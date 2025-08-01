Facing sudden hair loss? Dermat explains if it’s hair fall attack or hair cycle reset
From alopecia to telogen effluvium, here’s what you need to know about pattern hair loss and how to address it.
Not all hair loss demands a panic attack. While watching clumps of hair falling off the head can be very scary, not always it is harmful. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Sheikh Naveed, consultant dermatologist and hair transplant surgeon, DermaFolix Skin and Hair Transplant Clinic, Srinagar said, “Sometimes, it’s not hair loss. It’s your scalp throwing a tantrum. A reset. Temporary chaos, not baldness.” Also read | Hair loss expert shares 7 tips to boost hair density: Have high-protein meals
Telogen effluvium: What is it?
Sometimes, your body hits a stressor. It’s called Telogen effluvium, one of the most common and reversible hair conditions. A bad fever, crash dieting, childbirth, emotional meltdown, post-covid effects, low iron and skipping meals are some of the reasons of sudden hair loss.
“Telogen effluvium is temporary. It doesn’t cause bald patches or receding lines. Just general thinning. A bit everywhere,” the dermatologist added.
Androgenetic alopecia:
Also known as pattern hair loss, androgenetic alopecia creeps in slowly and doesn’t stop on its own.
The symptoms include hairline moving back, crown thinning, part widening for women and often, a family member with the same issue. Also read | Hair fall solutions: Doctors explain why it is happening and what you can do about it
When should you worry?
- Hair fall going strong for over 6 months
- Visible patches or bald spots
- Itchy, burning, or flaky scalp
- No clear reason why it’s falling
What works?
Start with tests - iron, vitamin D, thyroid, hormones. Topical Minoxidil, oral meds, supplements, PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma), GFC and Exosomes, next-gen therapies and JAK inhibitors are some of the treatments available to address sudden hair loss problems.
Hair transplant:
While hair transplant is not for everyone, in patterned hair loss, it is a game changer. “Hair loss isn’t a life sentence. Most of the time, it’s fixable. You just need the right plan. So, the next time your fingers pull out a clump, don’t assume the worst. Ask questions. Get answers. Because most likely it’s not the end, just a bump,” the dermat explained. Also read | Balding already? Here’s what really works to reverse hair loss in men
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
