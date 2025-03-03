Menu Explore
Get fit with the best treadmill: Up to 60% off on high performance manuals, motorised and more models

ByTanya Shree
Mar 03, 2025 06:00 PM IST

Set up your home gym with the best treadmills at unbeatable prices. Enjoy up to 60% off on manual, motorised and other models from popular brands.

Lifelong Walking Pad Treadmill for Home 2.5Hp Peak Dc Motor- Foldable Under Desk Treadmill-Walking Machine at 8Km/Hr Speed with Led Display-Cardio Equipment for Home Gym 110Kg Capacity(Lltm163),Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
PowerMax Fitness TD-M1 (4HP Peak) Pre-installed Motorized Foldable Treadmill for Home Use | Manual-Incline Treadmill | Semi-Auto Lubrication | Multifunction Console LCD Display, BT, Speaker, MP3, AUX View Details checkDetails

₹30,000

amazonLogo
Durafit Panther Multifunction | 5.5 HP Peak DC Motorized Foldable Treadmill| Auto Incline| Home use| Max Speed 18 Km/Hr | Max User Weight 130 Kg|Free Installation Assistance | Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
Reach T400 4HP Peak Multipurpose Automatic Foldable Treadmill with Manual Incline & LCD Display | Treadmill for Home 120 Kg | Electric Motorized Running Machine for Home Gym | Max Speed 12km/hr View Details checkDetails

₹19,759

amazonLogo
Sparnod Fitness STH-600 Non-Electric Manual Treadmill - Foldable, Multifunction (Jogger, Stepper, Twister, Pushup Bar), 3-Level Incline, 120-kg Max User Weight - Ideal for Home Use (STH-600) View Details checkDetails

₹10,699

amazonLogo
Lifeline Fitness LT-201 Manual Treadmill Walking and Running Foldable Jogger Machine for Home Gym Exercise with Cardio Weight Loss Gym Workout at Home,2 Level Inclination, Free Installation Assistance View Details checkDetails

₹9,299

amazonLogo
LEEWAY Manual Treadmill for Home, (TR-02, Running Surface: 46in x 13in.) Running Machine for Home Gym, Roller Jogging Machine, Foldable Trade Mill, Thread Mills, Easy Assembly - Black, Trademilll View Details checkDetails

₹14,699

amazonLogo
Cosco CTM 510 Manual Treadmill (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹20,280

amazonLogo
NEXGEN Manual Curve Treadmill View Details checkDetails

₹175,000

amazonLogo
MAXPRO PTM405M 4.5 HP Peak DC Motor Multifunction Folding Treadmill with Massager,Free Diet Plan,Max.Speed 14km/hr,Max. User Weight 110kgs,Fit Show App Support,Running Machine LED Display for Home use View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
Fitkit by Cult FT200M 4.5HP Peak Treadmill (Max Weight: 110Kg, Auto Incline, Max Speed 16km/hr & Massager) for Home Gym Fitness with 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
Durafit Panther Multifunction | 5.5 HP Peak DC Motorized Foldable Treadmill| Auto Incline| Home use| Max Speed 18 Km/Hr | Max User Weight 130 Kg|Free Installation Assistance | Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
MAXPRO IM5001 2.5HP Peak DC Motorized Folding Treadmill with Free Diet Plan, Max. Speed 12km/hr, LED Display, 12 preset Workouts, 4 Level Manual Incline Treadmill for Home Use Running Machine View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

amazonLogo
91-Durafit Strong 4.5 HP Peak DC Motorized Treadmill with Max Speed 14 Km/Hr | Max User Weight 120 Kg| 3 Level Manual Incline| Free Installation Assistance View Details checkDetails

₹23,998

amazonLogo
Reach T400 4HP Peak Multipurpose Automatic Foldable Treadmill with Manual Incline & LCD Display | Treadmill for Home 120 Kg | Electric Motorized Running Machine for Home Gym | Max Speed 12km/hr View Details checkDetails

₹19,759

amazonLogo
91-Durafit Surge Multifunction 4.5 HP Peak BLDC Motorized Foldable Treadmill | 18 Level Auto Incline | Home Cardio | Max Speed 16 Km/Hr | Max User Weight 120 Kg | Free Installation Assistance View Details checkDetails

₹27,999

amazonLogo
PowerMax Fitness TD-M1 (4HP Peak) Pre-installed Motorized Foldable Treadmill for Home Use | Manual-Incline Treadmill | Semi-Auto Lubrication | Multifunction Console LCD Display, BT, Speaker, MP3, AUX View Details checkDetails

₹30,000

amazonLogo
Lifelong Walking Pad Treadmill for Home 2.5Hp Peak Dc Motor- Foldable Under Desk Treadmill-Walking Machine at 8Km/Hr Speed with Led Display-Cardio Equipment for Home Gym 110Kg Capacity(Lltm163),Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
Sparnod Fitness STH-3040 Ultra Slim 2-in-1 Foldable Home Use Treadmill Under Desk Walking Pad fits Under Bed/Sofa. No Installation Required, 4 HP Peak Motor, 110kg User Weight View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
WALKINGPAD R2 Treadmill Running and Walking Folding Treadmill Manual Automatic Modes Foldable Walking Pad Non-Slip Smart LCD Display Fitness Equipment 12Km/Hr, Black View Details checkDetails

₹48,888

amazonLogo
PowerMax Fitness JOGPAD (4HP Peak) Motorized Foldable Treadmill for Home Use with Handle, Remote Control, Max User 120kg, Top Speed 12kmph, Running Deck 1080mmx400mm, Bluetooth, iPad Holder, Speaker View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
MAXPRO PTM405M 4.5 HP Peak DC Motor Multifunction Folding Treadmill with Massager,Free Diet Plan,Max.Speed 14km/hr,Max. User Weight 110kgs,Fit Show App Support,Running Machine LED Display for Home use View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
Cockatoo WP100 (4.5 HP Peak) Ultra Slim DC Motorised Treadmill for Home & Walking Pad, Max User Weight 120 Kg, Max Speed, 8 Km/Hr (100% Installed, 2 Year Warranty), Multicolor View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
Lets Play® Lp-Wpad Walking Pad Treadmill for Home use 4Hp Peak Motor Under Desk Treadmill 12km/hr Display - Cardio Equipment Speed for Home Gym 120 KG Capacity Remote Control (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹21,999

amazonLogo
Sparnod Fitness STH-3004 Walking Pad Treadmill for Home Use & Office—Work and Walk, Ready to Use, LED Display, Remote Control, Non-Slip Belt, Shock Reduction, Space-Saving, Bluetooth Speakers View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
WALKINGPAD R2 Treadmill Running and Walking Folding Treadmill Manual Automatic Modes Foldable Walking Pad Non-Slip Smart LCD Display Fitness Equipment 12Km/Hr, Black View Details checkDetails

₹48,888

amazonLogo
Cultsport Treadmill Baytown 2 HP Peak DC Motorized|Under Desk Treadmill | Home Workout | Max Speed 8 Km/Hr | Walking Pad | Max User Weight 110 Kg | Black View Details checkDetails

₹14,799

amazonLogo
Walkingpad Z1 Walking Pad Treadmill, 180°Foldable Under Desk Treadmill for Home Office with 242lb Capacity, 2 in 1 Portable Treadmill for Walking and Jogging Remote Control in LED Display View Details checkDetails

₹30,999

amazonLogo
REACH Walkez Walking Pad 2 Hp Peak Dc Motorized Treadmill | Under Desk Foldable Treadmill | Workout Equipment for Home Gym | Max Speed 8 Km/H/User Weight 80 Kg | Remote Control | Led Display, Black View Details checkDetails

₹11,439

amazonLogo
Fitkit by Cult FT200M 4.5HP Peak Treadmill (Max Weight: 110Kg, Auto Incline, Max Speed 16km/hr & Massager) for Home Gym Fitness with 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
MAXPRO PTM405M 4.5 HP Peak DC Motor Multifunction Folding Treadmill with Massager,Free Diet Plan,Max.Speed 14km/hr,Max. User Weight 110kgs,Fit Show App Support,Running Machine LED Display for Home use View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
Durafit Panther Multifunction | 5.5 HP Peak DC Motorized Foldable Treadmill| Auto Incline| Home use| Max Speed 18 Km/Hr | Max User Weight 130 Kg|Free Installation Assistance | Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
Hercules Fitness TM22e 2.5 HP Power Pre-Installed Motorized Steel Treadmill, Home Use & Gym View Details checkDetails

₹36,350

amazonLogo
Cultsport c2 4HP Peak DC-Motorised Treadmill (Max Speed: 16km/hr, Max Weight: 120 Kg) for Home Gym Workout with 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
Reach Evolve 6 HP Peak | For Running Walking & Jogging with Auto Incline | 90 Degree Foldable Treadmill for Home Gym | Fitness Machine with LCD Display & Bluetooth | 15 Preset Workouts for Cardio | 16 km/hr Max User Weight 110 kgs View Details checkDetails

₹39,519

amazonLogo
PowerMax Fitness TDA-255 (5HP Peak) Motorized Multi-function Auto Incline Treadmill for Home Use | Semi-Auto Lubrication | Max user 125Kg | Top speed 15.8 km/hr | HR Sensor | LCD Display, Speaker, USB View Details checkDetails

₹56,099

amazonLogo
Are you fascinated with the 12-3-30 treadmill fitness trend but prefer working out at home? This summer, skip the gym and bring fitness to your doorstep! Build your home gym with the latest treadmill models at discounted prices with the Amazon Sale 2025. Whether you are a beginner or a pro, the right treadmill can transform your workouts and help you crush your summer goals. From manual treadmills for a power-packed run to motorised treadmills with advanced features for a smooth, effortless experience, this sale has something for everyone. With top brands like Lifelong, Fitkit, Durafit, PowerMax and more, you get premium quality at reduced prices. And the best part? You can grab yours at 60% off! So, bring home the best treadmill today and start your fitness journey.

Get the best treadmills at discounted prices and enhance your fitness routine.(Adobe Stock)
Get the best treadmills at discounted prices and enhance your fitness routine.(Adobe Stock)

Top picks for you:

Best treadmills: Get manual treadmills at up to 60% off

If you are looking for a simpler and budget-friendly treadmill, manual treadmills are a great option. These self-powered machines can help you burn more calories as they rely on your movement rather than a motor. They are perfect for walking, jogging or intense cardio sessions, which makes them an excellent choice for home workouts. Additionally, they are compact, lightweight and easy to store. With the Amazon Sale 2025, you can grab the best treadmill at a discounted price.

Top picks for you:

Get the best motorised treadmills for a smooth and high-tech experience

For those who prefer a seamless and high-tech workout, motorised treadmills are the best solution. With adjustable speeds, incline settings and pre-set workout programs, these best treadmills offer a gym-like experience at home. Whether you are following the 12-3-20 trend or training for a marathon, a motorised treadmill gives you the flexibility to customise your routine. And with the Amazon Sale 2025, you can grab the latest models from top brands at unbeatable discounts.

Top picks for you:

Get folding treadmills at up to 60% off for small spaces

Do you have a small space? Try folding treadmills as they are designed for convenience and offer powerful performance with a space-saving design. These treadmills can be folded and stored when not in use, which makes them ideal for apartments and compact home gyms. With massive discounts during the Amazon Sale 2025, now is the perfect time to invest in the best treadmill that fits your lifestyle.

ALSO READ: Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Grab running shoes from top brands like Adidas, Nike, Puma, Skechers and more at 70% off

Check out our top picks:

Opt for the best walking pads for home and office workouts at up to 60% off

Do you want to stay active while working from home? Walking pads are the perfect solution! These ultra-slim, lightweight and portable treadmills can help you walk while working, watching TV or even reading. Moreover, they are designed to slide under a desk, which makes them great for improving daily step count without disrupting your routine. Additionally, with special offers available during the Amazon Sale 2025, you can grab the best treadmill at an amazing price.

ALSO READ: 10 must-have home gym equipment to kickstart your New Year workout

Check out our top picks:

Enjoy huge discounts on premium treadmills

Do you want to pick the best of the best? Get premium treadmills at discounted prices. They offer powerful motors, advanced cushioning, interactive screens and live training sessions for an elite workout experience. Whether you are a seasoned runner or looking for top-tier performance, the best treadmill can bring the gym to your home. With the Amazon Sale 2025, you can invest in a high-quality treadmill at an incredible price.

ALSO READ: Best dumbbells for fitness enthusiasts: 10 picks to improve your strength training

Top picks for you:

Similar articles for you:

Engage in strength training at home with the best 20kg dumbbell set of 2025

Best whey protein for muscle gain in 2025: Enjoy optimal results with our top 10 picks in 1kg packs

MuscleBlaze vs Bigmuscle Nutrition: Pick the perfect protein powder for women to fuel your fitness journey

Frequently asked questions

  • Which treadmill is best for small spaces?

    Folding treadmills and walking pads are ideal for small spaces. They offer storage while delivering an effective workout experience.

  • Are manual treadmills good for weight loss?

    Yes, manual treadmills require more effort to burn calories and strengthen muscles. This makes them good for weight loss and endurance training.

  • What is the difference between motorised and manual treadmills?

    Motorised treadmills have adjustable speeds and inclines, while manual treadmills rely on your movement, offering a more intense workout.

  • Are premium treadmills worth the investment?

    Yes! Premium treadmills provide powerful motors, interactive training, cushioning, and durability, perfect for serious runners and long-term fitness goals.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
