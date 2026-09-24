Why are stocks falling today? Oil rises as Treasury yields hit 5% and Fed hike bets grow

US stocks fell on Wednesday as investors worried about higher interest rates, rising oil prices and stronger-than-expected economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.6%. The Nasdaq Composite lost 1% after reaching record highs on both Monday and Tuesday. US stocks fall as Treasury yields hit 5% and oil prices rise. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

The biggest pressure on stocks came from rising Treasury yields. The 10-year US Treasury yield climbed above 5%, reaching 5.07% at one point. This was its highest level since 2007. The 30-year Treasury yield also rose to 5.37%, according to market data cited by Yahoo Finance.

Why are Treasury yields rising? Higher Treasury yields can put pressure on stocks because they make bonds more attractive to investors. They also increase borrowing costs for companies and consumers. Higher rates can make future corporate earnings look less valuable, especially for technology and other growth stocks.

US business activity beats estimates The rise in Treasury yields came as new US business activity data showed the economy was stronger than expected. The S&P Global manufacturing PMI rose to 57 in September, well above economists' estimate of 53.7. A reading above 50 means business activity is expanding, according to S&P Global data cited by Yahoo Finance.

The US services sector also grew faster than expected. Its September reading came in at 58.7, compared with economists' estimate of 55.8 and August's 56.5 reading, according to S&P Global. The combined manufacturing and services reading also showed stronger growth. The September composite PMI came in at 58.4, above the 55.3 estimate. This stronger economic activity raised concerns that inflation may remain high and that the Federal Reserve may have to keep interest rates higher for longer.

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Fed rate hike bets grow Fed officials are also sending a message that more rate hikes could still be needed. Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr said Wednesday that "further policy adjustments" may be needed to bring inflation back to the central bank's 2% target, according to Yahoo Finance's report on his speech in Chicago.

Barr said inflation is still above the Fed's 2% target and is not clearly moving toward that target quickly enough. He also said the risks to reaching the inflation target have increased, while risks to the labor market have decreased, according to his Wednesday remarks.

Barr pointed to several factors that have pushed prices higher in recent years. These include tariffs, the conflict in the Middle East, disruptions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine and increased investment linked to the artificial intelligence boom, according to Barr. His comments increased expectations for another Fed rate hike. Traders were pricing in about a 71% chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike at the Fed's October meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool cited by Yahoo Finance.

Oil prices rise Oil prices added another inflation concern for investors. Brent crude futures moved around $98 to $100 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures traded around $90 to $92 a barrel during Wednesday's trading, according to Yahoo Finance.

Uncertainty over US-Iran relations was one reason oil prices moved higher. President Donald Trump said US and Iranian officials held talks for several hours at the United Nations on Tuesday. While the meeting raised hopes for a possible truce, there was still uncertainty about whether the two sides would reach an agreement.

Also read: Oil prices today: Why crude is falling while diesel prices surge on Trump export ban plan

Trump diesel ban plan Trump's support for a possible US diesel export ban also added to concerns about fuel supplies. Trump said Tuesday that he supported stopping US diesel exports, saying the US produces a large amount of diesel and that restricting exports could affect the wider fuel market, according to Yahoo Finance.

US diesel prices have already reached a record high. The national average price of diesel rose to $6.52 per gallon, according to AAA data cited by Yahoo Finance. Higher oil and fuel prices could make the Fed's inflation fight harder. If energy costs rise, they can push up transportation and other business costs. That could make it harder for inflation to return to the Fed's 2% target and strengthen expectations for higher interest rates.

Global debt hits record The higher-rate worries also come as global debt reaches a record level. Global debt climbed to $365 trillion in the first half of 2026 as governments and companies continued borrowing heavily, according to a Wednesday report from the Institute of International Finance (IIF).

Higher interest rates are making that huge debt burden more expensive. Advanced economies spent more than $3.5 trillion on interest payments on internationally traded bonds during the 12 months through the first half of 2026, the IIF said. The IIF said debt-related spending is competing with other major areas of global spending. During the same period, it estimated global spending at $2.6 trillion on artificial intelligence, $3.1 trillion on defense and $3.4 trillion on energy.

The global debt situation adds another concern for markets as Treasury yields rise. IIF global markets and policy director Emre Tiftik said more debt accumulation is expected, with much of it tied to structural spending that is less sensitive to interest rates.

Nasdaq falls as tech stocks slide Technology stocks were hit particularly hard as the Nasdaq fell 1%. The decline came after the tech-heavy index had reached record highs for two straight sessions. Rising Treasury yields can be especially important for high-growth technology companies because investors place greater value on their expected future earnings.

Fresh concerns about artificial intelligence disruption also weighed on some companies. Financial, travel and insurance companies including LPL Financial, Charles Schwab, JPMorgan Chase, Booking Holdings, Expedia Group and Arthur J. Gallagher came under pressure, according to Yahoo Finance.

AI worries hit some stocks The AI concern grew after Meta's AI agent app Muse reached the top of Apple's App Store. The app can automate everyday online tasks, raising questions about whether AI agents could reduce the need for some services offered by financial, travel and insurance companies, according to Yahoo Finance.

AI spending itself remains a major part of the US economic growth story. Investments linked to the AI build-out have accounted for roughly one-fifth of US economic growth in 2026, according to estimates cited by Yahoo Finance. Big Tech companies are also planning huge AI investments. Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft are expected to spend about $800 billion on capital investments this year, according to Goldman Sachs data.

Much of the AI investment is increasingly being supported by debt. The four major technology companies are expected to issue about $250 billion in global investment-grade debt by the end of 2026, according to Yahoo Finance.

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US-China talks in focus The size of private AI companies is also drawing attention from investors. OpenAI is reportedly raising money at a valuation of about $1.2 trillion, while Anthropic could potentially reach a $2 trillion valuation if it goes public, according to figures cited by Yahoo Finance from The Wall Street Journal and Financial Times. SpaceX's valuation has also reached about $2 trillion. Together, the three companies could have a combined value of more than $5 trillion.

The stock market is also watching US-China relations closely. Trump is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping during Xi's first visit to Washington, D.C., in 11 years, according to Yahoo Finance. The two leaders are expected to discuss several major issues. These include trade, the war involving Iran, rare earth minerals and artificial intelligence. Analysts cited by Yahoo Finance do not expect a major policy breakthrough from the meeting.

AI policy will be closely watched by technology investors. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has called for companies to coordinate the pace of AI development. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Google CEO Sundar Pichai are also expected to attend a dinner with Trump and Xi on Thursday, according to Yahoo Finance.

Stocks to watch today Not every stock moved lower. Shares of Cracker Barrel rose 3% after the restaurant company reported earnings that beat Wall Street expectations.

Quantum computing stocks also attracted investor interest. Shares of IonQ and D-Wave Quantum were among the companies seeing renewed enthusiasm, according to Yahoo Finance.

McDonald's was another company making a major investment push despite the high-rate environment. The fast-food company said it plans to invest $8.5 billion through 2036 in restaurant technology, capital spending and rent relief, with about $5 billion of that investment planned by 2030.

The broader market is therefore facing several pressures at the same time: Treasury yields are around their highest levels in nearly two decades, oil prices are adding to inflation concerns, business activity is stronger than expected and Fed officials are warning that more rate hikes may be needed.

The key question for investors now is whether higher yields, energy prices and inflation expectations will keep pressure on stocks. The combination has made the October Fed meeting more important for markets as traders assess whether the central bank will raise rates again.