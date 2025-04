Get summer ready: Up to 40% off on Minimalist, Dot & Key and more face glow serums from Amazon's ‘Next Gen’ Sale

Planning a summer skincare reset? Now is the time to glow up because the latest face serums are bringing serious radiance. With ingredients that hydrate, brighten and smooth, these face glow serums are too good to miss. Whether you want a dewy finish or even-toned skin, the Amazon Next Gen Sale 2025 has something for every skin type. The best glow serums in 2025 are all about light textures, visible results and that effortless lit-from-within look. Score big on glow serums with up to 40% off on popular brands like Minimalist, L'Oréal, Plum and more during the Amazon sale. There is plenty to explore, so you can pick what suits your glow goals without splurging. But hurry, the Amazon Next Gen Sale ends on April 23, 2025, so now is the perfect moment to get glowing while the deals are hot. Enjoy exciting deals and discounts on the best face glow serums and get radiant skin.(Adobe Stock)

Amazon Next Gen Sale: Up to 40% off on the best vitamin C serum

Do you want brighter and more even-toned skin? A vitamin C serum is your go-to! Packed with antioxidants, it fades dark spots, boosts collagen, and gives your skin that fresh, radiant glow. It is perfect for dull, tired-looking skin. During the Amazon Next Gen Sale 2025, score top picks from brands like Minimalist and Dot & Key at up to 40% off. Now is the time to add this glow-booster to your routine without breaking the bank.

Top picks for you:

Amazon Sale 2025: Enjoy up to 40% off on the best hyaluronic acid serum

Dealing with dry or dehydrated skin? A hyaluronic acid serum delivers intense hydration by locking in moisture and plumping the skin. It is lightweight, non-greasy, and works beautifully under make-up. Moreover, it is ideal for all skin types, especially during summer. Grab bestselling options like L'Oréal and The Derma Co at slashed prices during the Amazon Next Gen Sale.

ALSO READ: Deconstruct vs Plum: Pick the best sunscreen for combination skin to tackle sun damage

Top options for you:

Explore the best niacinamide face serum during the Amazon Sale 2025

For smooth, balanced, blemish-free skin, niacinamide serum is a game-changer. It reduces redness, controls oil, minimises pores, and fades acne marks over time. During the Amazon Next Gen Sale 2025, grab popular picks from The Ordinary, Minimalist, and more at discounts of up to 50%. It is the perfect time to add this powerhouse ingredient to your daily skincare without overspending.

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Next Gen Sale: Reverse aging with the best retinol serum

Looking to reduce fine lines, boost skin renewal, or clear stubborn acne? Retinol serum is your anti-aging must-have. It stimulates collagen, improves texture and fades dark spots—just remember to use it at night with SPF during the day. During the Amazon Next Gen Sale 2025, get effective formulas from Olay, The Derma Co, and Dot & Key at prices up to 50% off.

ALSO READ: Protect your skin from sun damage! Best sunscreens for summer for all skin types

A few picks for you:

Amazon Next Gen Sale: Get the best salicylic acid serum at up to 40% off

Breakouts, blackheads, and oily skin? Salicylic acid serum dives deep into pores, clearing out oil and debris to keep acne at bay. It is especially effective for oily and acne-prone skin, reducing inflammation and preventing future breakouts. Snag dermatologist-loved options from Minimalist, Plum and more at steep discounts during the Amazon Next Gen Sale.

Top options for you:

Grab the best peptide face serum at the Amazon Next Gen Sale

Are you longing for firmer and younger-looking skin? Peptide serums help rebuild the skin barrier, boost collagen, and reduce fine lines for a plump, lifted look. It is great for anti-aging and strengthening tired or sensitive skin. Brands like Olay, Conscious Chemist, and Dot & Key are offering amazing deals, up to 40% off, during the Amazon Next Gen Sale 2025.

Top picks for you:

Frequently asked questions Which serum gives the fastest glow boost? Vitamin C serum offers a quick radiance boost by brightening skin and fading dullness. Shop top-rated options at discounted prices during the Amazon Next Gen Sale.

Can I layer hyaluronic acid with other serums? Yes, hyaluronic acid pairs well with most serums. Apply it first on damp skin to lock in moisture then layer actives like niacinamide or peptides for added benefits.

Is niacinamide safe for sensitive skin? Niacinamide is gentle and safe for sensitive skin. It soothes redness, reduces blemishes, and balances oil without irritation. Grab dermatologist-recommended formulas on Amazon before the sale ends on April 23.

Who should use retinol serum? Retinol is great for those targeting fine lines, acne, and uneven skin. Beginners should start slow, 2-3 times a week, and always use sunscreen during the day to prevent sensitivity.

What is the best serum for acne-prone skin? The salicylic acid serum is best for acne-prone skin. It unclogs pores, controls oil, and clears breakouts. Don’t miss Amazon’s 'Next Gen' Sale and get up to 50% off offers on trusted acne-fighting brands.

