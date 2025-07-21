Hair fall solutions: Doctors explain why it is happening and what you can do about it

Hair fall is no longer just a cosmetic issue, it is a growing concern affecting individuals across age groups and genders. Addressing hair fall requires a deeper understanding of its root causes rather than focusing solely on external symptoms. Hair loss can crush your confidence: These dermatologist-backed fixes can bring it back.(Image by Shutterstock)

Hair fall is linked to these 5 internal health problems

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shikha Baghi, founder of Timeless Aesthetics, Facial Aesthetics, PMU and cosmetology expert, shared, “Hair loss can result from various internal imbalances—stress, hormonal fluctuations, nutritional deficiencies, or medical conditions such as thyroid disorders or PCOS.”

She added, “It’s a reflection of your internal health, not just the condition of your scalp. We recommend to begin with a detailed consultation and scalp analysis to understand the specific factors contributing to hair loss.”

The new-gen hair fall treatments that actually work

Based on this evaluation, tailored treatments are recommended, which may include:

PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) Therapy GFC (Growth Factor Concentrate) Exosome-based Regenerative Treatments Scalp Mesotherapy

Dr Baghi revealed, “These advanced therapies are designed to stimulate dormant hair follicles, improve blood circulation and support natural hair regrowth—backed by clinical research and positive results.” However, she emphasized that in-clinic treatments must be complemented with internal wellness.

Hair loss and baldness can be managed with proper care and the right treatment.(Shutterstock)

Dr Baghi explained, “A healthy scalp starts with a healthy body. Nutritional support, stress management, and the right lifestyle choices play a vital role in achieving long-term results. Supplements rich in biotin, iron, Vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acids can further support recovery. Hair health is often the first thing to get affected by internal imbalances but also the first to reflect recovery when the body starts healing.”

Expert-approved regimen that helps regain hair

Real transformation happens when treatment goes beyond the surface. The goal isn’t just hair regrowth, it's restoring confidence by treating the root cause from within.

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Vikram Lahoria, consultant dermatologist and medical advisor at Ceuticoz, said, “You notice a few extra strands on your pillow. Then your hairbrush starts looking fuller—and your hair thinner. Before you know it, your morning routine includes checking your hairline in the mirror. Sound familiar? You're not alone. Hair fall has quietly become one of the most common worries of our time. Whether you're in your 20s or 50s, it doesn’t take much these days to feel like your hair is giving up on you. With busy lifestyles, irregular eating habits, rising pollution and stress around every corner, it’s no wonder our hair is under pressure.”

Hair loss can happen for several reasons, and sometimes it's a combination of factors. (Freepik)

However, not all hair fall is the same and that’s where understanding the cause makes all the difference. Dr Lahoria said, “For many, sudden hair loss is a reaction to stress, physical or emotional. It may follow an illness, surgery, childbirth, or even intense work pressure. This type of shedding, known as Telogen Effluvium, usually gets better on its own once the body recovers.”

He added, “Then there’s hereditary hair loss pattern baldness which affects men and women differently. While men notice receding hairlines and bald spots, women often see gradual thinning near the crown or parting. It’s genetic and needs ongoing care to manage. Another major reason is poor nutrition. Your hair roots need protein, iron and vitamins like D and B12 to stay strong. When your diet lacks these essentials, or you’re skipping meals regularly, your hair is often the first to suffer. Thyroid problems, PCOS and even common medications can also cause hair to fall.”

The good news is that hair fall is treatable in most cases. Dr Lahoria suggested, “A visit to a dermatologist can help identify the root cause. Treatments may include topical lotions, vitamin supplements, or PRP therapy using your own blood to boost growth. Equally important is taking care of your overall health, eating right, sleeping well and being gentle with your hair.”

Losing hair can be frustrating but with the right steps and a little patience, it is possible to regain both your strands and your confidence. After all, your hair isn’t just about looks, it is a reflection of what’s happening inside your body. Listen to it. It is trying to tell you something.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.