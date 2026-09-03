10k homes in Dharavi to be ready early 2029: CM
Fadnavis said that when he was invited to perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the city’s most ambitious redevelopment project yet, he declined. Instead, he had said, the first set of rehabilitation units should be delivered by early 2029
MUMBAI: The first batch of 10,000 apartments under the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DPR) will be ready by early 2029, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.
Fadnavis said that when he was invited to perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the city’s most ambitious redevelopment project yet, he declined. Instead, he had said, the first set of rehabilitation units should be delivered by early 2029.
“When this is ready, I want to invite the Prime Minister for an event to hand these homes to the residents,” Fadnavis said while addressing developers at NAREDCO’s Real Estate & Infrastructure Investors’ Summit 2026.
The ground-breaking ceremony was held on September 12, 2024, a low key affair at the Railway Ground in Matunga.
Earlier, at the summit, Pranav Adani, managing director, Adani Realty, told the gathering that redeveloping 621 acres in Dharavi would touch more than a million lives. “As our chairman Gautambhai always reminds us, we are not starting on a blank canvas. As the one leading this massive urban regeneration project, I am deeply conscious that Dharavi is a vibrantly alive ecosystem, packed with homes, workshops, markets, faiths, friendships and many generations of memory. We want to protect Dharavi’s livelihoods, preserve its community networks and provide its eligible residents the dignity of a secure home, modern infrastructure and better public spaces.”
Each eligible resident will get a 350-sq ft flat, in situ, while ineligible residents will be housed elsewhere in Mumbai.
Fadnavis also said that through the recently introduced slum cluster redevelopment approach, the government intends to make Mumbai slum-free in ten years. “Redevelopment is the new mantra,” said Fadnavis, while also saying that the government has started working on creating a fourth Mumbai in the Virar-Palghar region.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAteeq Shaikh
Ateeq Shaikh is a Senior Assistant Editor tracking real estate and infrastructure. With over two decades in journalism, he has reported extensively on topics such as metro rail, infrastructure projects, redevelopment in Mumbai, affordable housing, real estate, environmental issues and public transportation. His data driven stories explain the impact of public policy and large scale infrastructure projects on citizens' lives. His recent detailed report on the government's fireside sale of several real estate parcels in Mumbai or nearly one-fifth of habitable Mumbai triggered a signature campaign by activists and the civil society. This plan also faced pushback from people impacted by the government's decision, which he also reported on. Ateeq was instrumental in getting Mumbai Metro One Private Limited, a Public - Partnership (PPP) project, recognised under the Right to Information Act, the first PPP in India under the transparency law. His consistent campaign on technical issues plaguing the Mumbai Monorail, India's only such transportation system, forced authorities to publicly acknowledge the problems and work towards a permanent fix. Despite multiple attempts by the authorities, the system continues to be a white elephant in Mumbai.Read More
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