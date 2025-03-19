Collagen supplements for skin (March 2025): 10 picks to fight wrinkles and dryness

Carbamide Forte 100% Veg Collagen Supplements for Skin & Hair | Plant Based Collagen Tablets for Women & Men | Collagen Tablets Veg For Women & Men | Vegan Collagen Tablets with Biotin, Zinc, Manganese, Vitamin C, Vitamin E & Vitamin B-Complex For Brighter & Youthful Skin | 90 Veg Collagen Support Tablets View Details
Swisse Collagen+ Hyaluronic Acid with Peptides, Vitamin C & E to Boost Skin Repair & Regeneration For Youthful & Radiant Skin - 30 Tablets (One Tablet Per Serving For Both Men & Women) Australia’s No.1 Beauty Nutrition Brand View Details
Vlado’s Himalayan Organics Plant Based Organic Collagen Builder With 8 B Vitamins for Hair and Skin | Collagen Supplement for Women & Men | Collagen Capsules With Biotin & Vitamin C | Glowing and Youthful Skin (90 Capsules) View Details
HealthyHey Skin Glow-n-Shine® Collagen Powder 200g | Hydrolysed Collagen for Women and Men with Hyaluronic Acid, Biotin and Vitamin C for Healthy Skin, Hair and Nails - (Unflavoured, 200gm) View Details
Dry, dull skin can take away your natural glow, making it look tired, aged and lifeless. And, let's be honest, hydrated and plump skin is all we need! Collagen is the key to getting a smooth, firm and soft canvas, but its natural production slows down as we age. That is why taking collagen supplements for skin can be effective as it works to restore elasticity and boost hydration. They help to replenish lost collagen and support your skin's natural glow. To save you from endless searching, we have handpicked some of the best collagen supplements to revitalise your skin.
10 collagen supplements for skin
Consuming collagen supplements can reduce or delay skin ageing (Dermatology Practical & Conceptual). Check out these collagen supplements for skin and get youthful skin:
Loading Suggestions...
Power up your beauty routine with this marine collagen blend from HealthKart HK Vitals! Packed with Vitamin C, E, and Biotin, it boosts skin radiance, strengthens nails, and promotes hair health. The refreshing flavors make it a joy to consume while working wonders for youthful, glowing skin.
Why choose: Collagen supplements for skin are delicious, and antioxidant-rich that enhance skin clarity and collagen density while preventing hair loss.
Customer reaction: Users loved the noticeable glow-boosting effects of this best collagen supplement. They appreciate its skin benefits but have mixed feelings about taste and quantity.
Loading Suggestions...
Carbamide Forte Multi Collagen Tablets may be one of the perfect collagen supplements for skin that supports skin elasticity, hair growth, nail strength, and joint health. Enriched with black pepper extract, it ensures maximum absorption for faster, visible results.
Specifications
Item form
Tablet
Diet type
Vegetarian
Reasons to buy
Contains 5 types of collagen
Easy to swallow tablets
Reasons to avoid
Some users feel the price is high for the quantity provided
Carbamide Forte 100% Veg Collagen Supplements for Skin & Hair | Plant Based Collagen Tablets for Women & Men | Collagen Tablets Veg For Women & Men | Vegan Collagen Tablets with Biotin, Zinc, Manganese, Vitamin C, Vitamin E & Vitamin B-Complex For Brighter & Youthful Skin | 90 Veg Collagen Support Tablets
Why choose: You may choose this collagen supplement as it comes with enhanced absorption, making it an all-in-one beauty essential.
Customer reaction: Users love the easy-to-swallow format and quick results. However, some find it a bit pricey.
Wellbeing Nutrition Pure Korean Marine Collagen Supplement is a beauty elixir sourced from wild-caught Korean fish. This hydrolyzed collagen is packed with amino acids that deeply hydrate, enhance elasticity, and reduce fine lines. Its unflavored formula blends seamlessly into drinks, making it a fuss-free addition to your wellness routine.
Specifications
Diet type
Non-Vegetarian
Item form
Powder
Reasons to buy
High-quality Korean marine collagen
Non-GMO
Unflavoured
Reasons to avoid
Some users find it expensive; Mixed opinions on taste and possible stomach discomfort
Wellbeing Nutrition Pure Korean Marine Collagen Supplements for Women & Men,200 grams|Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder & Amino Acids|Supports Healthy Skin,Hair,Nails,Bone & Joint|Unflavored
Why choose: It may be one of the perfect collagen supplements for skin as it is pure and sustainably sourced collagen with high bioavailability for maximum skin nourishment.
Customer reaction: They appreciate this supplement for its premium quality and easy solubility. However, some find it slightly expensive.
4. Swisse Collagen+ Hyaluronic Acid
Loading Suggestions...
Reverse time with this anti-aging Swisse Collagen+ Hyaluronic Acid with Peptides, Vitamin C & E. Infused with collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid, and essential vitamins, it hydrates, repairs, and firms your skin while reducing wrinkles. It may be one of the perfect collagen supplements for skin to achieve a youthful, radiant complexion from within.
Specifications
Item form
Tablet
Flavour
Unflavoured
Reasons to buy
Contains collagen peptides, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C & E
Swisse Collagen+ Hyaluronic Acid with Peptides, Vitamin C & E to Boost Skin Repair & Regeneration For Youthful & Radiant Skin - 30 Tablets (One Tablet Per Serving For Both Men & Women) Australia’s No.1 Beauty Nutrition Brand
Why choose: It is a science-backed formula from Australia’s top beauty nutrition brand, which is designed for skin regeneration.
Customer reaction: Users love the visible reduction in wrinkles and plumper skin. But, some wish for a larger pack.
Loading Suggestions...
If you are looking for vegetarian collagen supplements, try Vlado’s Himalayan Organics Plant-Based Collagen Builder. This vegan-friendly alternative to traditional collagen contains biotin, vitamin C, and 8 B vitamins to boost natural collagen production. It strengthens hair, nails, and skin while promoting overall wellness.
Vlado’s Himalayan Organics Plant Based Organic Collagen Builder With 8 B Vitamins for Hair and Skin | Collagen Supplement for Women & Men | Collagen Capsules With Biotin & Vitamin C | Glowing and Youthful Skin (90 Capsules)
Why choose: It may be one of the top collagen supplements for skin as it is a cruelty-free, all-natural supplement for those seeking a collagen boost without animal-derived ingredients.
Customer reaction: Customers enjoy the skin glow and hair growth benefits but have mixed opinions on value for money.
Give your skin the care it deserves with NUTROVA Collagen+Antioxidants! Packed with marine collagen peptides, plant-based antioxidants, and essential vitamins, this supplement restores skin hydration, reduces fine lines, and strengthens hair and nails. Enjoy a cranberry-flavored daily boost for a youthful glow and long-lasting skin health!
NUTROVA Collagen+Antioxidants Supplement - 60 Sachets For Men & Women, Increases Skin Hydration & Reduces Skin Damage, Cranberry Flavour - Easy To Mix, Powder, 2 count, 60 servings
Why choose: It may be one of the perfect collagen supplements for skin as it is clinically tested on Indian skin. This pure supplement enhances hydration, reduces pigmentation, and boosts elasticity.
Customer reactions: Users love the improved skin texture, hydration, and natural ingredients. They appreciate the refreshing taste and ease of use but have mixed views on the value for money.
Loading Suggestions...
Say goodbye to dull skin with HealthyHey’s Skin Glow-n-Shine® Collagen Powder. It is a powerhouse blend of hydrolyzed collagen, hyaluronic acid, and Vitamin C that enhances skin hydration, strengthens hair and nails, and keeps joints flexible. The delicious orange flavor makes self-care a treat!
HealthyHey Skin Glow-n-Shine® Collagen Powder 200g | Hydrolysed Collagen for Women and Men with Hyaluronic Acid, Biotin and Vitamin C for Healthy Skin, Hair and Nails - (Unflavoured, 200gm)
Why choose: Certified by FSSAI, U.S. FDA, and GMP, this collagen formula promotes youthful, glowing skin while keeping your bones and joints strong.
Customer reactions: Customers praise the great taste, effectiveness for skin health, and overall collagen content. Some debate its value and its effectiveness for pain relief.
Loading Suggestions...
Beauty meets strength with Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides! This unflavored supplement supports skin, hair, nails, and joint health with high-quality, non-GMO collagen. Easily mix it into any drink for a daily dose of nourishment—no dairy, gluten, or artificial ingredients!
Why choose: It may be one of the perfect collagen supplements for skin as it is a pure and versatile formula free from additives. It is ideal for those who prefer a clean, high-quality formula.
Customer reactions: Users love the plump, youthful glow it provides. While many praise its effectiveness, some find the smell and quality inconsistent.
Loading Suggestions...
Get radiant, youthful skin the plant-based way with OZiva Vegan Collagen! Featuring amla, vitamin C, and biotin, this may be one of the perfect collagen supplements for skin as it boosts natural collagen production while nourishing skin, hair, and nails. It also contains antioxidants to fight signs of aging while keeping skin hydrated and fresh.
OZiva Vegan Collagen (Tangy Amla) with Biotin & Vitamin C For Brighter & Youthful Skin|Collagen Supplement For Women & Men|Plant Based Collagen Powder| Vegan (Pack of 3),3 count,200 grams
Why choose: 100% vegan, no artificial sweeteners, and certified by the Vegan Society of the UK. It is safe and effective for long-term use.
Customer reactions: Customers love the natural ingredients and visible improvements in skin elasticity and glow. Some have mixed opinions on taste and pain relief benefits.
10. Sports Research Collagen Peptides Powder
Loading Suggestions...
Experience beauty from within with Sports Research Collagen Peptides! Sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine, this Paleo-friendly supplement promotes strong bones, healthy joints, and glowing skin. It mixes effortlessly into coffee, smoothies, or soups—no taste, no hassle!
Sports Research Collagen Peptides Powder (16Oz)|Grass-Fed, Certified Paleo Friendly, Non-Gmo And Gluten Free - Unflavored, 1 count, 41 servings
Why choose: It may be one of the perfect collagen supplements for skin. Premium, unflavored collagen with zero artificial additives, it is perfect for those seeking clean, effective nourishment.
Customer reactions: Users rave about noticeable improvements in hair, skin, and nails. They love its odorless, tasteless nature and easy dissolvability, making it a seamless addition to their daily routine.
Features of collagen supplements for hair:
Collagen supplements for skin
Collagen Source
Key Ingredients
Additional Benefits
HealthKart hk vitals Collagen
Marine (Fish)
Vitamin C, E, Biotin, Sodium Hyaluronate
Skin radiance, hair growth, nail strengthening
Carbamide Forte Collagen Tablets
Multi (Marine & Bovine)
Black Pepper Extract (Piperine), Vitamin C, Type 1, 2 Collagen
Joint support, better absorption, hair and nail strength
Wellbeing Nutrition Korean Marine Collagen
Marine (Wild-caught Fish)
Amino Acids (Lysine, Glycine, Proline), Type 1 & 3 Collagen
Skin hydration, elasticity, UV protection, joint support
Swisse Collagen+ Hyaluronic Acid
Collagen Peptides
Vitamin C, E, Hyaluronic Acid, Biotin
Skin repair, regeneration, hydration, hair & nail health
Vlado’s Himalayan Organics Plant-Based Collagen
Plant-Based
8 B Vitamins, Biotin, Vitamin C
Bone strength, anti-aging, joint health, immune boost
Yes, collagen supplements can be effective. A study published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology states that oral collagen supplements can increase hydration, dermal collagen sensitivity, skin elasticity and reduce ageing. Collagen supplement benefits also include improved hair, nails, joints, and bone health. Hydrolyzed collagen is easily absorbed, helping the body replenish lost collagen. However, results vary based on age, diet, and lifestyle. Combining collagen with Vitamin C enhances its benefits. While many users report visible improvements, a balanced diet and skincare routine are essential for optimal results. Always choose high-quality, clinically tested collagen supplements for effectiveness.
Collagen supplements for skin provide essential proteins to support skin, hair, nails, joints, and bones. It helps boost natural collagen production, improving elasticity, hydration, and overall skin health.
What is the best collagen supplement?
The best collagen supplement contains hydrolyzed Type I & III collagen, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid. Marine collagen is highly absorbable, while plant-based options work for vegans. Choose clinically tested, additive-free options.
Are there any side effects of collagen supplements?
While generally safe, some may experience bloating, mild digestive discomfort, or allergic reactions. Always check the source (marine, bovine, or plant-based) to avoid allergens, and start with a small dose.
How should I take collagen supplements?
Mix collagen powder in water, smoothies, or coffee, or take capsules. Consume daily, preferably with Vitamin C for better absorption. It is best to take it in the morning or before bed for maximum benefits.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.