Amazon Protein Week 2025 ends today: Save big with up to 60% off on whey, plant protein and more

ByTanya Shree
Feb 28, 2025 04:32 PM IST

This is your last shot at 60% off on the best protein brands in 2025 as the Amazon Protein Week ends tonight. Grab your favourite supplements now!

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein (Rich Chocolate, 1 kg / 2.2 lb) | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption | Informed Choice UK, Labdoor USA Certified & US Patent Filed EAF®

₹2,799

MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey Protein, 1.81kg (4lbs), Milk Chocolate, 30g Protein, 3g creatine monohydrate, 6.7g BCAA, ultimate muscle building formula, increase strength & performance

₹4,850

Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1Kg] | Informed Choice UK Certified | Isolate Whey Protein Blend | 25g Protein | 11g EAA | ProHydrolase Enzyme Technology [Chocolate]

AS-IT-IS Nutrition ATOM Whey Protein 1kg | 27g protein | Isolate & Concentrate | Double Rich Chocolate | USA Labdoor Certified | With Digestive Enzymes for better absorption

₹1,899

MuscleBlaze 100% Clean Raw Whey Protein Concentrate (Unflavoured, 1kg) | Easy to Digest

₹2,099

avvatar Whey Protein | 1Kg | Unflavoured | 27g Protein | 29 Servings | Isolate & Concentrate Blend View Details checkDetails

₹2,249

Nakpro Perform Whey Protein Concentrate - 23.1g Protein, 5.1g BCAA & 4g Glutamine Helps Build Your Muscle Size (For Men, Women & Athletes - 1 Kg Chocolate - 30 Servings) View Details checkDetails

₹1,519

avvatar ISORICH WHEY PROTEIN | 1Kg | Caramel Crème Flavour | 28g Protein | 29 Servings | Isolate View Details checkDetails

₹3,899

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 26g Protein per scoop | 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean and Light | Muscle Building | Vegetarian View Details checkDetails

Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein | 23g Protein/Serve| Mahabaleshwar Strawberry | Organic Pea & Rice Isolate | Vegan Protein | Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids - 1kg

₹2,755

Carbamide Forte Plant Protein Powder - Plant Based Protein Powder with Multivitamin, Minerals, Superfoods, Pea Protein, Digestive Enzymes | Plant Protein Powder - Belgian Chocolate Flavour - 1kg View Details checkDetails

₹1,695

Wellbeing Nutrition Organic Vegan Plant Protein Isolate Powder | 22g Protein, 5g BCAA European Pea & Brown Rice Protein | Superfoods, Fiber for Muscle Growth & Recovery | Italian Cafe Mocha - 500gm View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

Herbalife Shakemate Powder 500Gm View Details checkDetails

₹676

Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein - 1 kg View Details checkDetails

₹2,737

OZiva Organic Plant Protein for Everyday Fitness | 30g Protein - Pea Isolate | Complete Plant Protein Powder | No Added Sugar, Certified Clean & Vegan (Unflavoured, 500g) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

Asitis Nutrition 100% Pea Protein Isolate,28G Protein, Pure Vegan Plant Protein, Promotes Muscle Building with Easy Digestion- Unflavoured, Single Ingredient with Zero Adulteration-1000G (29 Servings) View Details checkDetails

MuscleBlaze Creatine Monohydrate CreAMP™ Powder (Unflavoured, 32 Servings, 100g / 0.22lbs) | Trustified Certified Creatine

Nutrabay Pure Micronised Creatine Monohydrate Powder, (100g, Unflavoured), Pre/Post Workout Supplement for Muscle Repair & Recovery | Supports Athletic Performance & Power View Details checkDetails

₹299

Wellcore - Pure Micronised Creatine Monohydrate (Fruit Fusion, 33 Servings) | Rapid Absorption | Enhanced Muscle strength & Power, Powder View Details checkDetails

₹539

MuscleTech Platinum 100% Creatine Powder (Unflavoured - 250 Gram,83 Serves),Scientifically Researched to Build Muscle - Increase Muscle Power,Boost Strength & Enhance Performance,1 count,83 servings View Details checkDetails

Bigmuscles Nutrition Karnage Pre workout (60 Servings, Sex On the Beach) | Pre-workout Supplement Supports to Improve Focus, Strength, Energy and Pump, Banned Substance Tested, Dope Free, 300g View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

Carbamide Forte Monohydrate Creatine Powder | Micronized Creatine Monohydrate 250gm | Creatine Mono Hydrate | Creatine Supplement for Lean Muscle Volumization, Strength & Energy - Unflavoured - 83 Servings - 250g View Details checkDetails

₹599

AS-IT-IS Nutrition Creatine Monohydrate 100gms | USA Labdoor Certified for Accuracy & Purity View Details checkDetails

Nutrela Mother`s Plus Protein Supplement Nutrition for Pregnancy & Lactation, No Added Sugar, No Preservative - 400g

₹399

Prohance Mom Sugar Free (SF) Protien Powder Provides Nutrition for Pregnant & Lactating Women - 200 gm View Details checkDetails

₹443.65

Pro360 MOM Protein Powder Nutritional Supplement for Pregnant & Lactating Women – Complete Maternal Nutrition during Pregnancy – Swiss Chocolate Flavor – 400G View Details checkDetails

₹477

Mamalife Lacta Fit Protein Powder Shake for Feeding Mothers. Postpartum Weight Loss, Improved Lactation, Less Body Pain. 500g Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹1,620

Pro360 MOM-Pro Protein Powder Nutritional Supplement for Pregnant & Lactating Women – Complete Maternal Nutrition during Pregnancy – French Vanilla Flavor – 200G View Details checkDetails

₹279

Gravimom Pregnancy Protein Powder - 200g | Nutrient-Rich Protein for Pregnant Women with DHA, Choline, Multivitamins, and Fiber | Essential Pregnancy Nutrition | Vanilla View Details checkDetails

₹378

Develo Pregnancy & Lactation Protein Powder, Supplement for Pregnant Women & Lactating/Breastfeeding Mothers -1kg (Kesar Badam) View Details checkDetails

₹950

Celevida Protein Powder Drink for Diabetes Management by Dr. Reddy s|Kesar Elaichi Flavour|Plant based|for sugar control, Weight Management & Immunity Support|400gm

₹632

Horlicks Diabetes Plus,Vanilla 1000 grams Container|Helps Manage Blood Sugar From Day 1,Powder,1 count View Details checkDetails

₹1,480

Celevida Dr. Reddys For Diabetes Management - Nutrition Health Drink, Chocolate Flavour Powder, 400 Gm | No Added Sugar View Details checkDetails

₹616

Nestle Resource Diabetic, Adult Nutrition for Diabetic Patients, Low GI Formula, Vanilla Flavoured Protein Powder, 400g Pet Jar View Details checkDetails

₹664

Nutrela Diabetic Protein Powder For Blood Sugar Maanagement Adult - 400 gm -Vanilla Flavour - No Added Sugar View Details checkDetails

₹549

PharmEasy Diabetic Protein - 1000 grams | Ensure Protein Intake with Sugar-Free Protein Powder for Diabetic Care | Supports Healthy Sugar Levels & Weight Balance - 1000 G (Vanilla Flavor) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

Pentasure Dm Diabetes Care Nutrition Drink To Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels| Vanilla Flavor| 1 Kg | 4 Proteins| High Fiber & Zero Maltodextrin View Details checkDetails

₹2,047

Yogabar Power Up 20g Protein Bar (5 Bars, Choco Peanut Butter, No Added Sugar) | Least Net Carbs | Zero Added Sugar Protein Bars | High Protein Blend - Whey Protein Concentrate, Isolate, Peanuts & Soy | Healthy Protein Snacks

₹399

Phab Assorted 21g Protein Bar (Pack of 12 x 65g), No Added Sugar | High Fibre, Trans Fat-Free & No Preservatives Protein bars | Diabetic Friendly , Vegetarian , Healthy & Tasty bars | GMO Free Protein bars View Details checkDetails

₹1,129

SuperYou Assorted Protein Wafer Bars (Pack of 10)|10g Protein, 3g Fiber, No Added Sugar|Yeast Fermented Protein|Energy Bars|Crunchy Wafer Bar|100% Vegetarian|No Palm Oil|400g View Details checkDetails

₹519

Whey91 Blueberry Blast Protein Bar | 20g Protein & 8g Fiber in each | No Added Sugar |No Artificial Flavour | Natural Immunity Booster Lactoferrin | Protein Bars for Weight Loss| 390g- (Pack of 6) View Details checkDetails

₹675

Superyou Strawberry Protein Wafer Bars (Pack Of 10)|10 Gram Protein, 3 Gram Fiber, No Added Sugar|Yeast Fermented Protein|Energy Bars|Crunchy Wafer Bar|100% Vegetarian|No Palm Oil|400 Gram View Details checkDetails

₹519

Whether you are hitting the gym regularly or just starting out, protein supplements can help you get better results. They support muscle growth, speed up recovery and fuel your body with essential nutrients to keep you energised. And this is the perfect time to stock up on all the essential supplements! Amazon Protein Week is in its final hours, offering up to 60% off on whey protein, plant protein, specialised protein and more. Don't miss this chance to grab top-quality supplements at unmissable prices. These deals won't last long - hurry before the sale ends! Shop now and give your body the fuel it needs to achieve fitness goals.

Explore the Amazon Protein Week and get best deals at protein supplements.(Adobe Stock)

Amazon Protein Week: Get the best whey protein at up to 60% off

If you are serious about fitness, the best whey protein powder is a must-have. It is packed with high-quality protein to boost muscle recovery, strength, and overall performance. Whether you prefer isolates, concentrates, or blends, there is something for everyone. And with Amazon Protein Week offering up to 60% off, this is the perfect time to grab your favorite whey protein at unbeatable prices.

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Sale 2025: Enjoy up to 30% off on the best plant protein

If you are following a vegan or dairy-free lifestyle, plant protein is the perfect alternative. Made from peas, brown rice, and other plant sources, it is gentle on digestion and rich in nutrients. Whether you blend it into smoothies or take it post-workout, the best vegan protein is a fantastic way to stay fueled. And with the Amazon India sale and its huge discounts, there is no better time to switch to a cleaner protein option!

Top picks for you:

Amazon Sale: Get up to 40% off on workout supplements

From creatine and BCAAs to pre-workouts, the best protein supplement can take your fitness to the next level. They help boost energy, endurance, and recovery, making your workouts more effective. Moreover, they can give you that extra push. With Amazon Protein Week’s massive price drops, now is the time to stock up and maximise your performance without stretching your budget!

Top picks for you:

Amazon Protein Week: Explore the best protein powders for pregnant women

Pregnancy calls for extra care, and protein powders designed for moms-to-be can help meet increased nutritional needs. They provide essential amino acids, support fetal growth, and keep energy levels steady. If you are expecting or know someone who is, now is the perfect time to grab a safe, high-quality protein. With Amazon’s discounts, you can ensure both mom and baby get the best nutrition at a great price!

ALSO READ: Best whey protein powders in India: 10 top choices to boost your performance and muscle growth

Top picks for you:

Amazon Protein Week: Last chance to get the best protein powder for diabetics

For those managing diabetes, choosing the right protein is crucial. Low-carb, sugar-free protein powders can help maintain muscle health while keeping blood sugar in check. These formulas are designed to provide balanced nutrition without unwanted spikes. If you are looking for a safe and effective option, the Amazon Protein Week discounts make this the best time to stock up on trusted, diabetes-friendly protein powders.

ALSO READ: MuscleBlaze vs Bigmuscle Nutrition: Pick the perfect protein powder for women to fuel your fitness journey

Check out our top picks:

Get the best protein bars at discounted prices

If you have a busy schedule, go for protein bars as they are the easiest way to get your daily dose of protein. They are tasty, convenient and packed with essential nutrients. And the best part? Amazon Protein Week is serving up big discounts on top brands. Stock up now and enjoy guilt-free snacking at a fraction of the price!

Check out our top picks:

Enjoy big savings with Amazon Super Value Days 2025: Get supplements, daily health essentials and more at up to 40% off

Frequently asked questions

  • What is the recommended dosage of protein?

    The Recommended Dietary Allowance for protein is 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. The right amount can help you meet your daily nutritional requirements.

  • How much protein should pregnant women take?

    During pregnancy, protein requirements increase. Pregnant women should generally take 75 to 100 grams of protein a day for the development of fetal tissue, blood supply, and enlarging the placental and breasts. 

  • Are protein powders safe for diabetics?

    Yes, low-carb, sugar-free protein powders designed for diabetics help maintain muscle health without spiking blood sugar levels.

  • Is plant protein as effective as whey?

    Yes, plant proteins are great alternatives, especially when blended (e.g., pea + rice) for a complete amino acid profile.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
