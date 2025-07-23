Hair loss expert shares 7 tips to boost hair density: Have high-protein meals

Shawna Enright is a trichologist and hair loss expert who keeps sharing important insights related to hair health on her Instagram profile. From how to maintain hair density and shine to scalp rituals that can help in hair growth and hair maintenance, Shawna covers it all on her social media profile. Also read | Hair wet with rainwater? Dermatologist suggests 5 tips to save your hair this monsoon Hair care routine for women to flaunt glossy hair.(Pexels)

On July 13, Shawna shared an Instagram post explaining how to maintain hair density with a few rituals that can be done at home. “These are a couple of habits that you can create at home to help your hair and scalp health. Whatever you do, there are options for you to maintain your scalp at home! If you need more assistance, please reach out for a scalp consult and we can take a deep dive more clinically under the scope,” she wrote. Here are the tips she suggested.

1. Scalp massage

Gentle massage boosts blood circulation, bringing nutrients to the follicles and encouraging growth. Just 3–5 minutes a day can make a difference. Also read | Hair care routine for women: The ultimate guide for silky, shiny, and glossy hair

2. High protein meals

3. Gentle, sulfate-free products

Harsh ingredients strip natural oils and irritate the scalp. Opt for clean, scalp-safe shampoos and conditioners that support a healthy environment for hair growth.

4. Supplement wisely

Vitamins like biotin (B7), D, iron, zinc, and omega–3s can help fill nutritional gaps that impact hair health. Always test and tailor with a professional.

5. Consistent care

Hair takes time to respond. What you do today affects growth months from now. Stick to healthy routines and trust the process.

6. Silk pillowcase

Silk reduces friction while you sleep, preventing breakage and protecting the hair shaft, especially helpful for fine or fragile strands.

7. Avoid tight hairstyles

Constant tension from ponytails or buns can lead to traction alopecia. Give your scalp a break with looser styles or wear your hair down. Also read | Struggling with hair breakage? Hair care expert reveals secret to stronger, healthier hair

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.