Hair fall attack in monsoon: Hair transplant surgeon explains why it happens and what you can do about it

Many people notice increased hair loss during the monsoon season. While it may seem alarming, this is often caused by factors like high humidity, stress, and seasonal illnesses. The condition, known as telogen effluvium, leads to temporary hair shedding, particularly during the rainy months. Also read | Facing sudden hair loss? Dermat explains if it’s hair fall attack or hair cycle reset Telogen effluvium leads to temporary hair fall.(Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Gaurang Krishna, hair transplant surgeon and co-founder, MedLinks said, “Humidity causes your scalp to stay damp longer, encouraging fungal growth, dandruff, and clogged hair follicles. Add in stress, junk food, and erratic sleep, and your hair decides to take a short vacation.”

What is telogen effluvium?

“This isn’t permanent hair loss. Your strands are falling from the root, not with the root. That means your hair follicles are intact; they’re just in a resting phase, and with the right care, they’ll bounce back,” said the surgeon.

Know how to reduce hair loss in monsoon.(Unsplash)

Do you wash your hair daily?

One of the common complaints that people have is that they shed more hair when they wash their hair daily. Dr Gaurang Krishna explained why it happens, “Over-washing or using harsh shampoos strips your scalp of natural oils, while under-washing clogs pores with sweat and pollution. The sweet spot? 2-3 times a week with a mild, sulfate-free shampoo. If dandruff is a regular visitor, switch to one with salicylic acid or anti-fungal agents.” Also read | Is stress one of the main triggers of hairfall? 8 tips to protect your hair

Monsoon hair care guide:

Keep it clean: Your scalp, not your conscience. Wash regularly but gently.

Oil smartly: Oiling is nourishing, but only on a clean scalp. Otherwise, you’re feeding the fungus.

Be protein-wise: Hair = keratin = protein. Load up on paneer, dals, tofu, eggs, and nuts.

Hands off wet hair: Don’t comb or tie hair when it’s soaking. Think wet spaghetti, it snaps!

Keep cool: Stress is a major hair fall trigger. Try yoga, cricket, or even poker (unless you lose too much). Also read | 5 effective tips for Indian women to reduce hair fall immediately

Know when to see a trichologist: If hair fall is over 100 strands/day, or you see scalp visibility increasing.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.