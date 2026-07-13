Overwashing your sweaty face in monsoon? Dermatologist explains why it is an unsafe skincare practice

The monsoon season ushers in a lot of skin-related issues, as sticky humidity, excess sweat and increased oiliness can make your face feel constantly unclean. As a result, you may find yourself reaching for your cleanser more often than you normally do. But is it a safe practice to wash your face multiple times a day, or could over-cleansing actually damage your skin barrier?



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To understand how safe this practice is, HT Lifestyle reached out to a dermatologist, Dr Rinky Kapoor, co-founder and director of The Esthetic Clinics. She assessed whether over-cleansing is a skincare pass or fail during the monsoon.

Why should you stop overwashing your face? Washing your face may feel like the easiest way to deal with the grimy texture, all the sweat, oil and stickiness, especially during humid weather. But the dermatologist reminded that cleaning your face too many times may disrupt the skin's natural protective barrier instead of keeping it healthier.

“The skin barrier depends on a delicate balance of natural oils and surface bacteria to function properly,” Dr Kapoor cautioned, revealing how the skin barrier gets affected.

She then mentioned how frequently washing your face may begin to cause problems, leading to a counterintuitive result where the skin feels oilier. “Washing the face more than twice a day, particularly with foaming or sulphate-based cleansers, strips this barrier faster than it can replenish itself.”

Dr Kapoor highlighted that the oil glands try to compensate for the loss of natural oils by producing even more oil. Ironically, this brings you back to square one; cleansing the face repeatedly in an attempt to control oiliness may leave it feeling even greasier.

What are the other consequences? She answered, "Overwashed skin also becomes more reactive, prone to redness, tightness, and increased sensitivity to active ingredients that were previously well tolerated."

In trying to get rid of greasiness, you may end up inviting a whole new set of skin problems, while the oiling itself returns even more strongly.

Is there a sign that you over-cleansed? You would be able to spot if you are overcleaning. Actually, one of the clearest signs of over-cleaning appears immediately after you wash your face.

Dr Kapoor explained how to know the difference when you have overcleaned: "There is a difference between washing away sweat, excess oil and humidity-induced grime and over-cleansing pursuit of a feeling that does not reflect actual skin health. A face that feels squeaky clean immediately after washing is usually a sign that the cleanser has removed more than surface oil and sweat. It has disrupted the lipid layer that keeps moisture in and irritants out.”

In a nutshell, that tight and oil-free feeling may actually signal that you have overcleaned your face, compromising the protective lipid layer. And when this barrier is compromised, skin may lose moisture and get irritated.

How to clean your face during humid season? Here are a few suggestions from the dermatologist on how to clean your face during the humid season:

Cleanse your face twice a day using a gentle, pH-balanced and sulphate-free cleanser. After sweating heavily, rinse your face with plain water instead of using a cleanser every time. Use micellar water for a quick refresh after prolonged exposure to humid weather. Avoid washing your face three or four times a day, as repeated cleansing may disrupt the skin barrier. Hypochlorous acid sprays may also be used after workouts or on particularly sweaty days to help reduce irritation. Besides these cleansing tips, the expert also recommended using two products that people often skip during the monsoon: sunscreen and a lightweight moisturiser. Moisturiser, in particular, may feel unnecessary when the skin already feels heavy or greasy, but adequate hydration is still critical. Skipping it can weaken the skin barrier further.

About the doctor Dr Rinky Kapoor is a cosmetic dermatologist with over 17 years of experience in clinical and aesthetic dermatology. She specialises in cosmetic dermatology, laser procedures, non-surgical facial rejuvenation, hair and pigment disorders, acne-scar treatments and dermatosurgery. She has also received advanced training in Singapore, Thailand, South Korea and the US. She is also a consultant and head in the department of cosmetic dermatology at the S L Raheja Fortis Hospitals, Mahim, Mumbai, India.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.