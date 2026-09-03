Toxic box office collection day 9: Hanuman Ansh outpaces Yash-starrer, Geetu Mohandas film manages only ₹3 crore
Toxic box office collection day 9: Yash's pan-India film opened to bad reviews, and is now earning less than ₹10 crore per day.
Toxic box office collection day 9: Yash's pan-India film was one of the biggest releases of the year, and arrived in theatres after many delays. The gangster drama by Geetu Mohandas led a bumper opening but since then, the film has failed to hold that momentum. The film is now earning less than ₹10 crore per day. (Also read: Hanuman Ansh, tiny ₹2 crore film with no stars, beats Yash's ₹500 crore Toxic at the box office in shock upset)
Toxic box office report
Toxic had a big start pan-India, shattering all expectations. The film grossed over ₹101 crore net ( ₹120 crore gross) across India on its opening day, the second-best opening for an Indian film in the domestic market this year, behind only Dhurandhar 2’s historic ₹103 crore start. But thereafter, the film continued to suffer setbacks. On Thursday, Toxic slowed down at ₹37.65 crore. Friday has more dip, at ₹27.20 crore. Toxic collected only ₹25.15 crore on Saturday and ₹23 crore on Sunday.
From Monday onwards, Toxic saw a sharp dip as it earned just ₹7.45 crore. Tuesday saw a little growth at ₹7.85 crore, while on Wednesday the film collected ₹5.45 crore, another dip. As per the latest update on Sacnilk on Thursday, Toxic has continued its downward slip, collecting only ₹3.46 crore by 10 PM. This takes Toxic’s eight-day domestic haul to ₹238.51 crore net ( ₹284.78 crore gross).
Deep Dive
In comparison, Hanuman Ansh, the tiny ₹2 crore film with no stars, has overthrown Yash's ₹500 crore Toxic at the box office. On Thursday, Hanuman Ansh collected ₹7.61 crore, almost double to what Toxic earned. It is a clear sign that the audience has sided with Hanuman Ansh over Toxic! It is a devotional film about Neem Karoli Baba.
All about Toxic
Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The film has released in theatres on August 26. Toxic has been in the news for its steamy, intimate scenes and sequences that appear to show women in a not-so-favourable light through imagery and dialogue. The film was cleared by the CBFC with no cuts and an A-rating.
On Thursday, Toxic's official social media account announced that the English version will hit screens on September 4. With a shorter runtime, the film will be available only in select theatres across India. “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, in English - one of the languages the film was written and shot in. A shorter cut from the Indian language version. In cinemas from September 4, 2026,” read the announcement.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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