Lko transport dept challans 16 e-rickshaws, seizes 11 after HC orders

The transport department seized 11 e-rickshaws and issued challans to 16 e-rickshaws during a special enforcement drive in the city on Tuesday, amid growing concerns over vehicles operating without mandatory fitness and other documents. The seized e-rickshaws by the transport department in Lucknow (HT Photo)

The action was carried out in compliance with orders of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court. The enforcement team checked e-rickshaws at Kamta, P-4 parking area, Rae Bareli Road and South City. The 11 seized vehicles were found to have expired fitness certificates and were taken to the P-4 parking area in Vrindavan, officials said.

ARTO (enforcement) Alok Kumar Yadav said, “Enforcement against e-rickshaws without valid fitness and mandatory documents will continue. Operators must ensure that their vehicles have valid documents and should not park at major intersections, causing traffic congestion.”

In September, the department said that nearly 40,000 e-rickshaws could face suspension of registration, followed by de-registration and eventual scrapping, if their owners fail to obtain mandatory fitness and insurance within the proposed compliance period. The department is yet to finalise the start date of the proposed six-month period.

In an affidavit submitted in 2025, the transport department had stated that more than 70% of e-rickshaw and e-auto owners in Lucknow had not obtained fitness certificates.

Transport department data cited by Hindustan Times earlier this year showed that e-rickshaw registrations continued even in 2026, although at a lower rate than in previous years. There were 308 new registrations in January, 236 in February, 206 in March and 166 in April.