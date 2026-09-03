IND VS HKG Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: India aim to seal semifinal berth against Hong Kong

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IND VS HKC Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Indian women cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur during a training session

IND vs HKG Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: India started their campaign on a winning note, beating Thailand in their opener. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will now look to seal their spot in the semifinals when they take on Hong Kong at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Hong Kong, on the other hand, are on the verge of elimination, having lost their opener against Thailand. India will also look to work on their batting, which suffered a collapse against Thailand's spin attack. It will be crucial for India ahead of their clash against Pakistan in the final Group A match, which will be held on Saturday at the same venue. ...Read More

India will also look to work on their batting, which suffered a collapse against Thailand's spin attack. It will be crucial for India ahead of their clash against Pakistan in the final Group A match, which will be held on Saturday at the same venue.