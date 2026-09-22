Agra police now armed with PRAGYA

The Agra Police Commissionerate was equipped with ‘PRAGYA’ - a centre for AI driven, data-based policing to strengthen evidence and data-based decision-making, helping make policing smarter, more responsive, transparent and people-oriented. Agra police commissioner Deepak Kumar (second from left) inaugurating ‘PRAGYA’ in Agra on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Agra police commissioner Deepak Kumar inaugurated ‘PRAGYA – Public Response Analytics, Grievance, Youth & AI Data Centre’ at the Police Commissionerate on Tuesday.

Detailing the features, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Sonam Kumar claimed it as the first data centre of its kind at the police commissionerate level, with robust security measures for protection of police and public-safety data.

“The centre will leverage data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse public grievances, citizen feedback and policing-related data, enabling better identification of emerging public issues, more effective grievance redressal and more transparent, responsive and citizen-centric policing,” said DCP Sonam Kumar.

The DCP added that key applications include real-time grievance monitoring, analysis of citizen feedback and social-media inputs, youth engagement, and data-driven inputs for traffic management, law and order and public safety.

“A key focus of PRAGYA is to understand and respond to the concerns and feedback of Gen-Z and Gen-Alpha, who are increasingly technology- and social-media savvy,” the DCP said.

The initiative will strengthen evidence and data-based decision-making, helping make policing smarter, more responsive, transparent and people-oriented, he claimed.