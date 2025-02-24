Menu Explore
Amazon Protein Week 2025: Get up to 60% off on whey protein, creatine supplement; 1-day delivery options and more

ByTanya Shree
Feb 24, 2025 06:05 PM IST

Include the best protein brands in your diet to support your fitness journey. Explore the Amazon Protein Week 2025 to save big on top protein supplements.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption | Informed Choice UK, Labdoor USA Certified & US Patent Filed EAF® (Rich Chocolate, 2 kg / 4.4 lb) View Details checkDetails

₹5,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein | 24g Protein/Serve | Indonesian Cacao | Organic Pea & Rice Isolate | Vegan Protein | Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids - 500g View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wellbeing Nutrition Glow Collagen with Glutathione | Collagen Supplements for Women & Men | Marine Collagen Powder with SkinAx², Resveratrol, Bromelain & Goji Berry | 250g - Tropical Bliss Flavor View Details checkDetails

₹2,088

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 26g Protein per scoop | 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean and Light | Muscle Building | Vegetarian View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nutrabay Pure Micronised Creatine Monohydrate Powder, (100g, Unflavoured), Pre/Post Workout Supplement for Muscle Repair & Recovery | Supports Athletic Performance & Power View Details checkDetails

₹287

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Yogabar Protein Minis, 4g Protein Bar (24 Bars, Choco Peanut Butter) | Dark Chocolate Bar with no Trans Fat | Healthy Snacks for Kids & Adults | Peanut filled Chocolate Box | Rich in Protein & Fiber View Details checkDetails

₹299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein (Rich Chocolate, 1 kg / 2.2 lb) | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption | Informed Choice UK, Labdoor USA Certified & US Patent Filed EAF® View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AS-IT-IS Nutrition ATOM Whey Protein 1kg | 27g protein | Isolate & Concentrate | Double Rich Chocolate | USA Labdoor Certified | With Digestive Enzymes for better absorption View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1Kg] | Informed Choice UK Certified | Isolate Whey Protein Blend | 25g Protein | 11g EAA | ProHydrolase Enzyme Technology [Chocolate] View Details checkDetails

₹1,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey Protein, 1.81kg (4lbs), Milk Chocolate, 30g Protein, 3g creatine monohydrate, 6.7g BCAA, ultimate muscle building formula, increase strength & performance View Details checkDetails

₹4,858

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 26g Protein per scoop | 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean and Light | Muscle Building | Vegetarian View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wellbeing Nutrition 100% Whey Protein Isolate (Dark Chocolate) | 26g Protein, 13g EAA | Clinically Proven 2x Muscle Protein Synthesis| 4B CFU Probiotics | Digestive Enzymes | Easy to Digest | 1kg View Details checkDetails

₹3,824

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Iso-Zero, Low Carb Whey Protein Isolate, 26.4g Isolate Whey Per Scoop (Swiss Chocolate Hazelnut, 1kg / 2.2lbs) with USA Patent-Published Enhanced Absorption Formula (EAF®) View Details checkDetails

₹4,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein | 24g Protein/Serve | Chikmagalur Mocha | Organic Pea & Rice Isolate | Vegan Protein | Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids - 500g View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wellbeing Nutrition Organic Vegan Plant Protein Isolate Powder | 22g Protein, 5g BCAA | Complete Amino Acid Profile | Prebiotics & 3B CFU Probiotics | No Bloating | Easy to Digest | Trace Minerals & Alkalizing Greens | Belgian Dark Chocolate - 500gm View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carbamide Forte Plant Protein Powder - Plant Based Protein Powder with Multivitamin, Minerals, Superfoods, Pea Protein, Digestive Enzymes | Plant Protein Powder - Belgian Chocolate Flavour - 1kg View Details checkDetails

₹1,695

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OZiva Organic Plant Protein for Everyday Fitness | 30g Protein - Pea Isolate | Complete Plant Protein Powder | No Added Sugar, Certified Clean & Vegan (Unflavoured, 500g) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NAKPRO 100% Pea Protein Isolate, Chocolate - 1kg | 26g Protein, 4.9g BCAA | Natural Vegan Plant Protein Powder | Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids for Muscle Gain and Recovery View Details checkDetails

₹1,039

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder Pea & Brown Rice Protein (23g protein,22 Vitamins & minerals,5g BCAA) Plant Based Vegan Protein Men & Women (Chocolate, 500 g (Pack of 1)) View Details checkDetails

₹749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Plantigo Plant Protein Powder for Men, Women | 24g Clean & Green Vegan Pea Protein Isolate, 4.4g BCAA, 4g Fiber, 2g Leucine, All Amino Acids, 4x Fast Digestion, 95% Absorption, Swiss Chocolate 1kg View Details checkDetails

₹1,329

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nutrela Diabetic Protein Powder For Blood Sugar Maanagement Adult - 400 gm -Vanilla Flavour - No Added Sugar View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PENTASURE 2.0 High Protein High Calorie Vanilla flavour - Pack of 400gm View Details checkDetails

₹1,428

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Herbalife Nutrition Personalized Protein Powder 400Gms + 1 N Scoop free View Details checkDetails

₹1,438

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nestle Health Science, Resource High Protein - 400 g View Details checkDetails

₹934

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Celevida Protein Powder Drink for Diabetes Management by Dr. Reddy s|Kesar Elaichi Flavour|Plant based|for sugar control, Weight Management & Immunity Support|400gm, 1 count, 400 grams View Details checkDetails

₹632

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OZiva Protein & Herbs for Women (Vanilla Almond) I Manage Weight, Energy & Metabolism | Clean Protein, Shatavari, Green Tea I No Added Sugar, 1lbs (453gm) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nutrela Diabetic Protein Powder For Blood Sugar Maanagement Adult - 400 gm -Vanilla Flavour - No Added Sugar View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whey91 Blueberry Blast Protein Bar | 20g Protein & 8g Fiber in each | No Added Sugar |No Artificial Flavour | Natural Immunity Booster Lactoferrin | Protein Bars for Weight Loss| 390g- (Pack of 6) View Details checkDetails

₹675

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Whole Truth - Mini Protein Bars - Double Cocoa- Pack of 8-8 x 27g - No Added Sugar - All Natural View Details checkDetails

₹432

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Yogabar Variety Pack 10 grams Protein Bars [Pack of 6], Protein Blend & Premium Whey,100% Veg, Rich Protein Bar with Date, Vitamins, Fiber, Energy & Immunity for fitness. View Details checkDetails

₹349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SuperYou Chocolate Protein Wafer Bars (Pack of 10)|10g Protein, 3g Fiber, No Added Sugar|Yeast Fermented Protein|Energy Bars|Crunchy Wafer Bar|100% Vegetarian|No Palm Oil|400g View Details checkDetails

₹519

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Phab Assorted 21g Protein Bar (Pack of 12 x 65g), No Added Sugar | High Fibre, Trans Fat-Free & No Preservatives Protein bars | Diabetic Friendly , Vegetarian , Healthy & Tasty bars | GMO Free Protein bars View Details checkDetails

₹1,129

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleBlaze 20Gram Protein Bar(Cookies & Cream, Pack Of 6)| Protein Blend, Healthy Protein Snacks | for Energy & Fitness View Details checkDetails

₹650

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wellcore - Pure Micronised Creatine Monohydrate (Fruit Fusion, 33 Servings) | Rapid Absorption | Enhanced Muscle strength & Power, Powder View Details checkDetails

₹539

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nutrabay Pure Micronised Creatine Monohydrate Powder, (100g, Unflavoured), Pre/Post Workout Supplement for Muscle Repair & Recovery | Supports Athletic Performance & Power View Details checkDetails

₹287

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bigmuscles Nutrition Karnage Pre workout (60 Servings, Sex On the Beach) | Pre-workout Supplement Supports to Improve Focus, Strength, Energy and Pump, Banned Substance Tested, Dope Free, 300g View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carbamide Forte Monohydrate Creatine Powder | Micronized Creatine Monohydrate 250gm | Creatine Mono Hydrate | Creatine Supplement for Lean Muscle Volumization, Strength & Energy - Unflavoured - 83 Servings - 250g View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AS-IT-IS Nutrition Creatine Monohydrate 100gms | USA Labdoor Certified for Accuracy & Purity View Details checkDetails

₹274

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleBlaze Pre Workout 200 Xtreme(Fruit Punch, 15 Servings, 100G)| 200Mg Caffeine, 200Mg Theanine, 2000Mg Beta Alanine, 3000Mg Citrulline Powder View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bigmuscles Nutrition Creatine [155g, 50 Servings]|Sex On The Beach | Micronized Creatine Monohydrate To Support Lean Muscle Repair & Recovery|Increase Strength&Athletic Performance,Powder, 1 count View Details checkDetails

₹325

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Protein is known as the building block of the body. It is essential for muscle growth, recovery and overall wellness. From fitness enthusiasts to athletes, everyone needs an adequate amount of protein to function properly. Along with taking a nutrient-rich diet, including the best protein supplements like protein powder and protein bars can help you get added benefits. With the Amazon Protein Week 2025, you can power up your nutrition while saving big! The Amazon sale that started on February 22 and will run until February 26, 2025, offers up to 60% off on top protein brands like MuscleBlaze, The Whole Truth and more. So, don't let this opportunity slip away and stock up on premium whey, plant-based proteins and more at unmissable prices. Fuel your body with high-quality supplements before the deals run out!

Pick the best protein supplements at discounted price during the Amazon Protein Week.(Adobe Stock)
Pick the best protein supplements at discounted price during the Amazon Protein Week.(Adobe Stock)

Top picks for you:

Amazon Protein Week: Get up to 60% off on the best whey protein powders

Whey protein is a fast-digesting, high-quality protein source, which is ideal for muscle growth and recovery. The best protein powder contains essential amino acids to repair muscle, build strength and promote post-workout recovery. During Amazon Protein Week, get huge discounts on top brands like MuscleBlaze, Bigmuscles Nutrition and more that offer low-carb, high-protein formulas for optimal results. Whether for weight loss, muscle gain, or daily nutrition, whey protein is a trusted choice for fitness enthusiasts.

Top picks for you:

Amazon India Sale 2025: Enjoy up to 50% off on the best vegan protein powder

If you follow a vegan or lactose-free diet, plant-based proteins can be a good alternative to dairy-based supplements. Derived from pea, brown rice, and soy protein, they offer complete amino acid profiles and support muscle growth and overall health. With the ongoing Amazon Protein Week, you can get products from top brands like The Whole Truth and OZiva that deliver clean, easily digestible, and gut-friendly plant proteins with added vitamins and superfoods, making them perfect for anyone looking for sustainable, allergen-free, and digestion-friendly protein sources.

Top picks for you:

Amazon Sale 2025: Explore the best specialised protein powders at up to 50% off

Specialised proteins can help you achieve your specific fitness and health goals, including mass gainers, hydrolysed whey, casein, and collagen protein. They may help in healthy weight gain and provide slow-release protein for overnight recovery. Moreover, it can also promote faster absorption and support joint health and skin elasticity. Grab the best protein brands in 2025 like Myprotein, and MuscleTech which offer expert-formulated options tailored to various fitness needs.

ALSO READ: 10 must-have home gym equipment to kickstart your New Year workout

Check out our top picks for you:

Amazon Protein Week: Enjoy the best protein bars at up to 30% off

Protein bars offer a quick, convenient, and tasty way to meet daily protein intake. They are ideal for post-workout recovery, meal replacement, or on-the-go snacking, which offers a balanced mix of protein, fiber, and healthy fats. During the Amazon Protein Week 2025, you can grab products from brands like The Whole Truth, RiteBite, and Yoga Bar that deliver clean, no-added-sugar options with high protein content and natural ingredients.

ALSO READ: Best whey protein powders in India: 10 top choices to boost your performance and muscle growth

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Protein Week: Explore the best workout supplements at up to 40% off

Workout supplements may enhance performance, endurance, and recovery and help you push your limits. Pre-workouts, BCAAs, creatine, and electrolytes are crucial for energy, hydration, and muscle support. Explore the Amazon Protein Week Sale and get exciting discounts on brands like Fast&Up, and BigMuscles that offer science-backed formulas with caffeine, amino acids, and essential minerals for better stamina and reduced muscle fatigue. Whether you aim for intense training sessions or quicker recovery, these supplements can provide maximise results and help you optimise fitness goals.

ALSO READ: Best boron supplements: Discover top 7 choices to boost bone and joints health

Check out our top picks:

Frequently asked questions

  • What is the best type of protein powder?

    The best protein powder is the one that suits your fitness goals. For muscle growth, whey protein is the right option, while plant protein is good for a vegan lifestyle. On the other hand, casein can help with overnight recovery.

  • Is protein powder safe for daily use?

    Yes, high-quality protein powders are safe. Choose clean and additive-free options and include them in your diet only after consulting your healthcare provider.

  • Can I use protein powder for weight loss?

    Yes, protein powder can promote weight loss. It can help with satiety, muscle retention and metabolism boost. 

  • Are there any side effects of protein powders?

    Yes, excessive intake may lead to negative effects like constipation, kidney strain and more. So, choose wisely and consume only if your doctor recommends it.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

See More
