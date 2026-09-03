IND VS HKG Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: India aim to seal semifinal berth against Hong Kong
IND vs HKG Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Follow latest updates of the Group A match between India Women and Hong Kong Women in Dubai
- 3 Mins agoWe are just minutes away!
- 15 Mins agoWhat is at stake in this match?
- 41 Mins agoWhat happened in India's last game?
- 49 Mins agoA look at the two squads
IND vs HKG Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: India started their campaign on a winning note, beating Thailand in their opener. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will now look to seal their spot in the semifinals when they take on Hong Kong at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Hong Kong, on the other hand, are on the verge of elimination, having lost their opener against Thailand....Read More
India will also look to work on their batting, which suffered a collapse against Thailand's spin attack. It will be crucial for India ahead of their clash against Pakistan in the final Group A match, which will be held on Saturday at the same venue.
IND vs HKC Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: We are just minutes away!
IND vs HKC Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: We are just minutes away from the toss. India will be hoping to get their batting right today before they take on Pakistan on September 5.
IND vs HKC Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: What is at stake in this match?
IND vs HKC Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: If India win, they will guarantee their spot in the semifinal. For Hong Kong, who lost against Thailand in their opener, they will be playing for survival.
IND vs HKC Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: What did Harmanpreet Kaur say on the batting collapse
IND vs HKC Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: "With the new ball, it was coming nicely onto the bat, but after that there was a bit of hold. And even as I mentioned, our batters, all of us, we didn't play good shots. But at the same time, I would like to give credit to the Thailand bowlers. They also tried to bowl in those areas where it was not easy to hit the ball."
IND vs HKC Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: What happened in India's last game?
IND vs HKC Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: India beat Thailand by 94 runs in their Asia Cup opener, where Shafali Verma scored a 36-ball 64. However, India also suffered a batting collapse, losing seven wickets for just 29 runs against the spinners. Eventually, it took an unbeaten 22-run stand for the final wicket to take them past 150. Nandni Sharma and Deepti Sharma then finished the job, picking three wickets each, with the senior spinner getting those wickets without conceding a single run.
IND vs HKC Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: A look at the two squads
IND vs HKC Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Here are the squads for the two sides…
India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Gunalan Kamalini, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav
Hong Kong, China Women Squad: Kary Chan, Mariko Hill, Yasmin Daswani(w), Maryam Bibi(c), Marina Lamplough, Shanzeen Shahzad, Joyleen Kaur, Shing Chan Dorothea, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Alison Siu, Charlotte Chan, Kaur Mahekdeep, Hailey Wong, Iqra Sahar, Natasha Miles
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Group A Women's Asia Cup match between India and Hong Kong in Dubai. Stay tuned for more updates!