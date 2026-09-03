Hanuman Ansh continues to add more screens, readies for international release; Yash-starrer Toxic's screen count dips

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirms, “Yes, this is true. It’s a business at the end of the day. Earlier, there were multiple films: Awarapan 2 , Spider Man: Brand New Day, and then Toxic, so there was no breathing space for Hanuman Ansh. The shows had come down to very few, and then the demand increased, and here, it’s all about the demand and supply.” Hanuman Ansh currently has about 1500 screens, and is also set to release internationally from September 11. Hombale Films is going to distribute it.

Toxic has also lost IMAX shows to Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Across several Delhi-NCR and Mumbai IMAX cinemas, Toxic is currently down to one daily show, while The Odyssey is playing 3 to 5.

Theatre chains confirm that demand for Hanuman Ansh is leading to shows being added now. Gautam Dutta, CEO – Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX Ltd, “Some of the most exciting theatrical stories today are emerging from films that build momentum quietly and organically. Hanuman Ansh is a wonderful example, driven by strong audience appreciation and positive word of mouth. The film is currently witnessing occupancy above 50% at PVR INOX, while its biggest fourth week and strongest Tuesday performance yet underline the depth of its growing audience connection.”