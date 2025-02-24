Maha Shivratri 2025: When is Mahashivratri? Know the correct date, time, shubh muhurat, Shivratri parana time

Maha Shivratri 2025: Maha Shivratri, also spelt as Mahashivratri, is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, which is celebrated annually by Lord Shiva's devotees. Every year, Hindus offer prayers to Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati on this day as Shivratri holds great religious and spiritual significance. The festival celebrates the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, the reincarnation of Sati. Maha Shivratri 2025: Know the correct date, timings, and shubh muhurat of Mahashivratri. (Freepik)

If you and your loved ones are observing the festival, you should know about the correct date, shubh muhurat and also the parana time in case you observe the auspicious Shivratri vrat. Learn more below.

Maha Shivratri 2025 Date: When is Mahashivratri?

Every year, devotees of Lord Shiva observe the auspicious festival of Maha Shivratri in the Hindu month of Phalguna (February-March) on the fourteenth night of the waning moon. This year, Shivratri falls on February 26.

Maha Shivratri 2025: Shubh muhurat and parana time

As per Drik Panchang, here are the auspicious timings you need to remember during Shivratri:

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 11:08 am on February 26

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 8:54 am on February 27

Nishita Kaal puja time - 12:09 am to 12:59 am, February 27

Shivaratri Parana (breaking the fast) Time - 6:48 am to 8:54 am

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 6:19 pm to 9:26 pm

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 9:26 pm to 12:34 am, February 27

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:34 am to 3:41 am, February 27

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 3:41 am to 6:48 am, February 27

Meanwhile, during Shivratri, devotees observe a rigorous nirjala vrat (fasting without water) to show their commitment, self-control, and devotion. They also chant ‘Om Namah Shivaya’, sing religious hymns to honour Lord Shiva, visit temples, present offerings to Lord Shiva and Maa Paravti, and seek blessings of the God and Goddess. Devotees also give a bath to the Shiva Lingam with water, milk, honey, curd, and ghee.