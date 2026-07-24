From acne to anti-ageing: Dermatologist explains why LED skincare devices are gaining popularity in India

India's beauty and wellness landscape is evolving rapidly. Amongst all such technological advancements, the rise of LED skincare devices has been quite popular in today’s times. These gadgets were previously found mostly in dermatology clinics and some luxury spas, but today they are making their way into our homes too, offering great benefits when used regularly.

These lights work on different wavelengths, which offer specific advantages depending upon your concern. “Different wavelengths of light support different skin concerns . Red helps support collagen production and improve skin firmness, while blue helps reduce the appearance of blemishes and excess oil. With regular use, LED therapy can also help improve overall skin radiance and texture,” highlighted Dr Shleshma Kapadia, dermatologist, skin and hair expert.

With LED skincare devices, you can conveniently achieve salon-inspired results from your homes, allowing them to maintain consistency without disrupting their day-to-day schedule. Moreover, social media and digital content have greatly increased awareness about the latest technologies and innovations in the beauty sector.

Another key factor driving this trend is the fast-paced lifestyle of Indian consumers. Busy professionals, entrepreneurs, and young adults often struggle to find time for frequent salon or clinic visits. At-home LED skincare devices offer the flexibility to maintain a consistent skincare routine while delivering salon-inspired experiences from the comfort of home. This convenience, combined with consistent use, has made these devices increasingly attractive across different age groups. Dr Kapadia highlighted that these devices are comfortable, hands-free, and take just 10 minutes.

According to Tanisha Lakhani, founder of PROTOUCH, Indian consumers are becoming more conscious of preventive skincare. Rather than waiting for visible signs of ageing or persistent skin concerns, many are choosing proactive solutions that support healthier skin over time. LED therapy is noninvasive, painless, and suitable for a wide range of skin types, making it an appealing option for individuals seeking consistent, long-term benefits with minimal downtime.

“I believe the future of skincare is not about replacing your existing routine. It's about making your routine smarter with technologies that are supported by science and used consistently," concludes Dr Shleshma Kapadia.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.