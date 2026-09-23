Why is Lonzo Ball not playing in the NBA? Has former Cavs guard announced his retirement?

NBA fans were left questioning Lonzo Ball’s future after reports began circulating that the former Cleveland Cavaliers guard had retired from professional basketball. Lonzo Ball’s injury problems began with a left meniscus tear suffered while playing for the Chicago Bulls in January 2022. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The speculation stemmed from a clip from Ball’s podcast in which the 28-year-old reflected on the injuries that have disrupted his career and suggested he never reached his full potential. His comments were widely interpreted on social media as an indication that he had decided to walk away from basketball.

Ball, however, later addressed the speculation himself and made it clear that he has not announced his retirement.

Why is he not playing in the NBA? Lonzo Ball became a free agent after the Cleveland Cavaliers traded him to the Utah Jazz during the 2025-26 season. He had averaged 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists before the move. Utah then waived him, leaving him without an NBA contract.

His recent career has also been heavily affected by a long history of serious knee problems, which has made it difficult for him to maintain a consistent presence on the court.

What happened to Lonzo Ball? Ball’s injury problems began with a left meniscus tear suffered while playing for the Chicago Bulls in January 2022. His recovery did not go as initially hoped, and complications led to multiple procedures and an extended absence from the NBA.

He ultimately missed more than 1,000 days and underwent three surgeries over a little more than a year, including a rare cartilage and meniscus transplant. The lengthy recovery kept him away from basketball for two full seasons before he eventually returned to the court.

Although Ball eventually made his return to the NBA and later suited up for both Chicago and Cleveland, his production was noticeably lower than during his healthier seasons. His time with the Cavaliers lasted just 35 games, with only three of those appearances coming as a starter.