Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Ben Rice hits tiebreaking homer in 10th as Yankees beat Blue Jays 4-3 to avoid three-game sweep

    Ben Rice hits tiebreaking homer in 10th as Yankees beat Blue Jays 4-3 to avoid three-game sweep

    Published on: Aug 17, 2026, 02:19:58 IST
    AP
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    TORONTO — Ben Rice hit a tiebreaking home run in the 10th inning and the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

    Ben Rice hits tiebreaking homer in 10th as Yankees beat Blue Jays 4-3 to avoid three-game sweep
    Ben Rice hits tiebreaking homer in 10th as Yankees beat Blue Jays 4-3 to avoid three-game sweep

    New York’s four runs were twice as many as they had scored in the previous three games, all losses.

    Rice's first hit of the series was a two-run homer, his33rd this season, off Braydon Fisher .

    Deep Dive

    Powered ByFAQAsk HT

    Tim Hill gave up an RBI single to Andrés Giménez in the bottom of the 10th but held on for his second save in six chances.

    Toronto erased a 2-1 deficit in the bottom of the ninth but David Bednar stranded the winning run at second base.

    Josh Smith reached on Rice’s fielding error to begin the ninth and Alejandro Kirk walked to put the tying run in scoring position. Brandon Valenzuela ran for Kirk and, one out later, both runners moved up on a wild pitch before Ernie Clement tied it with a sacrifice fly.

    Bednar sent it to extras by retiring Kazuma Okamoto on a grounder. The blown save was Bednar's third.

    Yankees left-hander Ryan Weathers allowed one run and six hits in 7 1/3 innings, retiring the first 10 batters in order. He walked one and struck out four.

    Toronto's Dylan Cease allowed two runs and three hits in 6 1/3 innings.

    Cease struck out 10, reaching double digits for the ninth time in 23 starts and boosting his AL-leading total to 201. Milwaukee’s Jacob Misiorowski leads the majors with 210.

    Cease has fanned 200 or more in each of the past six seasons.

    Yankees: RHP Will Warren is scheduled to start Tuesday at Baltimore.

    Blue Jays: RHP José Soriano is scheduled to start at Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

    __

    See ’s full MLB coverage here

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

    Stay updated with the latest scores, results, and headlines from us sports, wwe, football, tennis, hockey, and other sports. Follow live action, big tournaments, and top players across all major leagues on sports by Hindustan Times.
    Home/Sports/Ben Rice Hits Tiebreaking Homer In 10th As Yankees Beat Blue Jays 4-3 To Avoid Three-game Sweep
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes