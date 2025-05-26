World Sunscreen Day: Everything you need to know about how sunblock works,from ideal SPF range to UV protection

World Sunscreen Day 2025: May 27 is observed as World Sunscreen Day, also known as National Sunscreen Day. It serves as a very important reminder of how valuable sunscreen is for your skin health. Sunscreen protects the skin from harmful UV rays, reducing the risks of premature ageing, sun damage, wrinkles, and even skin cancer. Most importantly, sunscreen is not just a seasonal summer product; it is a non-negotiable year-round essential, regardless of weather or season. Cloudy or sunny days, sunscreen is a must.(Shutterstock)

On this day, let’s take a closer look at sunscreen essentials. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to help you understand how to protect your skin effectively, from knowing how sunscreen works, SPF requirements, to sunscreen for children.

How sunscreen works and what SPF you need

Applying sunscreen is a no-brainer and the easiest hack to keep your skin protected. (Shutterstock)

First, let’s break down how sunscreen works. Dr Shifa Yadav, Consultant, Dermatology and Cosmetology at Artemis Hospitals, unpacked the science behind sunscreen and what SPF truly means for your skin.

She said, “Sunscreens can be regarded as an invisible shield your skin uses to defend itself from harmful sun rays. Their usage is not restricted to only tanning prevention; rather, their key purpose is to avoid any form of damage the skin could receive. Sunscreen is a shield for your skin, forming a layer that blocks or reflects the damaging ultraviolet rays of the sun, especially the UVB rays, so well researched to cause sunburns and greatly enhance the risk of skin cancer."

Moreover, Dr Shifa Yadav shared a detailed guide on how much SPF is enough:

How much SPF is enough?

SPF protection range: The Sun Protection Factor, or SPF, is a convenient measure of how well a sunscreen protects your skin. For example, SPF 30 protects your skin from approximately 97% of UVB rays, SPF 50 protects from 98%, and SPF 100 can protect from approximately 99%.

The Sun Protection Factor, or SPF, is a convenient measure of how well a sunscreen protects your skin. For example, SPF 30 protects your skin from approximately 97% of UVB rays, SPF 50 protects from 98%, and SPF 100 can protect from approximately 99%. Higher SPF, higher protection? So, is SPF 100 really the best option out there? Not exactly. Research suggests that an SPF of at least 30 is sufficient for most people. While higher SPFs do provide a bit more protection, the difference isn't that significant. In fact, depending on SPF 100 might give you a false sense of security, leading you to stay in the sun longer than you should without reapplying. The trick isn't just picking a sunscreen with a high SPF, but using it the right way.

So, is SPF 100 really the best option out there? Not exactly. Research suggests that an SPF of at least 30 is sufficient for most people. While higher SPFs do provide a bit more protection, the difference isn't that significant. In fact, depending on SPF 100 might give you a false sense of security, leading you to stay in the sun longer than you should without reapplying. The trick isn't just picking a sunscreen with a high SPF, but using it the right way. Correct sunscreen application: Apply a generous amount of sunscreen 15 minutes before going out in the sun, and reapply it every two hours if you have been swimming or sweating. If you use the right sunscreen and make it a habit, you can have fun in the sun while keeping your skin protected.

Broad spectrum protection

When buying sunscreen, people only look for SPF numbers, which is not ideal. (Adobe Stock)

Now that we are done with SPF, you may have probably come across the term broad spectrum as well. One common misconception is that people often focus mostly on the SPF number when choosing a sunscreen. But true protection lies in a combination of both SPF and broad-spectrum coverage.

Malini Adapureddy, CEO & Founder of skincare brand, Deconstruct, explained, "The most effective sunscreen is one that offers broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays. While UVB rays cause visible burns, it is the deeper-penetrating UVA rays that silently accelerate ageing and pigmentation. In a country like India, where sun exposure is high year-round, this dual protection is non-negotiable. Many people focus on SPF numbers alone, but the real measure of protection lies in how comprehensively a sunscreen defends the skin. Broad spectrum isn’t a luxury, it is the minimum standard for maintaining long-term skin health."

Sunscreen for children

Babies when they go swimming need to apply child-friendly sunscreen.(Shutterstock)

With so much conversation around sunscreen being an absolute unskippable daily essential, what about children? More than adults, children are vulnerable to sun damage because of their sensitive skin. Which sunscreen is most suitable for children? Should your children even apply sunscreen?



Dr Mikki Singh, Founder and Head Dermatologist at Bodycraft Clinics and Salon, firmly emphasised the importance of sunscreen for children. She said, “Yes, children should absolutely use sunscreen. Early sun protection helps prevent sunburn, long-term skin damage, and lowers the risk of skin cancer later in life.”

Dr Singh shared a guide for parents, helping them to guide sunscreen use for children:

Avoid sunscreen for babies under 6 months: Use shade, hats, and protective clothing instead.

For 6 months and older, sunscreen is safe and recommended.

Choose physical/mineral sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, gentle, non-irritating, and effective.

Look for SPF 30 or higher, broad-spectrum, and fragrance-free.

Use creams or lotions (not sprays) to ensure even coverage.

Water-resistant options are ideal for outdoor play or swimming.

Apply 15–20 minutes before sun exposure and reapply every 2 hours or after sweating/swimming.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.