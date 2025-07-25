5 effective tips for Indian women to reduce hair fall immediately

Hair fall is quickly becoming a major concern among Indian women that is made worse by pollution, hard water, stress, hormonal imbalances and heat-styling. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, MD Dermatologist, Founder of Elements of Aesthetics and Founder of FDA-approved hair growth booster, shared, “Latter hair shedding is abnormal and it generally requires urgent attention if it is sudden or excessive (50 – 100 daily). Having worked as a dermatologist and helped thousands to fight against hair loss, I am a believer in early intervention with either natural or science based means and can be effective.” A top dermatologist shares the secret to stopping hair loss in Indian women before it is too late.(Image by Freepik)

Here's what she suggests you do:

1. Switch to sulphate-free and paraben-free shampoos

Use organic products: Opt for sulphate and paraben free products on your hair. Many shampoos in the market contain sodium lauryl sulphate which can make the hair very dry. Be very gentle while massaging the scalp while shampooing since your hair is the weakest when wet.(Unsplash)

There are plenty of commercial shampoos that contain harsh chemicals such as sulphates (SLS) and parabens that remove natural oils from your scalp, giving the hair a dry and brittle feel. Select soothing dermatologically tested shampoos that clean but do not strip your scalp barrier. Search for recipes that contain ingredients such as biotin, keratin, or caffeine that help in strengthening and volumising hairs.

2. Nourish from within: Focus on nutrition

Nutritional guide for healthy hair: Foods to boost growth and prevent shedding. (Freepik)

Lack of essential nutrients is perhaps the most under looked hair fall cause. Indian women including vegetarians may have deficiencies of Vitamin B12, iron and protein. Introduce leafy greens, dairy, lentils, eggs and nuts to your diet in your meals. You can also think about the supplements under doctor’s guidance to even out deficiencies and promote hair regrowth.

Do blood tests like thyroid profile, vitamin B12, prolactin, dihydrotestosterone, and iron profile on a regular basis. If you experience delayed periods, make sure to get checked for PCOS. Also, include good supplements in your diet, such as a combination of hair nutraceuticals, multivitamins and IRID supplements.

3. Avoid heat styling and restrain harsh hair treatments

Frequent heat styling and tight hairstyles can weaken the hair shaft and damage follicles, leading to breakage and traction alopecia. Use heat protectants, loosen your hairstyles, and give your scalp breaks. (Freepik)

Hair strands can be seriously destroyed by constant bouts of employing straighteners, curling irons and blow dryers. Likewise, a chemical treatment such as rebonding and colouring weakens the hair shaft. Give your hair consistent time off from styling habits and ensure the use of a heat product when it is necessary. Go natural with your hairs and avoid tight hairstyles that pull on the roots.

4. Manage stress and prioritise sleep

A regular sleep pattern contributes to the formation of melatonin required for hair growth. We should fix our sleep pattern and get good 7-8 hours of sleep every day.(Unsplash)

With high pressure, the body releases Cortisol, a hormone that causes disruption in the hair growth cycle. Simple things such as deep breathing, yoga, journaling, or moving around with a brisk walk can go a long way in taking care of your mental state and indeed your hair health. Enough sleep (7 to 8 hours) is equally necessary for the scalp and hormonal balance.

5. Stay hydrated for healthy hair roots

Drinking enough water can help you detoxify, boost digestion, improve the quality of your skin and hair and help you feel well-balanced. (Shutterstock)

Even though many do not appreciate the role of hydration in preventing hair fall, water facilitates circulations of nutrients to the hair follicles. When the body is dehydrated, it factors out other organs and holds water for the vital organs, leaving very little hydration for the scalp. At least 8 – 10 glasses of water consumed each day is helpful for healthy roots of the hair.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.