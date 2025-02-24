Maha Shivratri 2025 fasting rules: Dos and don'ts of Shivratri vrat, puja vidhi and rituals; what to eat and avoid

Maha Shivratri 2025 fasting rules: The auspicious Hindu festival of Maha Shivratri is celebrated with pomp every year. This year, it falls on February 26. From Kashmir to Tamil Nadu, Hindus celebrate Shivratri with unique traditions and great dedication. It falls on the 14th day of the dark (waning) half of the lunar month of Phalguna or Magha, a day before the new moon. Maha Shivratri 2025 fasting rules: Know all the dos and don'ts of this auspicious festival. (Freepik)

Also Read | Maha Shivratri 2025: When is Mahashivratri? Know the correct date, time, shubh muhurat, Shivratri parana time

On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati, seek their blessings, and observe a day-long nirjala vrat (fasting without water). If you and your loved ones are observing the arduous fast, you must know the rules and the dos and don'ts.

Maha Shivratri 2025: Know the fasting rules

The Dos

1. Devotees should consume a single meal to prepare their body and mind for worshipping Shiva on Trayodashi - a day before Maha Shivratri.

2. The night of Shivratri is of great significance, and before the Shiv Puja, devotees must take a bath again.

3. Shivratri puja can be performed one time or four times during the night.

4. On the day of the fast, devotees must wake up early, take a purifying bath, and wear new clothes.

5. During the fat, stick to eating satvik and vrat-friendly food items like fruits, milk, milk products, and root vegetables.

6. Bathe the Shivlinga with water, milk, saffron, honey and Ganga water before worshipping Shiva. Light diya and incense.

The Don'ts

1. During the fast, avoid eating prohibited foods like grains and legumes.

2. While coconuts can be offered to Lord Shiva, don't offer coconut water.

3. It is advised not to consume anything that you have offered to Lord Shiva as it's believed to bring bad luck.

4. While fasting, do not go overboard on tea and coffee, as it can cause dehydration.

5. The devotees should never use a kumkum tilak during this puja, and sandalwood paste must be preferred.

6. Do not offer flowers like kevada and champa, as they are cursed by Lord Shiva.

Maha Shivratri 2025: Puja vidhi and rituals

During Mahashivratri puja, offer Lord Shiva bel patra, dhatura fruit, raw rice, milk, curd, sandalwood, ghee and water. These items are offered to Lord Shiva to be blessed with success, prosperity, peace and happiness. Devotees can also offer sweets made with milk and its products, like barfi, peda, and kheer.

During Mahashivratri puja, decorate the Shivalinga with flowers and bael leaves, and offer bhaang, fruits, honey, ghee, sweets and milk to Lord Shiva. Meanwhile, on the evening of Mahashivratri, people gather at temples and worship the Shiva Linga. They also light lamps, spend the entire night at the temple, and participate in spectacular processions of Lord Shiva and Parvati - which are taken out on a palanquin at night.