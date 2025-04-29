Best SPF 50 sunscreen to slay summer 2025: Top 10 non-sticky picks that protect your skin from UV rays

Say goodbye to sun damage and hello to glowing skin by using the best SPF 50 sunscreen. Explore the top-rated picks that you can try in 2025.
Every skincare routine has one golden rule: never skip sunscreen. It is your first line of defense against premature ageing, pigmentation, dullness and dark spots. But here is the catch - not all SPFs are created equal. While some leave your face greasy, others may make you look like a ghost, leaving you with white casts. That is why we have done the legwork to find the best sunscreens in India that don't just protect but also enhance your skin health. With their lightweight textures, skin-loving ingredients and zero white casts, the best SPF 50 sunscreen can give a finish that is practically invisible. Explore these SPFs and keep your skin protected.
Best SPF 50 sunscreen for face: Top 10 options
Using the best sunscreen in India can shield your skin from UV rays. A broad-spectrum, SPF 30 and water-resistant sunscreen can prevent sunburn, early skin ageing and skin cancer (American Academy of Dermatology Association).
Formulated for oily, acne-prone skin, this oil-free sunscreen offers SPF 50 PA++++ protection. It contains hyaluronic acid for hydration and zinc PCA to control oil. With its lightweight and non-comedogenic properties, this sunscreen blends effortlessly.
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Oil-Free Gel SPF 50 PA++++ | For Oily, Acne-Prone Skin | Lightweight Texture | No White Cast | UVA/UVB, Broad Spectrum Protection & Blue Light Protection | Non- Comedogenic | Clinically Tested - (In -Vivo) | Tan Protection | Photostable | For Men & Women | 50 g
Customers' reaction: Users found this best SPF 50 sunscreen calming, non-irritating, and ideal for daily wear, even around the eyes. Many call it a savior for sensitive skin.
Why choose: This best sunscreen is perfect for oily or acne-prone skin. It can offer reliable and irritation-free daily sun protection with added skincare benefits.
Packed with SPF 50 PA++++, this calming Mamaearth sunscreen is a savior for dry and sensitive skin. This best SPF 50 sunscreen contains chia seeds and ceramides, which help hydrate, soothe, and strengthen your skin barrier. Moreover, it is non-greasy, fragrance-free, Made Safe certified and leaves no white cast.
Mamaearth Chia Calming Sunscreen with Chia Seed & Ceramides for Healthy Skin Barrier & Sun Protection - 50 g | SPF 50 PA++++ | For Dry & Sensitive Skin | For Hydrated Glow | UVA/ B Protection | Tan Protection | No White Cast | In-Vivo Tested
Customers' reaction: Customers loved the non-greasy texture, no white cast, and soothing effect of this best sunscreen for dry skin. Users found it more effective.
Why choose: This best SPF 50 sunscreen for women and men is perfect for those with dryness or sensitivity seeking broad sun protection with hydration and a clean, non-irritating formula.
A multitasking shield with SPF 50+ PA++++ and APF tech, this best SPF 50 sunscreen blocks UV rays, blue light, and pollution while delivering a hydrated, dewy glow. Enriched with vitamin C and papaya, it brightens your skin naturally. It is water-light, fragrance-free, and non-sticky, which makes it perfect for glowing on the go!
Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ with Papaya & Vitamin C | Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ PA++++ | UVA/B & Blue Light Protection | Anti-Pollution Factor (APF) Technology | Brightens Skin I Fragrance-Free & No White Cast | For Glowing & Sun Protected Skin - 50 g
Customers' reaction: Customers liked the absorption, glow, and suitability of this best SPF 50 sunscreen for oily skin. Many call it their new sunscreen staple.
Why choose: This best SPF 50 sunscreen for face is perfect for glow-getters who want protection plus brightening without clogging pores or leaving residue.
Say hello to radiant skin with this oil-free SPF 50+ PA++++ sunscreen powered by ceramides and vitamin C. It hydrates, brightens, and repairs your skin barrier while defending against UVA, UVB, blue light, and IR rays. Moreover, it is lightweight, water-resistant, and non-sticky.
Dr. Sheths Ceramide & Vitamin C Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ | Clinically Tested- (In -Vivo) | For Healthy & Bright Skin | Lightweight & Non Greasy | For UVA/UVB & Blue Light & IR Protection | No white cast | For Oily Skin | For Men & Women | 50 g
Customers' reaction: Customers praise the non-sticky feel, brightening effects, and suitability of this best sunscreen for oily-sensitive skin.
Why choose: This best sunscreen for all skin types is great for urban lifestyles as it protects from multiple aggressors while keeping skin calm, clear, and glowing.
This SPF 50+ sunscreen delivers instant brightness with zero white cast. Powered by kojic acid and blueberry, this best SPF 50 sunscreen evens skin tone while shielding against UVA/UVB and blue light. Its ultra-light texture and non-greasy finish make it a perfect everyday sunscreen.
Aqualogica Bright+ Tone Up Sunscreen | Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ PA++++ with Kojic Acid & Blueberry | UVA/B & Blue Light Protection | Instantly Brightens | Lightweight, Non-Greasy, No White Cast | All Skin Types | Fragrance-Free | 50g
Customers' reaction: Customers loved the skin-brightening effect, non-greasy texture, and pretty packaging of this best SPF 50 sunscreen.
Why choose: This sunscreen is ideal for those seeking instant radiance and sun protection with a filter-like finish, great for on-camera or outdoor days.
This lightweight, gel-based SPF 50+ sunscreen is designed for oily, combination, and normal skin. It offers broad-spectrum protection without leaving a white cast. Packed with UV filters like Benzophenone-3 and Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, this SPF 50 sunscreen guards against sun damage while feeling invisible on the skin.
Reasons to buy
Non-sticky
No white cast
8-hour protection
Free from fragrance, parabens, sulfates, alcohol, and cruelty
Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 + and PA+++ | Gel based sunscreen for oily, combination skin, normal skin | Broad spectrum sunscreen, No White Cast, Lightweight - 50g
Customers' reaction: Customers loved this best SPF 50 sunscreen for being oil-free and effective on oily skin. Users saw visible results over the months.
Why choose: Customers loved the long-lasting matte protection without any ghostly residue.
Clinically tested in the US, this lightweight sunscreen blends smoothly. This best SPF 50 sunscreen contains 4 potent UV filters and multi-vitamins (A, B3, B5, E, F), to shield and nourish your skin. Moreover, it does not leave any white cast, is non-greasy, and is great under makeup.
Reasons to buy
Vitamin-rich
Lightweight
Non-greasy
Reasons to avoid
May leave a slight white cast on deeper skin tones.
Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ | Clinically Tested in US (In-Vivo) | Lightweight Cream with Multi-Vitamins | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum Niacinamide Sunscreen For Oily Skin, Dry Skin | For Women & Men | 50g (Pack of 1)
Customers' reaction: Users praised the brightening effect and ease of application of this best SPF 50 sunscreen. Some noted a minor white cast.
Why choose: This best sunscreen is perfect for every day, a multi-vitamin shield that doubles as skincare.
Foxtale SPF 50 Vitamin C Glow Sunscreen with PA++++ offers maximum sun protection while brightening your skin. Infused with vitamin C and niacinamide, this SPF 50 sunscreen helps reduce pigmentation and gives a radiant glow. This lightweight sunscreen absorbs quickly, leaves no white cast, and offers a non-greasy finish.
Reasons to buy
High SPF 50
No white cast
Smooth texture
Non-greasy
Reasons to avoid
May not be suitable for those with sensitive skin to Vitamin C
Higher price point compared to some budget-friendly options
Foxtale SPF 50 Vitamin C Glow Sunscreen with PA++++ & Niacinamide | Lightweight | Fast Absorbing | UVA and UVB Filters | Prevents Tanning | No White Cast | Non-Greasy | For Men & Women | All Skin Types | 50 Ml
Customers' reaction: Users love its lightweight, non-greasy formula that provides a glowing finish without leaving a white cast.
Why choose: Foxtale SPF 50 combines superior sun protection with skincare benefits. It is lightweight, non-greasy, and has no white-cast formula, perfect for daily use.
Packed with Fernblock technology and antioxidants, this high-performance sunscreen delivers 360° protection—UVA, UVB, blue light, and pollution included. This best SPF 50 sunscreen is ideal for acne-prone skin as it is oil-free and promotes cellular repair while preventing pigmentation, dullness, and photodamage.
CANTABRIA LABS Heliocare 360 Gel Oil-Free Spf 50 Uva, Uvb Sunscreen 50Ml By Heliocare, Oily
Customers' reaction: This sunscreen has mixed reviews. While some appreciate its coverage, others find it oily.
Why choose: This best SPF 50 sunscreen is perfect for those needing full-spectrum skin defense and anti-pollution action.
Get sun protection and deep hydration with Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Fluid, a fragrance-free sunscreen. This best SPF 50 sunscreen contains hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to shield your skin from UVA, UVB, and even long UVA rays. The watery, non-greasy texture absorbs fast and layers beautifully under makeup, making it perfect for oily, sensitive, or acne-prone skin.
No white cast, non-greasy, makeup-friendly, SPF 50 PA++++
Foxtale Vitamin C Glow Sunscreen
Vitamin C, Niacinamide
Brightening + pigmentation control
Quick absorption, no white cast, SPF 50 PA++++
Cantabria Heliocare 360 Gel Oil-Free
Fernblock®, Antioxidants
Full-spectrum & anti-pollution defense
UVA, UVB, IR, blue light protection, oil-free, SPF 50
Neutrogena Hydro Boost SPF 50+
Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide
Hydration + UVA/UVB/long UVA shield
Watery texture, fragrance-free, SPF 50+ PA++++
What are the benefits of using the best SPF 50 sunscreen?
1. Blocks up to 98% of UVB Rays: SPF 50 filters out approximately 98% of harmful UVB rays, which are the main cause of sunburn and can contribute to skin cancer over time.
2. Prevents premature skin ageing: By shielding the skin from UVA and UVB rays, the best SPF 50 sunscreen helps prevent signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles, pigmentation, and sun spots.
3. Reduces risk of skin cancer: Consistent use of high SPF sunscreen significantly lowers the risk of developing skin cancers. It can reduce the risk of developing squamous cell carcinoma by about 40% and lower your melanoma risk by 50% (Skin Cancer Foundation).
4. Protects against sun-induced skin damage: The best sunscreen acts as a barrier against sun-induced redness, inflammation, and DNA damage, helping to keep your skin healthier in the long term.
5. Supports even skin tone: Regular use of SPF 50 sunscreen can prevent tanning, dark patches, and uneven skin tone caused by sun exposure, promoting a clearer and brighter complexion.
When choosing the best SPF 50 sunscreen, look for broad-spectrum protection (UVA + UVB), SPF 30 or higher, and PA+++ or more for strong UVA defense. Opt for a formulation that suits your skin type, like gel or water-based for oily skin, or cream-based for dry skin. Ensure it is non-comedogenic and give preference to fragrance-free formulas if you have sensitive skin. Moreover, look for skin-loving ingredients like niacinamide or hyaluronic acid for added hydration and nourishment. Always patch tests before full application for best results.
No! Even on cloudy days, up to 80% of UV rays still penetrate clouds (American Academy of Dermatology Association). Always apply sunscreen, even on overcast or rainy days.
How much sunscreen should I apply?
Follow two-finger formulas when applying sunscreen to keep your skin protected. Don’t forget to reapply it every 2 hours.
Is SPF 50 twice as effective as SPF 25?
Not exactly. SPF 50 blocks approximately 98% of UVB rays, while SPF 25 blocks 96%. Higher SPF offers slightly better protection.
Can I use sunscreen under makeup?
Yes! Apply sunscreen as the last skincare step. Allow it to absorb fully before applying makeup for proper protection and smooth application.
