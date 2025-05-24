Balding already? Here’s what really works to reverse hair loss in men

Hair loss in men is one of the most common yet emotionally charged concerns as it affects not just appearance but also confidence, career readiness and personal relationships. While it is tempting to search for a one-size-fits-all remedy, the truth is: treating hair loss is both a science and an art, and timing is everything. Hair loss solutions: The game-changing treatments men are turning to in 2025.(Image by Freepik)

Medical treatments: Slowing down the clock

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ajara Sayyad, Medical Director at The Eterne Clinic in Mumbai's Hiranandani Gardens (Powai), shared, “Medical management is most effective when hair thinning has just begun (typically Grades 1 to 3). The goal here is to preserve what’s remaining and improve scalp function.” Treatments may include:

Nutritional supplements tailored for hair strength and follicle health

tailored for hair strength and follicle health Scalp health optimisers to improve microcirculation and reduce inflammation

to improve microcirculation and reduce inflammation Anti-DHT medications to slow hormonal hair loss (now available as oral or injectable options)

to slow hormonal hair loss (now available as oral or injectable options) Anti-dandruff medications to treat associated scalp conditions that may worsen shedding.

Dr Ajara Sayyad said, “In many cases, men who are hesitant to take daily tablets can now opt for injectable DHT blocker mesotherapy under medical supervision, offering a more convenient and targeted approach.”

Men, don’t let hair loss destroy your confidence. Fight back with these pro tips.(Image by Unsplash)

She added, “Regenerative therapies have also shown tremendous promise. These include PRP, GFC, iPRF and Hair Exosome Therapy, which help stimulate weakened hair follicles and enhance density naturally over time.”

Cosmetic and surgical options: Rebuilding what’s lost

According to Dr Sayyad, when baldness progresses to Grade 4 and beyond, restoration becomes the focus. Surgical and cosmetic interventions help recreate hairlines, boost coverage, and improve appearance.

Key options include:

Hair Transplant Surgery , including FAAST Long Hair FUE - a no-shave, minimal-downtime technique that allows patients to resume normal activities in under a week, with visible hair even from day one. FAAST is Follicle Activated Advanced Synchronised Transplant, which is done exclusively at the Eterne Clinic and in both shaven and long hair FUE methods.

, including - a no-shave, minimal-downtime technique that allows patients to resume normal activities in under a week, with visible hair even from day one. FAAST is Follicle Activated Advanced Synchronised Transplant, which is done exclusively at the Eterne Clinic and in both shaven and long hair FUE methods. Scalp Micropigmentation (SMP) , a cosmetic tattooing technique that simulates the look of dense hair

, a cosmetic tattooing technique that simulates the look of dense hair Temporary concealers like hair-building fibres for immediate volume and camouflage

like hair-building fibres for immediate volume and camouflage Hair patch systems or wigs, suitable for extensive baldness or when surgery isn’t an option

So, what’s right for you?

Dr Ajara Sayyad answered, “Every patient’s hair journey is different. That’s why we begin with a scalp analysis and trichoscopy, which helps assess the stage of hair loss, follicle vitality, and donor hair reserves. Based on these insights, we tailor a plan that may involve medical therapy, regenerative support, cosmetic enhancement, or a combination of all three.”

Transform your hair care routine with premium serums designed exclusively for men’s unique needs.

She concluded, “Hair loss in men is no longer an irreversible destiny. With evolving medical advancements and minimally invasive techniques, it’s possible to both preserve and restore what was lost, often without anyone noticing you've had a procedure. The earlier you seek help, the more options you keep open because when it comes to hair restoration, it’s not just about regrowth — it’s about reclaiming confidence and control.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.