Best protein powders in India: Top 10 picks to try in March 2025 for muscle building

Do you know that protein is the building block of life, yet not all protein sources are created equal? Whether you are a fitness enthusiast, an athlete or just someone looking to stay healthy, choosing the right protein is essential. With so many options flooding the market—whey, plant-based, casein and more—finding the best one can feel overwhelming. In this guide, we have handpicked the best protein powder in India to help you choose the one that offers high-quality nutrition. So, get ready to fuel your body with protein supplements and support your fitness journey. The best protein powder in India can help you meet your protein requirement.(Adobe Stock)

10 best protein powder in India

Here is a list of the best protein powders for women and men that you may try:

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein is a premium whey protein supplement. This best protein powder in India is clinically tested for 50% higher protein absorption and 60% better BCAA absorption. Certified by Informed Choice UK and Labdoor USA, it ensures purity and label accuracy. The Enhanced Absorption Formula makes digestion easy, and the Asia Star award-winning "Scoop on Top" packaging adds convenience. Each scoop claims to deliver 25g protein, 11.75g EAA, and 5.51g BCAA for superior muscle gains.

Specifications Flavour Rich chocolate Protein source Whey Reasons to buy Clinically tested Award-winning product Certified by Informed Choice UK & Labdoor USA Reasons to avoid Expensive compared to other options Click Here to Buy MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder with US Patent Filed EAF (Rich Chocolate, 1kg / 2.2lbs) with Gallon Bottle, 1.5L (Combo Pack)

Why choose: This best whey protein powder is clinically tested for superior absorption. Moreover, it is free from amino spiking and heavy metals.

Customer reaction: Customers find it effective and nutritious. They like its taste and mixability. However, some find it expensive.

Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey may be the best protein powder in India. It claims to offer 25g protein per scoop, 11g EAA, and ProHydrolase enzyme technology for muscle growth and faster recovery. Moreover, it is designed for anytime consumption, before or after workouts.

Specifications Flavour Cafe latte Protein source Whey Reasons to buy Uses ProHydrolase enzyme technology for digestion Certified by Informed Choice UK Suitable for beginners Click Here to Buy Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1Kg] Informed Choice Uk Certified Isolate Whey Protein Blend 25G Protein 11G Eaa Prohydrolase Enzyme Technology [Cafe Latte]..

Why choose: You may opt for the best protein powder in India as it can offer 25g of protein per serving for muscle growth. It is certified by Informed Choice UK.

Customer reaction: Customers find it reliable for muscle growth & recovery. They find it a good choice for beginners. However, some find value for money lacking.

3. The Whole Truth Whey Protein

Are you looking for the best protein powder in India? Try The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate. This 100% clean whey protein offers 26g protein, 6.4g BCAA, and 12.6g EAA per scoop. Additionally, the best protein powder for muscle building comes without any added flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives.

Specifications Flavour Unflavoured Protein source Whey Reasons to buy 100% pure whey with no additives Free from artificial flavors, preservatives, and contaminants Easy to digest Reasons to avoid Unflavoured Some find it expensive Click Here to Buy The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 26g Protein per scoop | 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean and Light | Muscle Building | Vegetarian

Why choose: You may opt for this best protein powder in India as it comes with minimal ingredients, and no additives. It is easily digestible and light on the stomach.

Customer reaction: It offers good quality & protein concentration. However, some find it overpriced.

ALSO READ: Best protein powders for women over 50: Top picks in India

AS-IT-IS Nutrition ATOM Whey Protein may be the best protein powder in India. It is a high-protein blend of isolate & concentrate offering 27g protein, 5.7g BCAA, and 4.8g glutamine per serving. Moreover, this whey protein is Labdoor USA certified, which can support muscle growth, recovery, and digestion with added enzymes.

Specifications Flavour Chocolate Protein source Whey Reasons to buy High protein content USA Labdoor certified Reasons to avoid Some users report stomach pain Mixed opinions on taste and mixability Click Here to Buy AS-IT-IS ATOM Whey Protein 4kg | 27g protein | Isolate & Concentrate | Double Rich Chocolate | USA Labdoor Certified | With Digestive Enzymes for better absorption

Why choose: You may opt for this best protein powder for weight loss as it offers higher protein content. It is 100% authentic with Labdoor USA certification.

Customer reaction: Customers like its good quality and value for money. It is effective for muscle building. However, some report stomach issues.

NAKPRO Impact Whey Protein is a budget-friendly whey blend of isolate & concentrate. It claims to provide 24g protein, 4.9g BCAA, and 10.35g EAA per serving. Moreover, it comes with digestive enzymes for better absorption.

Specifications Flavour Chocolate Protein source Whey Reasons to buy Budget-friendly option Good mixability Reasons to avoid Mixed opinions on digestion Click Here to Buy NAKPRO Impact Whey Protein 1kg | Isolate & Concentrate | 24g Protein & 4.9g BCAA | With Digestive Enzymes for better Absorption | NABL Lab Tested 100% Authentic Supplement Powder - Chocolate Flavour

Why choose: This protein powder is an affordable whey protein option. It is Lab-tested for purity.

Customer reaction: Customers like its good quality and value for money. However, some experience digestion issues.

Avvatar Whey Protein is a premium blend of whey protein concentrate and isolates, delivering 27g of fresh protein per serving. Packed with naturally occurring BCAAs and EAAs to promote muscle growth, recovery, and overall strength. Enriched with milk calcium for better bone health and digestion-friendly fiber. Made in India with fresh cow’s milk, processed and packed within 24 hours for maximum purity and quality.

Specifications Flavour Unflavoured Protein source Whey Reasons to buy 27g protein per serving Made in India with high-quality fresh cow’s milk Reasons to avoid Unflavoured taste may not be for everyone Mixed opinions on digestibility and value for money Click Here to Buy avvatar Whey Protein | 1Kg | Unflavoured | 27g Protein | 29 Servings | Isolate & Concentrate Blend

Why choose: This best protein powder in India is a high-quality, fast-absorbing whey protein with a strong amino acid profile. Ideal for strength building, muscle recovery, and overall wellness.

Customer reaction: Users appreciate the protein content, mixability, and effectiveness. Some debate its taste, value for money, and digestion experience.

ALSO READ: Best plant protein powder in 2025: Top 10 choices for muscle growth and recovery

Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein is a clean, vegan protein with organic pea and rice isolates. It claims to deliver 24g of protein per serving to support muscle growth and metabolism. Infused with digestion-friendly herbs like ginger, cumin, and fennel and free from harmful additives, it is a safe and sustainable choice for both men and women.

Specifications Flavour CHIKMAGALUR MOCHA Protein source Plant Reasons to buy Vegan-friendly Gut-friendly Reasons to avoid Texture and taste may not suit everyone Expensive Click Here to Buy Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein | 24g Protein/Serve | Chikmagalur Mocha | Organic Pea & Rice Isolate | Vegan Protein | Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids - 500g

Why choose: A gut-friendly, plant-based protein with unique flavors. No artificial ingredients, supports digestion, muscle recovery, and metabolism.

Customer reaction: Customers find it nutritious and light on digestion. Some appreciate its effectiveness, but opinions vary on taste, texture, and price.

Carbamide Forte Plant Protein Powder is a plant-based protein blend featuring pea and brown rice protein with 25g of protein per serving. It includes digestive enzymes, BCAAs, and 13 essential vitamins and minerals. Regular use may help to support lean muscle gain, post-workout recovery, and overall wellness.

Specifications Flavour Chocolate Protein source Pea Reasons to buy Added digestive enzymes for better absorption Good mixability in smoothies & shakes Reasons to avoid Can feel slightly grainy in texture Click Here to Buy Carbamide Forte Plant Protein Powder - Plant Based Protein Powder with Multivitamin, Minerals, Superfoods, Pea Protein, Digestive Enzymes | Plant Protein Powder - Belgian Chocolate Flavour - 1kg

Why choose: A well-rounded plant protein with added vitamins, minerals, and digestive enzymes. Great for muscle recovery and gut health.

Customer reaction: Customers appreciate its smooth texture, balanced sweetness, and nutritional benefits. Some note varying opinions on mixability and price.

Muscle Asylum Premium Whey Protein is a high-quality whey protein with 24g protein and 5.2g BCAAs per serving. Low in carbs and sugar, this best protein powder in India is ideal for fitness enthusiasts. It may offer a rich, chocolatey taste with smooth mixability. Moreover, it is designed to support post-workout recovery, muscle strength, and endurance.

Specifications Flavour Chocolate Protein source Whey Reasons to buy Good taste and mixability No added sugar Reasons to avoid Not as widely recognized or certified Click Here to Buy Muscle Asylum Premium Whey Protein | 1kg, 25 Servings | Double Chocolate | With Genuine Lab Reports | Muscle Building & Recovery | Increased Muscle

Why choose: Affordable, protein-rich formula with great taste. Ideal for athletes and beginners looking to enhance muscle recovery and strength.

Customer reaction: Users love the flavors, mixability, and effectiveness. Some have mixed views on digestion and overall value for money.

Nutrabay Gold 100% Whey Protein Concentrate claims to offer 25g protein, 5.3g BCAAs, and 3.9g glutamic acid per serving. Designed for gym-goers, athletes, and sports enthusiasts, this product is free from artificial colors, fillers, and banned substances, which makes it safe to use.

Specifications Flavour Rich Chocolate Crème Protein source Whey Reasons to buy 25g protein per serving Keto-friendly & gluten-free Good value for money No amino spiking Reasons to avoid Mixed opinions on taste & mixability Click Here to Buy Nutrabay Gold 100% Whey Protein Concentrate with Digestive Enzymes - 25g Protein, 5.3g BCAA, 3.9g Glutamic Acid - 1Kg, Rich Chocolate Crème

Why choose: Clean, high-quality whey with digestive enzymes. Ideal for those on keto or low-carb diets.

Customer reaction: Customers appreciate its high protein content and affordability. Some find its taste and mixability inconsistent.

Comparison of the best protein powder in India:

Best protein powder in India Protein per Serving Digestibility Customer Satisfaction MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey 25g High (50% better absorption, enzyme blend) Highly rated for quality, mixability, and muscle building, but mixed views on price & digestion MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey 25g High (50% better absorption, enzyme blend) Highly rated for quality, mixability, and muscle building, but mixed views on price & digestion Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey 25g Moderate (ProHydrolase enzyme for digestion) Good for beginners, but mixed opinions on taste, value, and mixability The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate 26g High (No additives, clean ingredients) Liked for purity & digestibility, but some dislike the taste and price AS-IT-IS Nutrition ATOM Whey Protein 27g Moderate (Digestive enzymes added, some report stomach pain) Well-rated for protein content and affordability, but mixed opinions on taste & mixability NAKPRO Impact Whey Protein 24g Moderate (Includes digestive enzymes) Budget-friendly option with good taste, but some issues with digestion Avvatar Whey Protein 27g High (Fresh cow’s milk, retains biological properties) Good quality & authenticity, but mixed views on taste & digestion Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein 24g High (Gut-friendly herbs included) Good for plant-based protein, but mixed opinions on texture & taste Carbamide Forte Plant Protein Powder 25g High (Added digestive enzymes, no bloating) Well-liked for vitamins, minerals & recovery, but opinions vary on sweetness Muscle Asylum Premium Whey Protein 24g Moderate (Low-carb, no sugar) Good taste & mixability, but digestion and price opinions vary

What are the benefits of the best protein powder in India?

1. Use the best protein powder in India as it can support muscle growth and repair by providing essential amino acids needed for recovery after workouts.

2. Regular use of the best protein powder for weight loss as it can promote satiety and reduce cravings.

3. Consuming protein powder may enhance metabolism and help in fat loss by increasing thermogenesis and preserving lean muscle mass.

4. It may help to boost overall strength, endurance, and athletic performance by improving muscle protein synthesis.

5. The best protein powder in India can support immune function and overall health by supplying high-quality protein essential for body functions.

6. It may help to improve digestion and gut health when combined with digestive enzymes or plant-based protein sources.

ALSO READ: 10 must-have home gym equipment to kickstart your New Year workout

How to choose the best protein powder in India?

1. Check the protein content per serving and ensure it aligns with your fitness goals.

2. Look for high-quality sources like whey isolate, casein, or plant-based proteins based on dietary preferences.

3. Avoid artificial additives, fillers, and excessive sugar for a cleaner and healthier option.

4. Consider the presence of BCAAs and essential amino acids for better muscle recovery and growth.

5. Choose the best protein powder in India that suits your digestion, especially if you have lactose intolerance or sensitivity.

6. Read customer reviews for insights on taste, mixability, and overall effectiveness.

7. Compare prices and brand reputation to ensure you're getting the best value for your money.

Frequently asked questions Is protein powder safe for daily use? Yes, when consumed in moderation and as per requirements, protein powder is safe and beneficial for overall health and fitness.

Can protein powder help with weight loss? Yes, it promotes satiety, boosts metabolism, and preserves lean muscle, aiding in effective weight management and fat loss.

What is the best time to take protein powder? You can take it post-workout for muscle recovery, or as a meal replacement, depending on fitness goals and daily protein intake needs.

Can I take protein powder without working out? Yes, it helps meet protein needs, but excessive intake without exercise may lead to an unwanted calorie surplus.

Does protein powder cause kidney damage? No, but excessive consumption over time may stress kidneys in individuals with pre-existing kidney conditions.

