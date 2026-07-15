Is monsoon hair fall normal? When to see a doctor? Dermatologist Dr Shireen Furtado answers 10 skincare, haircare FAQs

High humidity, sudden downpours, and constant sweat can make the monsoon tough on both skin and hair. In this week’s HT Health Talk — Hindustan Times’ weekly medical advice series — Dr Shireen Furtado, senior consultant, medical and cosmetic dermatology at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, busts common rainy-season myths and answers your most pressing questions. Also read | HT Health Talk: You asked, our experts answered how to manage migraine Dermatologist Dr Shireen Furtado busts common monsoon skincare and haircare myths on HT Health Talk. (Freepik)

Skipping sunscreen because the sky is grey? Dr Furtado called that a major mistake. Washing your face non-stop when humidity spikes? Also a no, she warned.

From telling apart a regular breakout and a monsoon fungal infection, to what to do the moment you’re caught in a downpour — here’s Dr Furtado's expert advice:

1. Does washing the face multiple times a day to beat monsoon grease damage the skin? Washing the face too often can damage the skin's natural protective barrier. During the monsoon, humidity can make the skin feel oily and sticky, but excessive cleansing can strip away natural oils, leading to dryness, irritation, redness, and even increased oil production as the skin tries to compensate. Most people should wash their face twice a day using a mild, pH-balanced cleanser. If the face becomes sweaty after outdoor activities or exercise, an additional gentle cleanse is acceptable. Avoid using harsh soaps or scrubs more than once a day. Instead, use blotting papers or gently pat away excess oil. Following cleansing with a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturiser helps maintain healthy skin without making it feel greasy.

2. How can someone tell the difference between regular acne and rainy-season fungal acne? Regular acne and fungal acne can look similar, but they have important differences. Regular acne usually includes blackheads, whiteheads, painful pimples, and cysts of different sizes. Fungal acne, also called malassezia folliculitis, appears as many small, uniform, itchy bumps, mainly on the forehead, chest, shoulders, and back. It often worsens during hot, humid weather because sweat and moisture promote yeast growth on the skin. Unlike regular acne, fungal acne usually does not respond to standard acne creams and may even worsen with oily products. Persistent itching and identical-looking bumps are common clues. A dermatologist can confirm the diagnosis and prescribe appropriate antifungal creams, shampoos, or oral medicines if needed.

3. Which heavy skincare ingredients should be swapped out for lighter serums in humid weather? During humid weather, thick creams and heavy oil-based products can feel uncomfortable and may clog pores in people with oily or acne-prone skin. It is often better to replace rich moisturisers with lightweight gel-based or water-based products. Ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, panthenol, and glycerin provide hydration without leaving a greasy finish. Very heavy occlusive products, such as petrolatum-based ointments or thick facial oils, may not be suitable for daytime use during the monsoon unless advised for very dry skin. People with oily skin should also choose non-comedogenic formulations. However, individuals with eczema or a damaged skin barrier may still require richer moisturisers. Skincare should always be selected based on skin type rather than the season alone.

4. Is sunscreen really necessary on gloomy, rainy days? What formula won't feel sticky? Sunscreen remains essential even on cloudy or rainy days. Up to 80 percent of ultraviolet (UV) rays can penetrate clouds, and prolonged exposure can still contribute to pigmentation, premature ageing, and skin cancer. People who spend time outdoors or sit near windows should continue using sunscreen every day. During the monsoon, lightweight gel-based, fluid, or water-based sunscreens with SPF 30 or higher are usually more comfortable than thick creams. Look for non-comedogenic and sweat-resistant formulations if you have oily or acne-prone skin. Applying sunscreen about 15 to 20 minutes before stepping outside and reapplying every two to three hours during prolonged outdoor exposure provides the best protection. Also read | World Sunscreen Day: Everything you need to know about how sunblock works,from ideal SPF range to UV protection