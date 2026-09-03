Hanuman Ansh leaves Virender Sehwag speechless, cricketer shares the one scene that touched him the most

Which scene from the film touched him the most

Talking about the scene that spoke to him the most, Sehwag added, “What is so unbelievable that his blessings, even after his demise 52 years ago, have remained in the lives of his devotees. A few days ago I saw the film Hanuman Ansh, which is based on his life. It is impossible to draw out his life in one film. It is made very beautifully, and is well written. I think this film is a beautiful tribute to Maharaj ji. There was one scene in particular which touched me, in which Maharaj ji is surrounded by snakes. One of his devotees tells him that he is as innocent as Shiv, and he replies, ‘It is you who is innocent. The eyes see what is in our hearts.’ That is perhaps what he wanted to say to all of us. Such saints are born in rare occasions in the history of our nation. It is impossible to understand him but to get one glimpse of him is possible. Hanuman Ansh presents that one glimpse very well. If you know him, then watch the film… and if you haven't heard of him, then watch it for sure.”