Planning to conceive after 40? Gynaecologist warns IVF outcomes can vary with age: ‘Cannot reverse ovarian ageing’

For many women in modern India, their thirties are spent building careers, caring for ageing parents and waiting for the right time to start a family. Thanks to advances in reproductive medicine, conceiving after the age of 40 is now more possible than ever before. However, while these medical breakthroughs have expanded fertility options, they are not a guarantee.

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The reality is both reassuring and sobering: IVF has come a long way over the past decade, but it cannot completely overcome the natural decline in fertility that comes with age. Across India, fertility specialists are seeing a growing number of women in their late thirties and forties seeking treatment – not because they were unaware of IVF, but because many believed the technology could compensate for any biological limitation.

HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Shobha Gupta – the medical director and IVF specialist at Mother's Lap IVF Centre in New Delhi, and the founder of Mumma's Blessing IVF and Birthing Paradise in Vrindavan – who explains, “One of the biggest misconceptions is that IVF guarantees pregnancy regardless of age. While the technology has evolved tremendously, the quality and number of eggs still decline naturally over time. IVF improves opportunities, but it cannot completely reverse ovarian ageing.”

IVF is not a one-size-fits-all treatment Perhaps the biggest change in fertility care is that treatment is now highly personalised. Earlier, many patients followed similar stimulation protocols. However, Dr Gupta notes, “Today, doctors customise every IVF cycle based on ovarian reserve, hormone levels, ultrasound findings, previous treatment history and overall health. This personalised approach helps optimise egg retrieval, minimise complications and select the most appropriate treatment strategy for each individual rather than following a standard formula.”

Better embryo selection changes outcomes Another important advancement is the routine use of blastocyst culture, where embryos are grown in the laboratory for five to six days before transfer instead of just two or three days. This shift has made IVF more precise than it was just a few years ago.

The gynaecologist highlights, “Allowing embryos to reach the blastocyst stage gives us more information about their developmental potential. It enables us to select embryos more carefully, which may improve implantation rates in appropriately selected patients while also reducing the need to transfer multiple embryos.”