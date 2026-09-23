Why is Lonzo Ball not playing in the NBA? Has former Cavs guard announced his retirement?
Lonzo Ball became a free agent after Cleveland traded him to Utah, with the Jazz later waiving him and leaving the former No. 2 pick without an NBA contract.
NBA fans were left questioning Lonzo Ball’s future after reports began circulating that the former Cleveland Cavaliers guard had retired from professional basketball.
The speculation stemmed from a clip from Ball’s podcast in which the 28-year-old reflected on the injuries that have disrupted his career and suggested he never reached his full potential. His comments were widely interpreted on social media as an indication that he had decided to walk away from basketball.
Ball, however, later addressed the speculation himself and made it clear that he has not announced his retirement.
Why is he not playing in the NBA?
Lonzo Ball became a free agent after the Cleveland Cavaliers traded him to the Utah Jazz during the 2025-26 season. He had averaged 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists before the move. Utah then waived him, leaving him without an NBA contract.
His recent career has also been heavily affected by a long history of serious knee problems, which has made it difficult for him to maintain a consistent presence on the court.
What happened to Lonzo Ball?
Ball’s injury problems began with a left meniscus tear suffered while playing for the Chicago Bulls in January 2022. His recovery did not go as initially hoped, and complications led to multiple procedures and an extended absence from the NBA.
He ultimately missed more than 1,000 days and underwent three surgeries over a little more than a year, including a rare cartilage and meniscus transplant. The lengthy recovery kept him away from basketball for two full seasons before he eventually returned to the court.
Although Ball eventually made his return to the NBA and later suited up for both Chicago and Cleveland, his production was noticeably lower than during his healthier seasons. His time with the Cavaliers lasted just 35 games, with only three of those appearances coming as a starter.
Lonzo Ball retirement rumor surfaced
The retirement speculation began after an episode of the “Ball in the Family Podcast” aired Tuesday. During the conversation with Gilbert Arenas, Ball discussed the impact his repeated injuries had on his career and reflected on never reaching the level he believed he could have reached.
“To be honest, I don’t think I ever got to my peak. And damn, that sh** sucks, but at the same time there’s people that don’t have meals at night to eat. That’s how I look at the world,” Ball said.
Clips of the comments quickly spread across social media, with some accounts interpreting his words as a retirement announcement. Several reports subsequently suggested that Ball had ended his NBA career.
Ball pushed back against those claims on X, making it clear that he is still looking for another opportunity.
“I retired? News to me lol cuz I’m still waiting for a call… NBA season long 🤷🏻♂️”
The post clarified that Ball has not announced his retirement and remains interested in playing.
Will Lonzo Ball play next season?
For now, Ball remains a free agent, so there is no confirmation that he will appear in the upcoming NBA season. His own comments indicate that he is still waiting for an NBA team to give him an opportunity.
Whether that opportunity arrives remains uncertain, but the retirement reports should not be treated as an official announcement from Ball.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More