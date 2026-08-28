Toxic worldwide box office collection day 2: Yash film lags behind Dhurandhar 2, stays ahead of Jana Nayagan at ₹190 cr
Toxic worldwide box office collection day 2: Geetu Mohandas' Yash-starrer had a stellar start at the box office but saw a dip on its second day.
Toxic worldwide box office collection day 2: Geetu Mohandas’ gangster film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups starring Yash was released in theatres this Wednesday. The film opened to lukewarm reviews but performed well at the box office on its opening day. It showed a considerable dip in collections on its second day. (Also Read: Kabzaa director R Chandru urges Kannadigas to appreciate and stand with Yash and Toxic amid criticism)
Toxic worldwide box office collection
Trade sources have stated that Toxic has grossed ₹190 crore worldwide in two days of its release, and the film had brought in close to ₹140 crore on its opening day. The filmmakers had claimed on Thursday evening that the film had grossed ₹150 crore worldwide on its opening day. “Soaring HIGH against all odds! Box Office Intoxication by Rocking Star @TheNameIsYash,” they wrote, making the announcement.
However, trade website Sacnilk also reported different figures. According to the website, Toxic collected ₹101.10 crore net in India and ₹137 crore gross worldwide on its opening day. It brought in ₹138.75 crore net in India in two days after showing a 62.8% drop, and grossed ₹190.10 crore worldwide. The makers of Toxic have yet to release their figures for the second day. Toxic saw a dip in collections after its release amid high expectations, but it received lukewarm reviews.
Deep Dive
Toxic was released on Onam, which had the advantage of a long weekend. While the film showed a dip on its second day, it remains to be seen if collections pick up. Because it is lagging behind the top grosser of the year, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. It had made ₹358.86 crore worldwide in two days. Thanks to its strong opening, Toxic is still ahead of some top-grossers this year, like Ram Charan’s Peddi and Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, which grossed ₹148.49 crore and ₹118.50 crore worldwide in two days, respectively.
About Toxic and its criticism
Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP, respectively. It stars Yash in dual roles alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and others. The film was mounted on a massive budget and has been receiving criticism since its first promo was released over sensual scenes and violence. After its release, the film continued to receive similar criticism. It was released in all South Indian languages and Hindi.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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