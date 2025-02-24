Doctor shares weight loss detox drink to shed 4-5 kg during Ramadan; but does it work? Here's what expert says

The holy month of Ramadan is upon us, and this year, it is expected to begin in the evening on Friday, February 28 and end on Saturday, March 29. Apart from being a time of spiritual reflection and self-improvement, Muslims also observe a fast from dawn to sunset during the festival. After breaking the fast, they consume the Iftar meal, which consists of delicious items, sweet dishes, and sugary drinks. Dr Amina Hassan's drink includes carrots, cucumber, chia seeds, and lemon.

In case you are looking for a healthy alternative to all the sugary drinks consumed during Ramadan, Dr Amina Hassan, consultant dietician and nutritionist, has a suggestion for you. In a recent video, Dr Amina shared the recipe for a weight loss drink that can be consumed during Ramadan and revealed several benefits.

Weight loss drink for Iftar

According to Dr Amina, you will need cucumber slices, chia seeds, carrots, lemon, ginger, and beetroot. To make the drink, soak the ingredients in water for 2-3 hours and then drink it in non-fasting hours. Per the nutritionist, if ‘you want to lose 4-5 kilos, then instead of a sugary drink, make this drink at home for Iftar’.

Benefits

Listing several benefits of the weight loss drink in her video, Dr Amina said that the detox water will improve digestion and eliminate bloating and constipation. Additionally, if you have low energy after Ifar, then you will feel fresh after drinking this water. “It will eliminate toxins from the body and make your skin glow. Because all these ingredients are full of vitamin C and antioxidants. It will also boost metabolism, which will help speed up the weight loss process,” she added. Lastly, the drink is also insulin-resistant and good for PCOS, diabetes, fatty liver, high BP, and cholesterol patients great drink. It has almost zero calories.

What do experts think?

But does this detox drink actually work? We asked clinical dietician Dr Ridhima Khamesra if the detox drink would help in weight loss. She told HT Lifestyle, “No one beverage will cause noticeable weight loss, but a blend of cucumber, carrot, chia seeds, lemon, ginger, and beetroot can offer a number of health advantages.”

Listing the benefits of each ingredient, Dr Ridhima said, “Because of its high fibre content and low-calorie count, which promote fullness and decrease overeating, this beverage may aid with weight management. While cucumber and lemon help with hydration, which is crucial for general metabolic function, ingredients like ginger help with digestion and metabolism. By delaying the breakdown of carbohydrates, chia seeds help control blood sugar levels and avoid cravings and increases in blood sugar.”

However, she cautioned that drinking this beverage alone won't help you lose four to five kg if you don't also ‘reduce your overall calorie consumption and exercise’. “A balanced diet, frequent exercise, and a steady calorie deficit are necessary for long-term weight loss,” she added.

Do detox waters help you?

According to Dr Riddhima, “While detox water is a popular trend, the body already has a natural detoxification system through the liver and kidneys, which efficiently filter out toxins. However, detox waters can offer certain benefits, such as encouraging hydration by making plain water more flavourful with ingredients like lemon, cucumber, and ginger. They may also aid digestion, as lemon and ginger help soothe the digestive tract and reduce bloating.”

“Additionally, these infused waters provide small amounts of vitamins and antioxidants that contribute to overall well-being. Choosing detox water over sugary drinks can help maintain stable blood sugar levels. Despite these benefits, detox waters are not a miracle solution for weight loss or toxin removal. True, sustainable health comes from a nutritious diet, proper hydration, and an active lifestyle,” she added.

Benefits and precautions to keep in mind while having this drink

Per Dr Riddhima, these are the benefits and precautions to keep in mind while consuming the drink.

Ginger and lemon, which increase digestive enzymes and lessen bloating, may help improve digestion, among other possible advantages of this beverage. Because ginger and lemon contain thermogenic components, it may modestly increase metabolism. Beetroot's antioxidants, like those in lemon and cucumber, aid in producing healthier skin, and its high nitrate content improves heart health by assisting in blood pressure regulation. Chia seeds slow down the digestion of carbohydrates, which helps control blood sugar levels. But there are safety measures to think about. Because it lacks the protein and good fats needed for a balanced diet, this beverage shouldn't be used in place of meals. Lemon and ginger may cause bloating or acid reflux in certain people. Because carrots and beetroot contain natural sugars, those with diabetes should keep an eye on how they react to the beverage. Due to its oxalate level, which can lead to kidney stones, people with kidney diseases should limit their intake of beetroot. Lastly, in order to prevent negative responses, people with allergies should also begin with minimal amounts.

“Long-term weight loss and general health depend on sustainable lifestyle practices, such as eating a balanced diet, controlling portion sizes, getting regular exercise, and staying well hydrated, even if this drink can be a good addition to the diet,” she added in the end.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.