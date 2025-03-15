Struggling with hair breakage? Hair care expert reveals secret to stronger, healthier hair
Experiencing hair breakage can be frustrating but there are effective treatments to help you regain healthy, strong hair. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nirupama Parwanda, Dermatologist and Founder of Zolie Skin Clinic, suggested -
1. Prioritise gentle care
- Avoid Harsh Chemicals: Sulfates are harsh detergents in many shampoos that can strip hair of its natural oils, leading to dryness, breakage and even further damage. Look for sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners.
- Alcohol: Alcohol can dry out the hair and scalp, making it more prone to breakage. Opt for styling products with minimal alcohol content or alcohol-free alternatives.
- Limit heat styling: Excessive heat from blow dryers, flat irons, and curling irons can weaken hair.
2. Nourish from within:
- Balanced Diet: Include protein, vitamins (especially biotin and vitamin C) and minerals (like iron and zinc) in your diet.
- Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water to keep your hair and scalp hydrated.
- Check for Deficiencies: Make that your ferritin, vitamin B12, and vitamin D3 levels are at their ideal ranges. Hair thinning and breaking may result from low concentrations of certain nutrients. Under expert supervision, add as necessary.
- Increase Protein Intake: Since keratin, the main protein that makes up hair, can be strengthened by eating enough foods high in protein.
3. Consider professional treatments:
- Topical Treatments for Patterned Hair Loss: Topical minoxidil and other substances can help reduce hair thinning and encourage regrowth if you are suffering from patterned hair loss.
- In-Clinic Treatments: By promoting follicle growth and fortifying existing hair, procedures such as Growth Factor Concentrate (GFC) therapy and Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy can greatly enhance hair health.
Incorporating these tips into your hair care routine can effectively combat hair breakage and promote healthy, strong hair growth.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
