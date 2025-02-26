Best biotin supplements for hair growth: 8 top picks for thicker, shinier and longer strands

Are you done following those multiple-step hair care routines but still not getting the results? Maybe you need to adopt a different approach and start by targeting the root cause of your hair problem - nutrient deficiency. One of the most common reasons for hair thinning, breakage and slow growth is biotin depletion. This vitamin B7 plays an important role in keratin production that contributes to healthy and strong hair. Consuming the best biotin supplements for hair growth may combat hair loss and improve overall hair health. So, check out this list of the best biotin supplements and tackle brittle hair, excessive shedding and dullness. Invest in the best biotin supplements for hair growth and get stronger locks.(Adobe Stock)

8 best biotin supplements for hair growth

Consuming the best biotin supplements for hair growth in India may lead to thicker hair. Pick the right one for you after consulting your healthcare provider for effective results.

If you are looking for the best biotin supplements for hair growth, try Carbamide Forte Biotin. It is designed to promote healthy hair, skin, and nails. Packed with 10,000 mcg of biotin, this vegetarian formula may support hair growth, strengthen nails, and enhance skin hydration.

Specifications Flavour Unflavoured Benefit Hydration Reasons to buy Affordable Effective for hair growth Improves nail strength Reasons to avoid Some users may experience side effects like breakouts Click Here to Buy Carbamide Forte Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth, Skin & Nails - 120 Veg Tablets

Why choose: It may be one of the best biotin supplements for hair growth as it is free from artificial preservatives or allergens. Moreover, it is also budget-friendly.

Customer reaction: Customers praise this best biotin supplement for hair loss for its effectiveness in improving hair thickness, nail health, and skin hydration.

HealthKart hk vitals Biotin is a well-formulated and one of the best biotin supplements for hair growth. It contains Vitamin B7 to promote hair, skin, and nail health. By stimulating keratin production, it may enhance hair strength and reduce brittleness in nails.

Specifications Flavour Unflavoured Benefits Hair health support Reasons to buy Good for hair thickness and volume Easy to swallow Value for money Reasons to avoid Some users reported rashes, mixed opinions on hair fall control Click Here to Buy HealthKart hk vitals Biotin (90 Tablets) | Supplement for Hair Growth, Strong Hair and Glowing Skin, Fights Nail Brittleness

Why choose: You may choose this biotin supplement for hair as it is easy to swallow. Moreover, it may even support metabolism and energy levels.

Customer reaction: Customers like its ease of use and affordability. Many users experienced improved hair health. However, some even experienced mild rases.

Swisse Beauty Biotin+ is an advanced supplement that contains biotin, Vitamin C, and other essential nutrients to support hair growth, radiant skin, and stronger nails. These best biotin supplements for hair growth also contain nicotinamide and rose hip extract to enhance collagen production and provide antioxidant protection.

Specifications Benefits Healthy hair Flavour Rose Reasons to buy Collagen production Good for skin and nail Reasons to avoid Low biotin content Expensive Click Here to Buy Swisse Beauty Hair Skin Nails+ with Vitamin C and Biotin for Healthy hair, Radiant Skin and Stronger Nails - 60 Tablets (Vegan Supplement)

Why choose: You may choose this biotin supplement as it contains 30 mcg of biotin along with Vitamin C, rose hip extract, and zinc. Moreover, the brand claims to offer premium quality and vegan-friendly formulation.

Customer reaction: Customers liked its ability to reduce hair loss and strengthen nails. However, opinions are mixed on value-for-money.

Are you looking for the best biotin supplements for hair growth? Try Vlado’s Himalayan Organics Biotin as it claims to provide a potent 10,000 mcg dose to support hair growth, skin nourishment, and nail strength. Moreover, this natural supplement may also enhance scalp health and reduce split ends.

Specifications Benefit Hair health support Flavour Unflavoured Reasons to buy High potency Vegan Boosts metabolism Reasons to avoid Mixed opinion on quality and effectiveness Click Here to Buy Vlados Himalayan Organics Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth - 120 Tablets

Why choose: You may opt for these best biotin supplements for hair growth as they are 100% natural, and free from additives, sugar, and preservatives. Additionally, these tablets are fast-absorbing and highly effective.

Customer reaction: Customers experienced improved hair growth, metabolism support, and healthier skin. Many find it valuable for controlling hair fall and maintaining nail health. However, some have mixed opinions on overall quality.

Refollium Advanced Biotin may be one of the best biotin supplements for hair growth. It is designed to reduce hair fall and nourish hair from within. Moreover, these tablets may enhance hair follicles and repair damaged strands while maintaining skin and nail health.

Specifications Flavour Unflavoured Benefit Energy management Reasons to buy Reduce hair fall Easy to consume Reasons to avoid Some users experienced increased hair fall Click Here to Buy Refollium Advanced Biotin for Hair Loss and Hair Growth - Hair Vitamin Supplement for Men and Women, 30 Vegan Tablets

Why choose: You may choose this as it claims to reduce hair fall and promote stronger hair. Moreover, it is an easy-to-use and vegan formula.

Customer reaction: Customers find it effective for boosting hair growth and reducing hair loss. However, some have reported increased hair fall initially.

Follihair New by Abbott may be a good addition to your hair care routine. It is a comprehensive nutritional supplement that contains amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and natural extracts to support hair follicle nourishment and keratin production.

Specifications Flavour Unflavoured Benefit Hair health Reasons to buy Comprehensive nutrition with amino acids & vitamins Good value for money Reduces hair fall within a month Reasons to avoid No major drawbacks reported Click Here to Buy Follihair New By Abbott Helps Nourish & Strengthen Hair Follicles Tablet, Amino Acids, Vitamins, Minerals & Natural Extracts Twin Pack (30 X 2), 1 count, 30 capsules

Why choose: You may choose these best biotin supplements for hair growth as the brand promises to stop hair fall within a month. Moreover, it is a trusted brand with clinically-backed ingredients.

Customer reaction: Customers liked its effectiveness in reducing hair fall and improving hair texture. It is considered a good value-for-money product.

The Body Reserve Biotin supplement may be one of the best biotin supplements for hair growth as it combines biotin with amla, grapeseed, and essential vitamins. Regular intake may promote hair, skin, and nail health. Moreover, it also contains natural DHT blockers to combat hair loss.

Specifications Flavour Unflavoured Benefit Hair health support Reasons to buy DTH blockers Support overall wellness Reasons to avoid Slightly expensive Click Here to Buy The Body Reserve Plant Based Biotin Tablets -120 Veg Tablets, Biotin from Sesbania with Amla, Grapeseed & Hair Multivitamins, Biotin helps Hair Growth, Strong Hair, Glowing Skin & Nails, For Men Women

Why choose: You may choose these best biotin supplements are they are 100% plant-based, vegan-friendly formulas that also contain antioxidants for skin and scalp health.

Customer reaction: Users find it effective for hair growth, nail strength, and overall skin health. The plant-based formulation is a major plus for those looking for a natural alternative.

If you are looking for the best biotin supplements for hair growth, try including the Health Veda Organics Biotin supplement in your routine. It is formulated with Vitamin E and copper to boost keratin production, improve hair thickness, and promote nail and skin health.

Specifications Benefit Hair health support Flavour Unflavoured Reasons to buy Plant-based No artificial additives Reasons to avoid Results may take time Click Here to Buy HEALTH VEDA ORGANICS PRIVATE LIMITED Advanced Biotin Tablets|Boosts Keratin Production & Hair Thickness with Natural Sesbania Agati Leaf Extract|Hair Vitamins (Biotin, Vitamin E & Copper)(120 Tablets)

Why choose: You may opt for this supplement for hair as it contains clinically tested ingredients for hair strength. Moreover, it is mon-GMO, vegan, and sugar-free.

Customer reaction: Customers appreciate its affordability and effectiveness in improving hair quality. Moreover, it is an easy-to-swallow tablet.

Comparison of the best biotin supplements for hair growth:

Best biotin supplements for hair growth Biotin content Additional ingredients Recommended dosage Carbamide Forte Biotin 10,000 mcg No additional ingredients 1 tablet daily HealthKart hk vitals Biotin Not specified No additional ingredients 2 tablets daily Swisse Beauty Hair Skin Nails+ 30 mcg Nicotinamide, Vitamin C, Rose Hip Extract, Chamomile, Zinc 1 tablet daily Vlado's Himalayan Organics Biotin 10,000 mcg No additional ingredients 1 tablet daily Refollium Advanced Biotin Not specified No additional ingredients Not specified Follihair New by Abbott Not specified Amino Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, Natural Extracts 1 tablet daily The Body Reserve Plant-Based Biotin 10,000 mcg Amla Extract, Sesbania Extract, Grape Seed Extract, Vitamins (A, C, E, B1-B12), Minerals 1 tablet daily Health Veda Organics Biotin Not specified Vitamin E, Copper 1 tablet daily

What are the benefits of the best biotin supplements for hair growth?

Promotes hair growth: Consuming the best biotin supplements for hair growth may promote keratin production, strengthen hair strands, reduce breakage and promote thicker hair. Reduces hair fall: Regular intake of the best biotin supplements for hair may improve hair follicle health to prevent hair thinning and shedding. Improves scalp health: Biotin may even support better blood circulation to the scalp. This may nourish hair follicles and reduce dryness, dandruff and itchiness. Enhances hair texture: Consuming biotin-infused supplements may help to improve hair elasticity. This may reduce brittleness and split ends, which may lead to smoother and shinier hair. Boosts overall health: Besides hair health, biotin may also support nail strength, contribute to glowing skin and promote overall metabolism.

How to choose the best biotin supplements for hair growth?

Biotin form: Opt for the best biotin supplements for hair growth that contain at least 5000-10,000 mcg of biotin for effective hair growth. Additional nutrients: Choose the right biotin supplements that contain additional ingredients like zinc, folic acid, vitamin E and keratin to enhance hair strength and scalp health. Purity: Opt for biotin supplements that are free from artificial additives, preservatives and allergens. Choose options that are third-party tested for quality assurance. Brand reputation: Read reviews and take recommendations from experts to ensure credibility and effectiveness. Absorption: Look for the best biotin supplements for hair growth with high bioavailability for faster absorption and better results.

Frequently asked questions How should I take biotin supplements? Take a biotin tablet with water after a meal or as recommended by your healthcare provider for better absorption.

How much biotin should I take daily? For hair growth, take around 5000-10,000 mcg daily. Take guidance from your healthcare provider for better results.

Are there any side effects of biotin supplements? While biotin supplements are generally safe, excessive consumption may lead to digestive issues, acne and more.

What is the best time to take biotin tablets? You can take biotin supplements in the morning with food to enhance absorption and prevent stomach discomfort.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.