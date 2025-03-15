Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Struggling with hair breakage? Hair care expert reveals secret to stronger, healthier hair

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Mar 15, 2025 07:27 PM IST

Is your hair breaking? Here’s what you are doing wrong and how to fix it!

Experiencing hair breakage can be frustrating but there are effective treatments to help you regain healthy, strong hair. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nirupama Parwanda, Dermatologist and Founder of Zolie Skin Clinic, suggested -

Say goodbye to hair breakage with these dermatologist-approved tips!(Image by Unsplash)
Say goodbye to hair breakage with these dermatologist-approved tips!(Image by Unsplash)

1. Prioritise gentle care

  • Avoid Harsh Chemicals: Sulfates are harsh detergents in many shampoos that can strip hair of its natural oils, leading to dryness, breakage and even further damage. Look for sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners.
  • Alcohol: Alcohol can dry out the hair and scalp, making it more prone to breakage. Opt for styling products with minimal alcohol content or alcohol-free alternatives.

We lose about 100 to 200 hair strands per day and it only gets worse with age. But, there are things you can do to preserve your hair strands. For instance, you could reduce the use of dry chemicals and alcohol-based styling products, such as relaxers and mousses. Studies have shown that supplements such as Biotin or Horsetail promote hair growth and fullness.But depending on your hair type and preference of styling, here are some handy tips to keep your mane thicker, longer and healthier.
We lose about 100 to 200 hair strands per day and it only gets worse with age. But, there are things you can do to preserve your hair strands. For instance, you could reduce the use of dry chemicals and alcohol-based styling products, such as relaxers and mousses. Studies have shown that supplements such as Biotin or Horsetail promote hair growth and fullness.But depending on your hair type and preference of styling, here are some handy tips to keep your mane thicker, longer and healthier.

  • Limit heat styling: Excessive heat from blow dryers, flat irons, and curling irons can weaken hair.

2. Nourish from within:

  • Balanced Diet: Include protein, vitamins (especially biotin and vitamin C) and minerals (like iron and zinc) in your diet.
  • Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water to keep your hair and scalp hydrated.
  • Check for Deficiencies: Make that your ferritin, vitamin B12, and vitamin D3 levels are at their ideal ranges. Hair thinning and breaking may result from low concentrations of certain nutrients. Under expert supervision, add as necessary.
  • Increase Protein Intake: Since keratin, the main protein that makes up hair, can be strengthened by eating enough foods high in protein.

3. Consider professional treatments:

  • Topical Treatments for Patterned Hair Loss: Topical minoxidil and other substances can help reduce hair thinning and encourage regrowth if you are suffering from patterned hair loss.

Stress can trigger hair loss by disrupting the hair growth cycle(Pixabay)
Stress can trigger hair loss by disrupting the hair growth cycle(Pixabay)

  • In-Clinic Treatments: By promoting follicle growth and fortifying existing hair, procedures such as Growth Factor Concentrate (GFC) therapy and Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy can greatly enhance hair health.

Incorporating these tips into your hair care routine can effectively combat hair breakage and promote healthy, strong hair growth.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On