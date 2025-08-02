Is stress one of the main triggers of hairfall? 8 tips to protect your hair

Hair fall subtly points to underlying health concerns, suggesting it’s not just a misstep in your haircare routine but sometimes an internal physiological issue. And not all the time the trigger is a physiological condition like hormonal imbalance, it can be psychological too. Stress is one of the contributors to hair loss. (Freepik)

A study conducted by Traya, involving over 1.63 lakh respondents, revealed that stress is one of the major triggers for hair fall, particularly in metro cities. With stress being a major contributor, it is also a reminder of how closely mental and physical health are connected. The study further reported that in metro cities, Indian men and women experience burnout symptoms from stress first, which are then followed by hair loss.

This is a clear sign that protecting your hair requires a multifaceted approach, one that goes beyond haircare to include nutritional support and lifestyle changes. Dr Kalyani Deshmukh, Dermatologist at Traya Health, weighed in and shared 7 tips, covering both nutritional and lifestyle choices that help protect your hair:

1. Prioritise protein

Eggs are a good source of protein.(Shutterstock)

Hair is made of keratin, a protein.

Ensure your daily diet includes high-quality protein sources, such as eggs, lentils, milk, nuts, and soy, to support healthy hair structure and growth.

2. Include iron and Vitamin D

Beetroots contain iron.(Unsplash)

Low iron and vitamin D levels are among the most common hidden causes of hair loss.

Include leafy greens, beetroot, dates, and fortified cereals. Consider getting your levels tested and supplementing if needed.

3. Add omega-3s

Omega-3 is found in fish.(Unsplash)

Incorporate flaxseeds, walnuts, and fatty fish like salmon.

These reduce inflammation and nourish hair follicles.

4. Probiotics and hydration for better gut health

Add probiotics like curd to your diet.(Shutterstock)

Drink enough water and include probiotic-rich foods like curd or kefir to maintain gut health.

This indirectly supports better nutrient absorption and hair vitality.

5. Reduce heat and chemical stress

Don't add too much heat for styling your hair.(Freepik)

Minimise frequent heat styling and harsh treatments like rebonding or frequent colouring.

Opt for gentle, sulfate-free shampoos and avoid washing hair with hot water.

6. Stress management

Calm yourself down with the help of yoga so you can sleep better. (Shutterstock)

Chronic stress can trigger telogen effluvium – a condition where large numbers of hair enter the shedding phase.

Practice relaxation techniques like yoga, regular exercise, journaling, or simply 30 minutes of device-free time daily.

7. Follow regular sleep schedule

Avoid delaying bedtime and get adequate amount of sleep every night.(Pexels.)

Sleep is when repair and growth happen.

Aim for 7–8 hours of uninterrupted sleep to balance hormonal cycles and reduce cortisol spikes that worsen hair fall.

8. Scalp massage

Hair oiling strengthens your hair quality from the roots.(Shutterstock)

Massage your scalp with light oils like rosemary or coconut oil weekly.

This helps improve blood circulation and reduce stress. Think of it as a mini-meditation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.