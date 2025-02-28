Amazon Protein Week 2025 ends today: Save big with up to 60% off on whey, plant protein and more
Feb 28, 2025 04:32 PM IST
This is your last shot at 60% off on the best protein brands in 2025 as the Amazon Protein Week ends tonight. Grab your favourite supplements now!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein (Rich Chocolate, 1 kg / 2.2 lb) | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption | Informed Choice UK, Labdoor USA Certified & US Patent Filed EAF® View Details
₹2,799
|
MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey Protein, 1.81kg (4lbs), Milk Chocolate, 30g Protein, 3g creatine monohydrate, 6.7g BCAA, ultimate muscle building formula, increase strength & performance View Details
₹4,850
|
Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1Kg] | Informed Choice UK Certified | Isolate Whey Protein Blend | 25g Protein | 11g EAA | ProHydrolase Enzyme Technology [Chocolate] View Details
|
AS-IT-IS Nutrition ATOM Whey Protein 1kg | 27g protein | Isolate & Concentrate | Double Rich Chocolate | USA Labdoor Certified | With Digestive Enzymes for better absorption View Details
₹1,899
|
MuscleBlaze 100% Clean Raw Whey Protein Concentrate (Unflavoured, 1kg) | Easy to Digest View Details
₹2,099
|
avvatar Whey Protein | 1Kg | Unflavoured | 27g Protein | 29 Servings | Isolate & Concentrate Blend View Details
₹2,249
|
Nakpro Perform Whey Protein Concentrate - 23.1g Protein, 5.1g BCAA & 4g Glutamine Helps Build Your Muscle Size (For Men, Women & Athletes - 1 Kg Chocolate - 30 Servings) View Details
₹1,519
|
avvatar ISORICH WHEY PROTEIN | 1Kg | Caramel Crème Flavour | 28g Protein | 29 Servings | Isolate View Details
₹3,899
|
The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 26g Protein per scoop | 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean and Light | Muscle Building | Vegetarian View Details
|
Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein | 23g Protein/Serve| Mahabaleshwar Strawberry | Organic Pea & Rice Isolate | Vegan Protein | Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids - 1kg View Details
₹2,755
|
Carbamide Forte Plant Protein Powder - Plant Based Protein Powder with Multivitamin, Minerals, Superfoods, Pea Protein, Digestive Enzymes | Plant Protein Powder - Belgian Chocolate Flavour - 1kg View Details
₹1,695
|
Wellbeing Nutrition Organic Vegan Plant Protein Isolate Powder | 22g Protein, 5g BCAA European Pea & Brown Rice Protein | Superfoods, Fiber for Muscle Growth & Recovery | Italian Cafe Mocha - 500gm View Details
₹1,699
|
Herbalife Shakemate Powder 500Gm View Details
₹676
|
Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein - 1 kg View Details
₹2,737
|
OZiva Organic Plant Protein for Everyday Fitness | 30g Protein - Pea Isolate | Complete Plant Protein Powder | No Added Sugar, Certified Clean & Vegan (Unflavoured, 500g) View Details
₹1,399
|
Asitis Nutrition 100% Pea Protein Isolate,28G Protein, Pure Vegan Plant Protein, Promotes Muscle Building with Easy Digestion- Unflavoured, Single Ingredient with Zero Adulteration-1000G (29 Servings) View Details
|
MuscleBlaze Creatine Monohydrate CreAMP™ Powder (Unflavoured, 32 Servings, 100g / 0.22lbs) | Trustified Certified Creatine View Details
|
Nutrabay Pure Micronised Creatine Monohydrate Powder, (100g, Unflavoured), Pre/Post Workout Supplement for Muscle Repair & Recovery | Supports Athletic Performance & Power View Details
₹299
|
Wellcore - Pure Micronised Creatine Monohydrate (Fruit Fusion, 33 Servings) | Rapid Absorption | Enhanced Muscle strength & Power, Powder View Details
₹539
|
MuscleTech Platinum 100% Creatine Powder (Unflavoured - 250 Gram,83 Serves),Scientifically Researched to Build Muscle - Increase Muscle Power,Boost Strength & Enhance Performance,1 count,83 servings View Details
|
Bigmuscles Nutrition Karnage Pre workout (60 Servings, Sex On the Beach) | Pre-workout Supplement Supports to Improve Focus, Strength, Energy and Pump, Banned Substance Tested, Dope Free, 300g View Details
₹1,299
|
Carbamide Forte Monohydrate Creatine Powder | Micronized Creatine Monohydrate 250gm | Creatine Mono Hydrate | Creatine Supplement for Lean Muscle Volumization, Strength & Energy - Unflavoured - 83 Servings - 250g View Details
₹599
|
AS-IT-IS Nutrition Creatine Monohydrate 100gms | USA Labdoor Certified for Accuracy & Purity View Details
|
Nutrela Mother`s Plus Protein Supplement Nutrition for Pregnancy & Lactation, No Added Sugar, No Preservative - 400g View Details
₹399
|
Prohance Mom Sugar Free (SF) Protien Powder Provides Nutrition for Pregnant & Lactating Women - 200 gm View Details
₹443.65
|
Pro360 MOM Protein Powder Nutritional Supplement for Pregnant & Lactating Women – Complete Maternal Nutrition during Pregnancy – Swiss Chocolate Flavor – 400G View Details
₹477
|
Mamalife Lacta Fit Protein Powder Shake for Feeding Mothers. Postpartum Weight Loss, Improved Lactation, Less Body Pain. 500g Pack of 1 View Details
₹1,620
|
Pro360 MOM-Pro Protein Powder Nutritional Supplement for Pregnant & Lactating Women – Complete Maternal Nutrition during Pregnancy – French Vanilla Flavor – 200G View Details
₹279
|
Gravimom Pregnancy Protein Powder - 200g | Nutrient-Rich Protein for Pregnant Women with DHA, Choline, Multivitamins, and Fiber | Essential Pregnancy Nutrition | Vanilla View Details
₹378
|
Develo Pregnancy & Lactation Protein Powder, Supplement for Pregnant Women & Lactating/Breastfeeding Mothers -1kg (Kesar Badam) View Details
₹950
|
Celevida Protein Powder Drink for Diabetes Management by Dr. Reddy s|Kesar Elaichi Flavour|Plant based|for sugar control, Weight Management & Immunity Support|400gm, 1 count, 400 grams View Details
₹632
|
Horlicks Diabetes Plus,Vanilla 1000 grams Container|Helps Manage Blood Sugar From Day 1,Powder,1 count View Details
₹1,480
|
Celevida Dr. Reddys For Diabetes Management - Nutrition Health Drink, Chocolate Flavour Powder, 400 Gm | No Added Sugar View Details
₹616
|
Nestle Resource Diabetic, Adult Nutrition for Diabetic Patients, Low GI Formula, Vanilla Flavoured Protein Powder, 400g Pet Jar View Details
₹664
|
Nutrela Diabetic Protein Powder For Blood Sugar Maanagement Adult - 400 gm -Vanilla Flavour - No Added Sugar View Details
₹549
|
PharmEasy Diabetic Protein - 1000 grams | Ensure Protein Intake with Sugar-Free Protein Powder for Diabetic Care | Supports Healthy Sugar Levels & Weight Balance - 1000 G (Vanilla Flavor) View Details
₹1,099
|
Pentasure Dm Diabetes Care Nutrition Drink To Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels| Vanilla Flavor| 1 Kg | 4 Proteins| High Fiber & Zero Maltodextrin View Details
₹2,047
|
Yogabar Power Up 20g Protein Bar (5 Bars, Choco Peanut Butter, No Added Sugar) | Least Net Carbs | Zero Added Sugar Protein Bars | High Protein Blend - Whey Protein Concentrate, Isolate, Peanuts & Soy | Healthy Protein Snacks View Details
₹399
|
Phab Assorted 21g Protein Bar (Pack of 12 x 65g), No Added Sugar | High Fibre, Trans Fat-Free & No Preservatives Protein bars | Diabetic Friendly , Vegetarian , Healthy & Tasty bars | GMO Free Protein bars View Details
₹1,129
|
SuperYou Assorted Protein Wafer Bars (Pack of 10)|10g Protein, 3g Fiber, No Added Sugar|Yeast Fermented Protein|Energy Bars|Crunchy Wafer Bar|100% Vegetarian|No Palm Oil|400g View Details
₹519
|
Whey91 Blueberry Blast Protein Bar | 20g Protein & 8g Fiber in each | No Added Sugar |No Artificial Flavour | Natural Immunity Booster Lactoferrin | Protein Bars for Weight Loss| 390g- (Pack of 6) View Details
₹675
|
Superyou Strawberry Protein Wafer Bars (Pack Of 10)|10 Gram Protein, 3 Gram Fiber, No Added Sugar|Yeast Fermented Protein|Energy Bars|Crunchy Wafer Bar|100% Vegetarian|No Palm Oil|400 Gram View Details
₹519
|
