Less is more: Herbal beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares ultimate minimalist skincare routine for sticky, humid weather

By stripping back your routine, Shahnaz noted you can actively work toward:

According to her, piling on heavy products only worsens seasonal breakouts. "The key is a minimal natural skincare routine that focuses on cleansing, hydration, and protection using natural ingredients that help maintain the skin's balance without overwhelming it," Shahnaz said. She added. "Using too many heavy creams or chemical-laden products can further block pores and increase skin discomfort."

"Hot and humid weather can make your skin feel sticky, oily, and uncomfortable," Shahnaz shared, adding, "Excessive sweating, clogged pores, and increased oil production often lead to acne, dullness, and irritation. Instead of layering your skin with multiple skincare products, there are simple ways to achieve healthy skin."

When the humidity levels skyrocket, your multi-step skincare routine can quickly feel like a heavy, sticky trap for your pores. To help navigate the humidity and heat, herbal beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shared a streamlined, plant-based routine in an interview with HT Lifestyle to keep your skin breathing, balanced, and glowing. Also read | Is monsoon hair fall normal? When to see a doctor? Dermatologist Dr Shireen Furtado answers 10 skincare, haircare FAQs

The 4-step daily routine To keep your skin fresh when the air is thick with moisture, Shahnaz suggested sticking to a simple, high-performing four-step ritual:

Step 1: cleanse gently twice a day

Sweat, grime, and pollution cling to the skin in humid weather, making proper cleansing non-negotiable. However, harsh cleansers are a major pitfall.

Shahnaz advised: "Choose cleansers containing neem for its antibacterial properties, tulsi to purify the skin, aloe vera to soothe irritation, or rose water for refreshing and toning. Avoid harsh soaps that leave your skin feeling dry, as they can trigger even more oil production."

Step 2: use a light herbal toner

A quick sweep of a natural toner helps restore your skin's pH balance and visibly tightens pores. Shahnaz recommended opting for pure, water-based botanicals. "Natural options include pure rose water, vetiver (khus) water, cucumber extract, or mint-infused water," she shared. For an instant wake-up call, she offered a classic pro-tip: "Store your toner in the refrigerator for an extra cooling effect during hot days."

Step 3: moisturise (without the heavy feeling)

Shahnaz shared that skipping moisturiser because you are sweating is a common mistake that actually causes your skin to produce more oil to compensate for dehydration.

"Many people skip moisturiser in humid weather, but hydration remains essential. The key is choosing lightweight formulations. Look for ingredients such as aloe vera gel, sandalwood extract, cucumber gel, or lotus extract. These ingredients hydrate the skin while helping control excess oil and keeping it calm," she explained. Also read | Shahnaz Husain shares DIY hacks, simple tips: Here's how to care for your skin naturally

Step 4: protect your skin daily According to Shahnaz, sun protection is required year-round, regardless of cloud cover: "Even on cloudy or rainy days, UV rays can damage the skin." She explained, "Daily sun protection helps prevent tanning, pigmentation, and premature ageing." She recommended choosing a lightweight, non-greasy sunscreen with 'at least SPF 30' that is formulated for humid climates and won't clog pores: "Apply sunscreen 15–20 minutes before stepping outdoors and reapply if you spend extended periods outside."

Weekly upgrades: cool down and soothe While daily care should remain light, Shahnaz recommended giving your skin a targeted, natural treatment once or twice a week. "Apply a face pack made from multani mitti (fuller’s earth) and rose water for oily skin," she suggested. Or 'use sandalwood powder mixed with aloe vera gel to soothe heat and redness'.

To revive tired skin, she recommended applying 'fresh cucumber juice' or gently massaging the face with 'a few drops of aloe vera gel instead of heavy oils'. However, she cautioned against overdoing the physical exfoliation: "Avoid over-exfoliating, as excessive scrubbing can irritate the skin and increase sensitivity."

Beauty from the inside out Topical products are only half the battle. Shahnaz shared that your diet and lifestyle play a direct role in how your skin behaves under the summer sun. "Healthy skin reflects overall well-being as it is the result of your daily lifestyle that highly affects the quality of your skin," she said.

She recommended adopting these simple, heat-beating habits:

⦿ Drink plenty of water throughout the day to flush out toxins.

⦿ Eat cooling, water-rich foods like cucumber, coconut water, and watermelon.

⦿ Reduce spicy, oily, and fried foods, which can trigger internal heat and breakouts during humid weather.

⦿ Prioritise rest and mindfulness by practising yoga, meditation, and getting adequate sleep to support natural skin repair.

"Consistency is far more effective than using multiple products. A simple herbal routine, with natural ingredients, followed daily can help your skin stay calm, comfortable, and naturally radiant even during the most humid days," she concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.