching new projects or making major commitments. Instead, use this time for reviewing documents, organising tasks or completing routine responsibilities.
Yamaganda: 5:37 am to 7:20 am
Better suited for planning, preparation and household routines than important decisions or fresh initiatives.These periods encourage patience rather than avoidance. If something cannot be postponed, proceed carefully, verify important details and avoid rushing.
|SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE & MOONSET
|SUNRISE
|5:37 AM
|SUNSET
|7:17 PM
|MOONRISE
|2:24 PM
|MOONSET
|12:51 AM, Friday
|RAHU KAAL TIMINGS ACROSS INDIA (Rahu Kaal varies with local sunrise. These city timings are independently verified)
|CITY
|RAHU KAAL
|Mumbai
|2:23 pm to 4:01 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|2:10 pm to 3:52 pm
|Bengaluru
|2:01 pm to 3:37 pm
|Hyderabad
|1:59 pm to 3:37 pm
|Chennai
|1:51 pm to 3:26 pm
|Ahmedabad
|2:25 pm to 4:05 pm
|Pune
|2:18 pm to 3:56 pm
|Kolkata
|1:22 pm to 3:02 pm
|Jaipur
|2:14 pm to 3:56 pm
|Kochi
|2:06 pm to 3:40 pm
|Lucknow
|1:54 pm to 3:36 pm
|Indore
|2:12 pm to 3:52 pm
|Guwahati
|1:10 pm to 2:52 pm
|Chandigarh
|2:12 pm to 3:55 pm
|Surat
|2:24 pm to 4:03 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|1:40 pm to 3:18 pm
|Nagpur
|1:59 pm to 3:38 pm
|Coimbatore
|2:03 pm to 3:38 pm
|Varanasi
|1:45 pm to 3:26 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|1:31 pm to 3:10 pm
Overall
Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours steady progress over hurried action. Begin with thoughtful discussion, move towards focused execution, and let preparation guide your decisions. Clear communication, practical judgment and patience are likely to bring the most rewarding outcomes.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More